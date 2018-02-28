Is the A-League a killing field for young strikers?

Eight of the top ten goalscorers in the A-League this season are foreign imports. Most are either bonafide, outside-the-cap marquees or – in the case of Adrian Mierzejewski – marquee-calibre players.
The only two Australians in the group are the two Jets, Andrew Nabbout and Dimi Petratos, neither of whom are strikers.
The highest placed Australian out-and-out striker – if we consider Dario Vidosic to be a combo-attacker – is George Blackwood. He has scored five goals in 18 games so far this term.
It’s been clear for some time that A-League teams are looking to foreign imports to provide – if not the vast majority – a considerable portion of their goals.
Roy O’Donovan, Oriel Riera, Bobo, Massimo Maccarone, and Ross McCormack have all been brought in as starting strikers over the last three years. Besart Berisha has been a leading goal-snipe since 2011. Marc Janko starred in a single season for Sydney. Most of us can still see, receding over the horizon behind us, the days of Emile Heskey.
The list of imported strikers who’ve flopped – Federico Piovaccari anyone? – stretches on like a Big W receipt, and like said receipt has been stuffed hastily into some crevasse inside the door of the car and forgotten about.
Naturally, the paucity of Australian strikers is a conversation that has been rumbling on for some time at national team level, with the prolonged reliance on Tim Cahill, and the lack of a clear successor the tent-pole of the debate.
A year ago, I poked around for some alternative striking options that were hiding a little out of sight.
Last season, Jamie Maclaren finished equal-first in the Golden Boot race, and Adam Taggart and Brendan Santalab weren’t too far behind. Cahill was playing regularly for Melbourne City, and there were some promising young strikers dotted around the league – Trent Buhagiar at Central Coast, or Lachie Scott at the Wanderers, for instance. Perhaps, some thought, Bruce Kamau might be converted into a potent goalscorer in the seasons to come, or Jaushua Sotirio.
It was a situation that, although clearly not ideal, was healthy enough to stoke hope that things could improve.
Since then, Maclaren and Cahill have left the A-League, Santalab has fallen out of the Wanderers’ attacking rotation, and Taggart has largely spent the season injured.
As for the youngsters, Sotirio has played 333 minutes for the Wanderers this season, Scott has played fewer than that, and Buhagiar has, according to Fox Sports, registered just one single shot on target for the Mariners.
Meanwhile, Maclaren has been bounced around from Germany to Scotland on loan, and Cahill is presently justifying his inactivity in Millwall by saying the club’s “professional environment” is more important than actual playing time, which is perfect because he’s played 16 minutes of league football for super Millwall since moving there.
There are contextual reasons why young, local strikers don’t get much of a run in the A-League. It is still a veteran’s league; Sydney have been utterly dominant with one of the oldest squads. It is still a physical league, with young, flimsy limbs crunched by gnarled veteran elbows; the kind of physical nous and sinewy resilience needed to survive the beside Michael Jakobsen or James Donachie can only come with experience.
The aspects that make Bobo the league’s best striker – poise, body control, timing, cunning, and, above all, finishing – are all qualities that cannot just be emulated by a green-horned prospect, save for some generational wunderkind. A lot of teams need these qualities now, ready-made, and don’t have time to nurture them.
Goals are the hard currency of football, so it makes sense for clubs to spend their precious cap room or marquee slots on players that will score them. You are still probably more likely to strike gold with a foreign import than you are by persevering with a young product.
This isn’t to say scoring is the only way strikers can contribute to their team’s success – we saw in the Sydney Derby how valuable, if slightly unbecoming, Matt Simon’s unique brand of psycho-strike-o play was to the Sky Blues’ victory, even though he rarely threatened to actually score himself.
Still, at best, these contributions are only supplementary.
Both our hard, fast pitches, and the relative lack of considered, capable passers in the league no doubt makes raw strikers look worse than they might be with better service. How many potential young strikers are we losing to the wings, where the ball circulates with more space and time, where Daniel Arzani-style dribblers create tweet-able GIFS with every step-over, every bamboozled opponent?
How much of this is due to a lack of inspiration? It feels like we’ve always had great goalkeepers to prompt youngsters into dreaming blissfully of becoming the next Mark Bosnich, Mark Schwarzer or Mat Ryan, but how many youngsters remember Mark Viduka?
It seems as though the days of Cahill scoring majestic winners for the Socceroos are coming to a rather bitter end, so where is the next striker’s idol who will take his place? Are we just going through an extended bare patch, or has our domestic system been shaped in such a way that dissuades not just players from becoming strikers, but from clubs supporting the few that do?
Obviously, this piece isn’t meant as some ruddy rally cry against foreign players; Bobo, Berisha and the rest have improved the league immeasurably, have become vital parts of it, and I have treasured the wonderful goals they’ve given us.
But it shouldn’t stop us from analysing the effects – both positive and negative – that they have had on the recruitment tendencies clubs now follow, tendencies in large part justified by their success.
February 28th 2018 @ 6:22am
Stevo said | February 28th 2018 @ 6:22am | ! Report
Evan, your article about A-league goals scorers, comparing locals to imports, doesn’t mention the current all time season record scorer Bruno Fornaroli. Yet you seem to be all over Bobo like a rash. Please explain.
February 28th 2018 @ 7:08am
Waz said | February 28th 2018 @ 7:08am | ! Report
I don’t think it’s just an A League problem to be honest;
at mini-roo level they’re banging them in like Fall-n-rolli, between 11 and 14 when firm positions have been established good strikers are quite rare, and at U16 level they are rarer than hens teeth which is often the difference between any two sides.
