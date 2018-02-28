North Queensland Cowboys 2018 season preview and prediction

The Cowboys stormed their way into the 2018 grand final, despite missing co-captains Johnathan Thurston and Matt Scott for the majority of the season. Can they go one better in 2018?

Last season

Seventh, 13 wins, 11 losses, 467 points scored, 443 points against

Last five seasons

Eighth, fifth, third (premiers), fourth (lost preliminary Final), seventh (lost grand final)

2017 review

North Queensland had an outstanding 2017, despite suffering injuries to key players. They proved themselves a resilient and mentally tough side by hanging tough and then elevating their game once they got to the finals.

They have a strong culture and good depth, and there is no way any other side in the competition could have achieved what they did with the obstacles put in their way.

Their performances against the Sharks, Eels and Roosters in September were all outstanding wins away from home, before the Storm proved too classy in the decider.

The Cowboys were one of the best defensive sides in the NRL, conceding less than 19 points per game, and winning a number of physical and low-scoring contests.

2018 gains

Carlin Anderson (Townsville Blackhawks – 2019), Jordan McLean (Storm – 2020), Francis Molo (Townsville Blackhawks – 2018).

2018 losses

Patrick Kaufusi (Storm), Patrick Mago (Broncos), Kalyn Ponga (Knights), Ray Thompson (retired), Braden Uele (Sharks), Blake Leary, Ben Spina (released).

They further bolstered their stocks up front with the signing of Jordan McLean from the Storm, who adds more size and grunt to a pack already containing Matt Scott and Jason Taumololo.

The Cowboy are really going to rue losing Kayln Ponga to the Knights. He is a freakish talent who could become a superstar in the next couple of seasons.

Coach – Paul Green

Green enhanced his reputation as one of the best coaches in the game last season. His side have now reached two of the last three grand finals, and three straight preliminary finals, in a period of outstanding consistency.

What impressed was the way Green got the best out of a player like Michael Morgan as a key playmaker, and forged a game style that didn’t rely on Johnathan Thurston. It was not the most flashy style of football, however it was error free and tough.

Most important player – Johnathan Thurston

The future Immortal returns for what a farewell tour in the NRL.

Having retired from Origin, the Cowboys will be hoping to take advantage of having Thurston through that middle of the year grind when they lose players to the game’s showpiece.

JT will have to deal with plenty of traffic coming his way, coming off shoulder surgery, however he has dealt with that his whole career. He will be desperate to go out on a high, and it is hard to bet against him, but can his body still handle what the mind wants to do?

2018 side

1. Lachlan Coote 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Justin O’Neill 4. Kane Linnett 5. Antonio Winterstein 6. Michael Morgan 7. Johnathan Thurston (c) 8. Matt Scott (c) 9. Jake Granville 10. Jordan McLean 11. Gavin Cooper 12. Ethan Lowe 13. Jason Taumalolo

14. Ben Hampton 15. Scott Bolton 16. Coen Hess 17. John Asiata

2018 verdict – 10th

Maybe I have gone mad, however there’s always one side to fall off their perch when no one expects them to. It happened in 2016 with the Roosters, and last year with the Bulldogs. I’m going out on a bit of a limb and thinking it might be North Queensland, given their ageing stars.

There has been plenty of hype about the return of Matt Scott and Johnathan Thurston, however they are both returning from serious injuries at the end of their careers. Plus, they are coming back into a side that learnt to win without them. How will Michael Morgan adjust to playing second fiddle again after being so good at halfback last year?

What’s more, their centres lack pace, and Lachlan Coote is generally safe but not explosive as fullback. They do have a very good pack, and Jason Taumololo will terrorise sides once again, however the likes of Gavin Cooper and Scott are getting on.

Most pundits have this club in their top four or five, however they only just snuck into the finals last season.

I’m going out on a limb and saying they just miss the finals.

Eddie’s ladder

10th: North Queensland Cowboys

11th: Newcastle Knights

12th: South Sydney Rabbitohs

13th: Gold Coast Titans

14th: Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

15th: Wests Tigers

16th: New Zealand Warriors