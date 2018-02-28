North Queensland Cowboys 2018 season preview and prediction

The Cowboys stormed their way into the 2018 grand final, despite missing co-captains Johnathan Thurston and Matt Scott for the majority of the season. Can they go one better in 2018?
Last season
Seventh, 13 wins, 11 losses, 467 points scored, 443 points against
Last five seasons
Eighth, fifth, third (premiers), fourth (lost preliminary Final), seventh (lost grand final)
2017 review
North Queensland had an outstanding 2017, despite suffering injuries to key players. They proved themselves a resilient and mentally tough side by hanging tough and then elevating their game once they got to the finals.
They have a strong culture and good depth, and there is no way any other side in the competition could have achieved what they did with the obstacles put in their way.
Their performances against the Sharks, Eels and Roosters in September were all outstanding wins away from home, before the Storm proved too classy in the decider.
The Cowboys were one of the best defensive sides in the NRL, conceding less than 19 points per game, and winning a number of physical and low-scoring contests.
2018 gains
Carlin Anderson (Townsville Blackhawks – 2019), Jordan McLean (Storm – 2020), Francis Molo (Townsville Blackhawks – 2018).
2018 losses
Patrick Kaufusi (Storm), Patrick Mago (Broncos), Kalyn Ponga (Knights), Ray Thompson (retired), Braden Uele (Sharks), Blake Leary, Ben Spina (released).
They further bolstered their stocks up front with the signing of Jordan McLean from the Storm, who adds more size and grunt to a pack already containing Matt Scott and Jason Taumololo.
The Cowboy are really going to rue losing Kayln Ponga to the Knights. He is a freakish talent who could become a superstar in the next couple of seasons.
Coach – Paul Green
Green enhanced his reputation as one of the best coaches in the game last season. His side have now reached two of the last three grand finals, and three straight preliminary finals, in a period of outstanding consistency.
What impressed was the way Green got the best out of a player like Michael Morgan as a key playmaker, and forged a game style that didn’t rely on Johnathan Thurston. It was not the most flashy style of football, however it was error free and tough.
Most important player – Johnathan Thurston
The future Immortal returns for what a farewell tour in the NRL.
Having retired from Origin, the Cowboys will be hoping to take advantage of having Thurston through that middle of the year grind when they lose players to the game’s showpiece.
JT will have to deal with plenty of traffic coming his way, coming off shoulder surgery, however he has dealt with that his whole career. He will be desperate to go out on a high, and it is hard to bet against him, but can his body still handle what the mind wants to do?
2018 side
1. Lachlan Coote 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Justin O’Neill 4. Kane Linnett 5. Antonio Winterstein 6. Michael Morgan 7. Johnathan Thurston (c) 8. Matt Scott (c) 9. Jake Granville 10. Jordan McLean 11. Gavin Cooper 12. Ethan Lowe 13. Jason Taumalolo
14. Ben Hampton 15. Scott Bolton 16. Coen Hess 17. John Asiata
2018 verdict – 10th
Maybe I have gone mad, however there’s always one side to fall off their perch when no one expects them to. It happened in 2016 with the Roosters, and last year with the Bulldogs. I’m going out on a bit of a limb and thinking it might be North Queensland, given their ageing stars.
There has been plenty of hype about the return of Matt Scott and Johnathan Thurston, however they are both returning from serious injuries at the end of their careers. Plus, they are coming back into a side that learnt to win without them. How will Michael Morgan adjust to playing second fiddle again after being so good at halfback last year?
What’s more, their centres lack pace, and Lachlan Coote is generally safe but not explosive as fullback. They do have a very good pack, and Jason Taumololo will terrorise sides once again, however the likes of Gavin Cooper and Scott are getting on.
Most pundits have this club in their top four or five, however they only just snuck into the finals last season.
I’m going out on a limb and saying they just miss the finals.
February 28th 2018 @ 11:17am
souvalis said | February 28th 2018 @ 11:17am | ! Report
How much grunt does Jordan McLean really add…for an Australian rep.his stats at 104 meters a game and 10 hit ups are equal to Matt Priors and really not all that far in front of Tim Mannah…generally doesn’t whack hard,there’s no ferocity in any area of his play..think there are better front rowers not playing for Australia than him to be frank…
Regardless,what they lack in ability they make up in heart which will get them into the playoffs again..
February 28th 2018 @ 11:28am
Nat said | February 28th 2018 @ 11:28am | ! Report
10th? Even favourites with every bookie known and you’ve got them missing the finals. Are you planning on shooting their entire first grade squad?
February 28th 2018 @ 11:40am
Gray-Hand said | February 28th 2018 @ 11:40am | ! Report
Bottom half of the table?
Jesus…
February 28th 2018 @ 11:54am
Joe said | February 28th 2018 @ 11:54am | ! Report
I can see where you’re coming from with usually one of the favorites falling well short of pre-season predictions but I just don’t think that team is the Cowboys. I think that will be the Panthers but that’s another story. Only half the center pairing lacks pace…O’Neil is still pretty quick. Winterstein though is very slow for a wing so you still have two of the back 5 with pretty average pace. They make up for it in hitups and metres gained though plus they won a premiership with these two in the team so it can be done. JT is on his last years and isn’t playing rep footy so I expect he will 100% be up for this season, especially after missing most of last season. I expect it will be a Billy Slater type return. Matt Scott won’t be as powerful but he will still be their best prop along with Mclean and you have those who were starters last year like Bolton, Asiata coming off the bench so should have more quality in their lesser mins. Coote isn’t among the top five fullbacks but if you have halves like Morgan and Thurston you just need to get yourself into position and they will do the rest which he is well capable of. I have them top four…at worst 5-6 but not out of the eight.
February 28th 2018 @ 12:42pm
The Barry said | February 28th 2018 @ 12:42pm | ! Report
That’s bold.
I agree there’s usually a team or two that falls below expectation, although in 2017 I’d argue it was the Raiders who finished second in 2016 and tenth last year after being one of the early premiership favourites.
The Dogs went from a fading seventh to eleventh and their demise wasn’t unexpected.
I think they have enough depth to make changes if they’re struggling at any stage.
I can’t see them missing the eight unless either JT spends extended time on the sidelines.
February 28th 2018 @ 4:16pm
Gray-Hand said | February 28th 2018 @ 4:16pm | ! Report
But that happened last year, and they still made the Grand Final.
February 28th 2018 @ 5:55pm
February 28th 2018 @ 5:58pm
February 28th 2018 @ 2:04pm
Michael Keeffe said | February 28th 2018 @ 2:04pm | ! Report
Unless they have major injuries they will win the comp