This season at my junior club we’re running five U16 teams and between all the coaches we only have one recognised and capable “striker”. The net result seems to be a shift to 4-4-1-1 with the striking position being held by a kid that has the physical presence to receive and hold the ball, he might score the odd goal but his job is feed the attacking midfielder and two wide midfielders … we have plenty of those, not dissimilar to the HAL really.
Funnily enough, this pattern is not repeated on the girls side where they seem to have more strikers than positions.
February 28th 2018 @ 7:39am
AGO74 said | February 28th 2018 @ 7:39am | ! Report
Not exactly unique this situation – the article linked below shows a small monitory of top scorers – only 2 of top 10 and roughly 10 or 11 of the 27 noted – are nationals of the country they are in:
http://www.goal.com/en-au/lists/golden-shoe-2017-18-messi-kane-europes-top-scorers/1iyca68kk1ufm1knw2vvw7ehup#1mjo3mpt3m5cg1bmh1f8wf3ga9
And we also see year after year in ACL that the top import goes to strikers.
These statistics don’t show that we should just shrug our shoulders and not look into how we develop good strikers – but it is just a continuation of the global football reality as strikers are always the most prized asset (with creative midfielders not far behind) and will be pursued as such.
February 28th 2018 @ 7:50am
Buddy said | February 28th 2018 @ 7:50am | ! Report
Always a lack of strikers at grassroots in the teenage years and receiving calls from clubs involved at higher levels looking for some strike power. It becomes a little annoying when they come knocking 2/3rds into the season, offer free registration and kit at their club, fill heads up with some mad notion that soon the player will be offered a contract professionally if he scores regularly and then the truth emerges and either the parents shell out a few thousand dollars to play the next season or the player goes back to grassroots, usually at a different club as he can’t face his old team mates…….well that is one familiar story!
As for homegrown talent in the A League – it appears to me that the stakes are too high to be able to give young players a great deal of time to hone their skills and develop their craft. If they are put in the side, they have to perform. George Blackwood was an excellent example at SFC where he was not able to convert a high enough percentage of chances and subsequently became surplus to requirements. He is enjoying more game time in Adelaide although I suspect that is more due to a lack of alternatives than his sparkling form. He does not give the impression that he is a menace and a danger when he has the ball. “Squanderers” as my son calls them due to their inability in the final third of the field. Well, theyhave struggled even understanding the definition of the term “striker” and are a shining example of how not to recruit forwards. Meanwhile, Sotirio and Scott have grown up and become “the next strike hope” but don’t appear to have been coached and nurtured well and often flung into a game where they are set up to fail. At grassroots level, there has been an obsession with finding players with real pace that just run past the defenders, towards goal and if they wait long enough, but not too long before shooting, they will succeed. A brilliant strategy for developing 100 metre runners that don’t fall over their feet, but little else. Sotirio has all the pace but you are always left womdering what he will do when he reaches the goal lime. Will he tirn left or right? Will he just run the ball out or be guided into a blind alleyway – yes that one crops up regulalry. Lachlan Scott doesn’t appear yet to be able to make the transition from youth football to seniors and he always appears timid and prone to bullying whenever playing in the firstteam.
Still, the lack of quality strikers is a worldwide phenomenon and why clubs are willing to pay huge sums of money and risk everything for a return of 25-30 goals in a season. The incentives and rewards are there for our children and grandchildren – how do we get them to take up the challenge?
February 28th 2018 @ 8:04am
Kangajets said | February 28th 2018 @ 8:04am | ! Report
Buddy
What has happened to good old “English “type centre forward who was big and strong , could finish , could niggle and bully the centre backs , could win headers . Could hit screamers …,, I heard Diego Costa described exactly like this ….as the player Chelsea are missing.
Even the clinical number 9. Like shearer and rush etc. seem to be fading away .
Is it just a pattern of world football, that players need to be more flexible with positions
That’s all a bit rambling, but I hope you get the drift of what I meant .
February 28th 2018 @ 7:55am
Kangajets said | February 28th 2018 @ 7:55am | ! Report
Having followed football for a long time but only very recently taking a keener interest on formation changes . … the world over has less of a need for a striker , there is more need for creative midfielder or an attacking left or right sided players eg Nabbout, Champness,
4 4 2 was a common system especially in British football and certainly was when I watched the old Newcastle breakers .
So you had 2 genuine strikers in each team , and you had overlapping fullbacks who would run down the wing looking to cross to strikers eg Man utd. 2 strikers cole and Yorke , Hughes or Mclair … Liverpool had Rush and Johnston ,
Shearer and Sutton at Blackburn.
I’m sure Buddy can give a lot more insight into great English striking partnerships .
JB
I would like to hear about the old Nsl striker partnerships , you would remember them better then me .
Different formations sometimes 4-3-3 …
Sees only one genuine number 9 plays up front , with the attacking midfielder/ or attacking wide players like Andrew Nabbout or Kosta Barbarouses are contributing many of the teams goals .
February 28th 2018 @ 8:11am
Onside said | February 28th 2018 @ 8:11am | ! Report
Usain Bolt, has joined Brisbane Roar for 6 guest appearances . He will be the first HAL player to take a corner and head it in himself.
February 28th 2018 @ 8:28am
chris said | February 28th 2018 @ 8:28am | ! Report
lol…very good!