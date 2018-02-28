South Africa vs Australia cricket start time: Full series fixtures, dates, venues, squads, hours of play, broadcast information

Australia will face an enormous challenge when they take on South Africa in a four-Test series away from home. The first Test will be played at Kingsmead in Durban, with the first ball scheduled for 7pm (AEDT) on Thursday, March 1.
Series fixtures
1st Test: March 1 – March 5 at Kingsmead, Durban
2nd Test: March 9 – March 13 at St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth
3rd Test: March 22 – March 26 at Newlands, Cape Town
4th Test: March 30 – April 3 at Wanderers, Johannesburg
Series key information
First ball: 7pm (AEDT)
TV: Live, Fox Sports
Online: Live, Foxtel Now or Foxtel App
Betting: Australia $2.20, South Africa $2.62
Umpiring team: Kumar Dharmasena, S Ravi, Chris Gaffaney, Nigel Llong, Richard Illingworth, Ian Gould
Squads
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungisani Ngidi, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada.
Australia
Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Jhye Richardson, Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc.
Hours of play
|Start (AEDT)
|Finish (AEDT)
|Start (local)
|Finish (local)
|Duration
|First session
|7pm
|9pm
|10am
|12 midday
|Two hours
|Lunch
|9pm
|9:40pm
|12 midday
|12:40 pm
|40 minutes
|Second session
|9:40pm
|11:40pm
|12:40pm
|2:40pm
|Two hours
|Tea
|11:40pm
|12 midnight
|2:40pm
|3pm
|20 minutes
|Third session
|12 midnight
|2am
|3pm
|5pm
|Two hours
Broadcast information
The only way to watch the entirety of the series will be on Fox Sports. They have exclusive rights to the entire tour.
If you are looking to stream the action, you will want to use one of their streaming applications – either Foxtel Now or the Foxtel App.
Don’t forget, here at The Roar we will be covering the tour extensively with live blogs of each days play, as well as all the best opinion and analysis and highlights on The Roar TV.