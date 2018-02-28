Formula One’s colourful new grid begins the pre-season

Lewis Hamilton discusses Formula One test results with his crew in the Mercedes garage. (Image supplied by AMG Petronas Motorsport).

Dress rehearsals are currently underway in Barcelona, as Formula One prepares itself for another season of changes and challenges in 2018.

The first of two pre-season tests have already begun at the Circuit De Barcelona-Catalunya, with all ten teams and 20 drivers getting their first tastes of their latest machinery.

Whether it is the multiple changes across teams and engine manufacturers, the introduction of all new Pirelli tyres, or the wide spectrum of paint seen across the new cars, there will be plenty to look out for during this latest pre-season.

Above all, the most significant change for the sport in 2018 is the introduction of the much-debated Halo head protection device. For the first time, will drivers get extended running with the Halo, having previously only sampled it during limited practice sessions.

Having also, for the first time built a chassis with the Halo integrated into the design, teams and drivers should get a more definitive impression of the strengths and limitations of the device.

Halo aside, pre-season testing will as usual act as an aperitif to what can be expected for the season at large with achieving reliability set to be the target during the first Test – before pace becoming a factor during the second.

While it is a given that reigning world champions Mercedes AMG and Ferrari will automatically be at the pointy end of the field, the focal point will be surrounding the outfits that’ll directly follow them.

French manufacturer Renault have arrived onto the scene in 2018, with three teams carrying their power-units, with McLaren having joined the fold following their well-publicised divorce with Honda, after three calamitous seasons.

As bullish as it may sound, the expectation is for the Woking squad to make the jump towards the sharp end of the grid, joining their fellow Renault powered counterparts in Red Bull. Claims throughout 2017 of McLaren’s chassis being ‘top three’ in terms of performance, will be brought to light at last with the more competitive Renault power-unit.

Red Bull themselves, who in past seasons have been a little lethargic in their debuts will also be hoping to have themselves prepared – with the added threats of McLaren and the works Renault team rapidly on the rise too.

Eyes will be on Red Bull junior team in Toro Rosso also, having taken the supply of the Honda power-units off McLaren during the off-season. While there might not be as much publicity around this partnership, then that with McLaren – there will be onus on the Japanese manufacturer to demonstrate progress.

The gorgeous colours of Alfa Romeo adorn the Sauber squad in 2018, with Ferrari CEO Sergio Marchionne having brought the Swiss team closer to the Scuderia in both a technical and political respect.

Will their more distinct looking car produce a better season for Sauber, than the lacklustre 2017 campaign? There is certainly optimism that it shall.

So whether it’s the familiar teal vortex of the Mercedes AMG, the stunning papaya orange of the McLaren or the fuchsia of Force India – the colourful new Formula One grid is set for another period of testing.

Teething out reliability issues will be the objective in this first Test for all teams, as supposed to who can go the fastest. It’ll be a matter of who can go the furthest.