South Africa vs Australia cricket start time: Full series fixtures, dates, venues, squads, hours of play, broadcast information

Australia will face an enormous challenge when they take on South Africa in a four-Test series away from home. The first Test will be played at Kingsmead in Durban, with the first ball scheduled for 7pm (AEDT) on Thursday, March 1.

Series fixtures

1st Test: March 1 – March 5 at Kingsmead, Durban

2nd Test: March 9 – March 13 at St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

3rd Test: March 22 – March 26 at Newlands, Cape Town

4th Test: March 30 – April 3 at Wanderers, Johannesburg

Series key information

First ball: 7pm (AEDT)

TV: Live, Fox Sports

Online: Live, Foxtel Now or Foxtel App

Betting: Australia $2.20, South Africa $2.62

Umpiring team: Kumar Dharmasena, S Ravi, Chris Gaffaney, Nigel Llong, Richard Illingworth, Ian Gould

Squads

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungisani Ngidi, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada.

Australia

Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Jhye Richardson, Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc.

Hours of play

Start (AEDT) Finish (AEDT) Start (local) Finish (local) Duration First session 7pm 9pm 10am 12 midday Two hours Lunch 9pm 9:40pm 12 midday 12:40 pm 40 minutes Second session 9:40pm 11:40pm 12:40pm 2:40pm Two hours Tea 11:40pm 12 midnight 2:40pm 3pm 20 minutes Third session 12 midnight 2am 3pm 5pm Two hours

Broadcast information

The only way to watch the entirety of the series will be on Fox Sports. They have exclusive rights to the entire tour.

If you are looking to stream the action, you will want to use one of their streaming applications – either Foxtel Now or the Foxtel App.

Don’t forget, here at The Roar we will be covering the tour extensively with live blogs of each days play, as well as all the best opinion and analysis and highlights on The Roar TV.