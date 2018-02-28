The real reason the Melbourne Storm are unbeatable, for now

A couple of week ago, the Melbourne Storm started the official countdown to the 2018 NRL season, playing the World Club Challenge against Leeds Rhinos.
That night, it was proven once again that Super League is of a far inferior quality to the NRL, that the team that has to travel all the way around the world into odd conditions is at a huge disadvantage, and, finally that Melbourne are essentially unbeatable.
If you count the premierships stripped from the club for salary cap rorting, no team in the history of Australian Rugby League has ever been so successful.
In their 21 seasons played, with five grand final wins, they basically start a season with a 25 per cent chance of ending that year as premiers. That is mind-boggling statistic.
While most fans will agree the Storm salary cap issues would make any list of the greatest sports scandals of all time, the way the club responded in rebuilding its culture, fan-base and reputation proves that there is more happening down Mexico way than just a bunch of dollar signs.
The question to ponder, therefore, is how do they do it? How do they continually refresh their team, find rough, young gems and polish them into diamonds, reboot the odd stalled career, and most importantly, continually roll through their opposition?
Let’s consider the generally accepted logic that there are two main factors in their continued success: their playing strength and their coach.
The Billy Slater-Cooper Cronk-Cameron Smith axis has been the spine and core of their team for the best part of a decade, having been on the park in all four grand final wins of the new millennium – even as a cavalcade of superstars came and left around them.
Then there is Craig Bellamy. When considering win percentage, comps won over seasons played etc. the guy has no peer. Consider that of coaches who’ve had more than 100 games, only Norm Provan – as captain-coach of an actually unbeatable Saints team in the 1960s – has a better winning percentage.
Bellamy is a constant innovator, who often seems able to bend the rulebook to his will.
The coach certainly has haters, but most are just jealous of his stunning success. A stint as Origin coach is the only blemish on his copybook, which at the time solidified a feeling among the naysayers that his players had a greater hand in the success of the Storm, as when he had to coach against his legendary spine at state level, he came up short three years in a row.
While neither of the factors I’ve mentioned thus far is single-handedly responsible for the winning ways of the Melbourne Storm – and therefore the combination: players + coaching = success – it is my contention that a third factor, never mentioned by anyone involved in the game of rugby league is the true secret ingredient.
Melbourne itself.
If you’ve ever been to Melbourne, you’ll know it’s a decent, fun and interesting town. You’ll also know it has a parochial attitude, a legendary ‘chip on the shoulder’ rivalry with Sydney and a disdain bordering on xenophobia for anything from north of the Murray.
I’m from Sydney and the difference between the two cities is straightforward: you never hear a Sydneysider going on about how great Sydney is and bagging Melbourne in the same breath. Sydneysiders just know they live in one of the greatest places on Earth. Melburnians always feel a need to tell you about how great it is and naturally why it’s better than Sydney.
Now invert this culture and consider the attachment felt by the entire state of Victoria to AFL. In terms of outright commercial success and saturation levels of public attention, nothing in Australia comes close to AFL.
It is dissected daily via radio, TV, web, print, mags, taxis, trams and in workplaces and schoolyards to a level mostly unseen outside of baseball and NFL.
Therefore, coming into Melbourne with a rugby league team, the sport from Sydney, was always going to be met with disdain and hostility. All you need do is stay for 20 years and be immeasurably successful and maybe you’ll garner some attention – even some pride, perhaps.
All of which is to explain, in a roundabout way, that the key to the success of the Storm is Melbourne itself. Because no one really gives a toss if you play rugby league in Melbourne. Oh sure, they’ll wish you well, but they won’t hound you, fawn at your feet or revere you like they do their AFL players.
If you find the right characters to fill an environment like that, those who have no need for adulation and care only about winning, then you cannot lose.
Consider Cameron Smith. Future Immortal, multiple record holder, Queensland and Australian captain, making his million or so a year and not being bothered by anybody on a daily basis. He works every day for success and nothing more, with no other distractions, unwanted attention or undue stress. He can walk about the city and be recognised for his achievements as an extraordinary athlete and leader, but not troubled.
To the right type of player, to the right type of character, the type who puts success on the field above all else, this is enormously attractive.
Melbourne and its rabid love of AFL are the key to why the Storm are so successful and why everyone else is simply playing catch-up.
February 28th 2018 @ 11:33am
Joe said | February 28th 2018 @ 11:33am | ! Report
Interesting take on the Storms success. I agree that being in Melbourne out of sight has really helped the Storm…especially in the leadup to big games where there is probably less pressure on them. I have to say though the club culture plays a big part and also the recruitment process where they pick the types of players you have described above. That is what turns average players into good ones and good ones into great ones. Just look at the conga line of wings who have passed through the Storm…Bai, Quinn, Turner, Inglis, Folau, Waqa, Duffy, Koroibete and now Vunivalu and JAC. Some with much more natural talent than others but all played at the top of their potential and were crowd favorites capable of scoring spectacular tries within the Storm system.
February 28th 2018 @ 6:59pm
dressingshed.com said | February 28th 2018 @ 6:59pm | ! Report
Agree with you on club culture and edited out explicitly stating that, as for me it comes from the coach + players being Melbourne. Case in point – how many of those players did nearly half as much once they’d left Melbourne?
February 28th 2018 @ 11:35am
RandyM said | February 28th 2018 @ 11:35am | ! Report
I have wondered what had made the Storm a force for 11 years running now.
I think Cameron Smith might be the greatest player i’ve ever seen. His feel for the game is unmatched and he has gotten better as he has gotten older by simply playing smarter. He is a puppet master and even the ref is his puppet.
