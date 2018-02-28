Is Ross Taylor the world’s most underrated cricketer?

In the first one-day match against England, Ross Taylor compiled his 7000th run and 18th century to make him the fastest to as many runs and most number of centuries in ODIs for New Zealand.

Quietly again, Taylor brought up more records, to go with the likes of:

The highest score ever by a visiting batsman in Australia, of 290 at Perth.

Three consecutive ODI tons

An ODI average better than Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara and Brian Lara

The only New Zealand captain to win Tests in Sri Lanka and Australia.

While Kane Williamson’s class often over-shadows his achievements, time and time again Taylor has played an innings with greatness written all over it. No matter the bowler he can grind, graft and fight to victory.

But perhaps his cursed spell as captain works against him when you think of those in the bracket of greatness.

That said, his worst period came in 2016, in South Africa and India, where his Test average was 11.5 over nine innings. He struggled with his eyesight at the time and took a few weeks off at the end of the year for surgery, then hit form again during tours of Pakistan and Bangladesh (65.4).

His numbers rate him among the top Kiwis. He turns 34 next month and could call it quits next year, after the World Cup in the UK. And perhaps, just like that, he will walk into oblivion.

Perhaps after he retires, the cricketing world will see how crucial he has been.

Ross Taylor’s average of 47 in Tests and 45 in ODIs are up with finest in the world, yet he remains an underrated batsman.