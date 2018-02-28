Major roster changes set to make or break your team’s chances

In 2018, it’s expected just three sides will start Round 1 with a spine they used last season.

That’s right, 13 teams will begin the new year with some variety in their attacking combinations.

Despite the obvious perception, a perceived increase in skill in a squad does not directly correlate with an increase in results.

Optimism comes from big name signings and rightly so. The Cooper Cronks, Mitchell Pearces and Jack Birds allow us fans to dream of what is to come. What we don’t think of is how these players fit into these sides.

Do they get along with the players around them? Do they see any familiar faces? Have they played the style of rugby league their coach is now asking of them?

With such a massive task ahead of a few clubs, let’s dissect the changes that will happen and the difficulties that they face.

Newcastle Knights

Nathan Brown and his backroom staff have done an excellent job at recruiting – at a reasonable price for that matter – for what they have lacked in the last three seasons: skill. By adding Pearce, Aidan Guerra, Herman Ese’ese, Kalyn Ponga and the like, they will no doubt be individually a stronger outfit.

However, they field a spine with just two players having played together before – Watson and Pearce. Added to that they also have all new backrow combinations, backline depth and a front row rotation that hasn’t run together.

Despite this, some have tipped them to be on the verge of finals footy in 2018. With a side completely lacking in any cohesion, a run to the finals will only be possible by a freak run of no injuries, allowing them to develop their unity as their season goes on. You can buy talent but you can’t by combinations.

Wests Tigers

Similar to the work done in Newcastle, Ivan Clearly cleared the decks in order to get his team back on the bus in search of better results. With Luke Brooks now steering the side on both sides of the park, his links formed late last year with Tui Lolohea and Jacob Liddle will be hugely important. This will to release Josh Reynolds to do what he does best; follow the ball and play off his natural instincts.

The main issue that the Concord outfit will come across will be in defence. With the recruitment of Russell Packer and Ben Matulino, the Tigers have signed two high-class middles yet their links in the side’s defensive system will have a major impact on the opposition’s ability to roll up the field.

This will also place more stress on the new relationships forming in the outside backs defensive work with the signings of outside backs Taane Milne, Mahe Fonua and Corey Thompson. Much like the Knights, the success of Cleary’s side will be determined on if he can find his best 17 early on and more importantly how to keep them on the paddock for as long as possible to help them gel.

Melbourne Storm

Unlike last season’s cellar dwellers, the defending premiers have lost key components to last year’s roster. Cooper Cronk, Jordan Mclean and Tohu Harris represent everything the Storm optimises.

They are clinical, efficient and do every task they are assigned. Most coaches in the competition would see these three players as a huge loss to the playing group which needs to be filled with other star players from outside their system.

The Melbourne Storm see it in a much different light. They will most likely fill the spots by promoting from within their organisation with the exception of Ryan Hoffman (who has played at the Storm for most of his career) and Sam Kasiano.

By promoting players who have been part of the club for multiple years, it allows these individuals to already know the attacking structures, defensive systems, calls and combinations.

These players fit seamlessly into the group because they have spent the previous years developing on and off the field relationships, meaning once they join the team they only have to complete the role assigned by Craig Bellamy, instead of trying to emulate a club legend to do well.

Melbourne will continue to be at the top of their game in 2018, as seen in their World Club Challenge victory. Don’t be surprised if we see them at the big dance once again.

Parramatta Eels

Roster change? What roster change? Parramatta have only recruited two players for the upcoming season, this being Kane Evans who will join their front row playing stocks and of course the infamous Hayne plane – Jarryd Hayne.

In fact Parramatta’s lack of recruitment is why they have made this list. By focussing on improving the combinations that already exist, the Eels will shock a lot of pundits with their performances in 2018.

I tip them for a top three finish. It’s incredible to see how far this side has come from the Ricky Stuart days of complete roster overhaul. Not only has Brad Arthur developed depth, he has a group of players who have now spent considerable time at the club under his arm, allowing them to all be on the same page for the season approaching.

Along with Mitch Moses and Corey Norman’s direction, expect this side to continue improve as their connection becomes progressively better.

Which roster changes excite you (or worry you) the most in 2018? Will they fit into your side? Only time will tell.