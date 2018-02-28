Morne Morkel is a dying breed of bowler

Morne Morkel announcing his retirement was like bolt out of blue. Against India, he looked as menacing as ever, picking up 13 wickets at 20.

A series prior to that, he picked up his first five-wicket haul in five years, against Zimbabwe.

Citing young family, Morkel has decided to call it quits from all formats. The question is whether will he sign Kolpak deal like his former teammate Kyle Abott.

Despite a career-threatening injury in 2016, Morkel managed to make a comeback against New Zealand, and went on to become leading wicket-taker in England as man of the series.

The quick started his career against India in 2006, with 3-83 at Durban, which included a prized first-ever scalp of MS Dhoni.

He went on to become regular member in the team from 2009, when Makhaya Ntini was dropped from the team against visiting England.

In 2010, he had his best season, taking 49 Test wickets – although in 2012 he was close, with almost 40 wickets, including career-best figures of 6-23 at Wellington.

In the 2012 IPL he was leading wicket-taker too, taking 25 wickets at 18 and an economy of 7.

With success in India, Australia, New Zealand and England, he is a complete bowler, an outstanding servant for South Africa and a role model for youngsters. His aggression, zip, bounce and carry to the keeper will be dearly missed.