The club has just set a very high standard in terms of behavior, discipline, training and performance. Perhaps it’s easy to facilitate this in Melbourne who mostly ignore Rugby League…
February 28th 2018 @ 1:36pm
Greg said | February 28th 2018 @ 1:36pm | ! Report
Agree with Cameron Smith – he makes any coach he plays under look like good whether it’s Bellamy, Meninga, Walters, Sheens, or Stuart. All have exceptional winning %’s when Smith is in their team.
Disagree with the discipline. The Storm gave Bromwich only 2 weeks for getting busted on camera with cocaine. The Titans gave Proctor double that with a 4 week suspension and a $20k fine.
February 28th 2018 @ 5:17pm
Anthony said | February 28th 2018 @ 5:17pm | ! Report
Bromwich was a first time offender with off field behaviour issues. Proctor has had a number of issues throughout his career.
February 28th 2018 @ 8:30pm
Greg said | February 28th 2018 @ 8:30pm | ! Report
Number of issues? Can you give even one example? Proctor is a cleanskin, this was his first ever off field issue. The difference in punishment is simply the Titans setting a higher standard in discipline. Bromwich’s 2 week suspension conveniently had him back on the field just in time for Origin when the Big 3 were going to be missing.
February 28th 2018 @ 4:34pm
Peter Phelps said | February 28th 2018 @ 4:34pm | ! Report
Agree with both of those points especially the discipline. Melbourne/Bellamy will not suffer fools. They simply do not entertain them. Your an idiot then you are out (that is why Munster is on thin ice). But if you are a genuine guy who wants to work hard and be the best that you can be, will listen to coaches and go the extra mile, in other words behave Professionally, then they will work with you.
Melbourne know that winning is 90% perspiration and 10% raw talent. That is why journey men improve (watch Kasiano go this year) and youngsters develop into superstars that much quicker. Melbourne carefully select players not just on talent but on attitude, they build pride in the club and a great desire to win. They have pride in their club, their coach and their mates. They have a winning culture
February 28th 2018 @ 6:57pm
elvis said | February 28th 2018 @ 6:57pm | ! Report
But suddenly fools are tolerated when you are on the verge of losing your aging superstars.
Like the Swans NO DHs policy, how’s that going for them lately?
‘Success has many fathers”
February 28th 2018 @ 7:00pm
dressingshed.com said | February 28th 2018 @ 7:00pm | ! Report
Agree on all of this and the point I was making that to do so would be next to impossible in any other location.
February 28th 2018 @ 12:10pm
Kris said | February 28th 2018 @ 12:10pm | ! Report
The Melbourne media often say the Swan’s success is for similar reasons, being away from the fish bowl which can particularly suit some players (Tony Lockett most famously).
Another Melbourne-factor might actually be the the AFL itself. I think most would suggest that the AFL is a little ahead in terms of sports science, analysis and that sort of behind the scenes stuff. Maybe even the sporting culture is a little (little!) more professional. Bellamy for example is regularly in and out of AFL clubs and spending times with AFL coaches. Maybe that is an edge too?
The one that always has me scratching my head is how they keep finding players to replace guys who leave. They never seem to skip a beat which is remarkable over 20 years.
February 28th 2018 @ 7:05pm
dressingshed.com said | February 28th 2018 @ 7:05pm | ! Report
There is probably an equivalent effect for Swans players being in Sydney, but Sydney definitely loves it’s high profile sportspeople and the Swans are much more visible in Sydney that Storm players are in Melbourne PLUS the Swans get much better crowds. Additionally, the AFL has provided salary cap concessions for new market teams and it could easily be argued this played a larger part in Swans success alongside funding. Look how far GWS have come purely by dint of money allied to draft and cap concessions. Other than the early post Super League period where it had no choice, the NRL has never offered anything similar and it could even be argued that the Storm effectively added their own concessions by rorting the cap, and even when forced to toe the line they’ve kept on winning!
February 28th 2018 @ 12:19pm
14-12 said | February 28th 2018 @ 12:19pm | ! Report
The Storm have achieved what no other team ever has…. losing to Cronulla in a grand final…. tee hee 😉
February 28th 2018 @ 1:39pm
zim said | February 28th 2018 @ 1:39pm | ! Report
Also lost to the cows in a testimonial 😉
February 28th 2018 @ 1:11pm
ScottWoodward.me said | February 28th 2018 @ 1:11pm | ! Report
Nice piece Dressingshed,
I was a foundation sponsor of the Storm, and I am a lifelong friend of their founder John Ribot who takes all of the credit for getting the front office in shape on day one, and crucially building a winning culture that still exists twenty years later.
Reebs was also the man responsible for head hunting and signing Craig Bellamy when he was an assistant coach.
You can do a lot of things wrong and still do well when a club has Craig Bellamy, but if you also happen to have “best in class” recruitment and a thriving winning culture it is hard to beat.
Take a bow John Ribot, the Storm would not be celebrating 20 years this week without you.
February 28th 2018 @ 2:57pm
Planko said | February 28th 2018 @ 2:57pm | ! Report
Your the reason Scott quality analysis is very important
February 28th 2018 @ 3:28pm
i miss the force said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:28pm | ! Report
can you thank Ribot for nearly ruining the game in the 90s with his vision?
February 28th 2018 @ 7:07pm
dressingshed.com said | February 28th 2018 @ 7:07pm | ! Report
So influential was JR that we made a t-shirt from his quote. Guess he was right?
https://www.dressingshed.com/collections/melbourne/quote
February 28th 2018 @ 1:17pm
Nat said | February 28th 2018 @ 1:17pm | ! Report
Definitely an element of truth in that. Such is their culture, they are not one to have players carrying in like tools in a public to cause the press to take notice. Put a few into the NZ team for just one weekend though…