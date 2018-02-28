Potential replacements for Chris Lynn at IPL 2018

With Chris Lynn having dislocated his shoulder again, his injury and possible absence from the IPL is a big blow for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

While it is tough to find an ideal replacement for the exciting Australian, who are the potential candidates to take his spot?

Eoin Morgan (England)

T20 career – matches: 241, runs: 5175, average: 26.40, strikerate: 127.65, 100s: 0, 50s: 26, high score: 85*

IPL career – M: 52, R: 854, Avg: 21.35, SR: 121.13, 100s: 0, 50s: 4, HS: 66

Unsold in the January auction, Morgan may be the ideal replacement for Lynn.

Part of the Knight Riders from 2011-13, Morgan brings rich experience of T20 cricket, possesses a good sense of game, and was the cornerstone on which England turned their limited overs’ fortunes around. Morgan can be the anchor around which KKR’s batting line-up is built.

On a personal level, Morgan is much better than his statistics in the tournament.

Martin Guptill (New Zealand)

T20 career – M: 199, R: 5798, Avg: 33.13, SR: 128.04, 100s: 3, 50s: 37, HS: 120*

IPL career – M: 10, R: 189, Avg: 21.0, SR: 132.17, 100s: 0, 50s: 1, HS: 50

Having played around 200 T20 matches, it comes as a surprise that Guptill has played only ten times in the IPL.

A mainstay in New Zealand’s limited-overs setup, he brings immense talent at the top of the order, and he has shown rare consistency in last few months.

He strengthened his case by scoring a blistering hundred against the mighty Australians in the recently concluded trans-Tasman T20 series as well.

Joe Root (England)

T20 career – M: 57, R: 1325, Avg: 32.31, SR: 125.59, 100s: 0, 50s: 7, HS: 92*

IPL career – has not featured

Eyebrows were raised when England’s Test skipper went unsold in the IPL auction. However, with KKR looking for a replacement for Lynn and a captain, Joe Root fits the bill.

He can partner Sunil Narine at the top of the order or play as the anchor in the middle order, and brings in loads of experience.

Additionally, the IPL could see him increase his stock in the shortest format of the game.

Lendl Simmons (West Indies)

T20 career – M: 208, R: 5434, Avg: 29.37, SR: 115.83, 100s: 1, 50s: 42, HS: 100*

IPL career – M: 29, R: 1079, Avg: 39.96, SR: 126.64, 100s: 1, 50s: 11, HS: 100*

Simmons has been immense for Mumbai Indians in the past and finished as tied second-highest run scorer in Mumbai’s 2015 IPL winning season, so would bring crucial experience. This West Indian can be the trump card for any T20 side he plays for.

Alex Hales (England)

T20 career – M: 170, R: 4617, Avg: 29.03, SR: 143.74, 100’s: 2, 50’s: 30, HS: 116*

IPL career – has not featured

Elated after replacing Corey Anderson during IPL eight at Mumbai Indians, Alex Hales has never featured in an IPL match. A big hitter at the top of the order, his batting style sees him scoring runs around the ground, with many of his shots clearing the boundary.

Hales has been a key component of England’s limited overs teams and has formed a dreaded opening combination with Jason Roy.

Travis Head (Australia)

T20 career – M: 59, R: 1516, Avg: 31.58, SR: 136.94, 100s: 1, 50s: 8, HS: 101*

IPL career – M: 10, R: 205, Avg: 29.29, SR: 138.51, 100s: 0, 50s: 1, HS: 75

Currently on a high after leading the Adelaide Strikers to their maiden Big Bash title, Travis Head may become a trump card for the Knight Riders. While his batting style is different from Lynn, this Australian brings a plateful of talent.

Touted as a contender to lead Australia in the future, Head would be a competent captain for the Knight Riders. Like Morgan, this technically sound batsman can anchor the innings and bowl handy spin as well.

Hashim Amla (South Africa)

T20 career – M: 132, R: 4049, Avg: 34.60, SR: 130.06, 100s: 2, 50s: 27, HS: 104*

IPL career – M: 16, R: 577, Avg: 44.38, SR: 141.77, 100s: 2, 50s: 3, HS: 104*

Amla was the sixth-highest scorer of IPL 2017, with 420 runs at an impressive average of 60. He also scored two centuries while opening the innings for Kings XI Punjab and was one of the brightest stars for the franchise.

While his recent form may be a worry, Amla is virtually unstoppable when he gets going.

Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka)

T20 career – M: 82, R: 1679, Avg: 22.38, SR: 128.95, 100s: 0, 50s: 13, HS: 84

IPL career – M: 2, R: 14, Avg: 7.00, SR: 107.69, 100s: 0, 50s: 0, HS: 14

For his uber-aggressive batting style, Kusal Perera draws similarities to Romesh Kaluwitharana. Dynamite at the top, Perera has given numerous blistering starts to his teams in recent months.

Known to attack every ball, Perera can feast on field restrictions in the first six overs. Additionally, he is a decent player of spin.