Steve Folkes was blue and white as they come

As the tributes continue for Bulldogs legend Steve Folkes, I’ll admit to shedding a tear on Tuesday afternoon when I first heard the news.
With all that has happened at the club over the past six months, Folkes’ passing reminds us what makes the Bulldogs great.
In the late 1970s, as a certain newsagent owner from Belmore began steering the ship, Folkes was one of the most important ingredients in the raw and aggressive new breed that had been assembled at Canterbury.
There was little experience in the team that took to the park in the 1979 grand final against the Dragons. Outplayed on the day, despite a stirring second-half comeback, the signs were there that the entire league had better be prepared for what was to come.
And so the predictions came true and the Dogs claimed the first of their four premierships in the ’80s the very next year.
Sitting and watching that very game this afternoon, after hearing the news, my eyes were constantly drawn to the dark-haired fella in the middle of the park.
Steve Folkes was machine-like and the prototype for many who followed.
For every long haired, wide-running firebrand who hits the fringes like an enraged maniac, there is a quiet man, making tackles and going unnoticed. In Folkes’ case, it was the reason he played at representative level; working diligently while the more gregarious grabbed headlines.
The extra defensive work he did allowed the more expansive forwards to show their hand and he formed a considerable part of the granite that fortressed the Canterbury defence.
In later life, I discovered that my wife had taught at famous rugby league school St Gregory’s College Campbelltown, with Karen Moore, the daughter of Peter. Karen was eventually to become Mrs Folkes, falling in love with the handsome, intense and quietly spoken forward.
Karen tragically passed away from cancer in 2013 but Steve continued working in the game that he loved, eventually earning the head coaching position with the Jillaroos, after acting as assistant at the Dragons.
His 11 years as coach of the Bulldogs were something of a roller-coaster, with both triumph and tragedy playing a role.
The 2004 team was as good as any seen in some time and that premiership was his crowning glory – a memory being called on to this day, as the club attempts to rebuild and reclaim its former success.
My most vivid memory of Steve Folkes was his repeated climbing of a ladder in Salmon Reserve, Punchbowl. Folkes and Chris Anderson had invested in a gymnasium together and the park was used as a well-hidden venue for the Canterbury legend to strengthen an injured knee, which kept him out for some time.
I was around 14 and would sneak over to one of the grassy mounds to watch Folkes patiently stretch and test the joint, building confidence for his return. I felt like I was in the midst of greatness, as one of my heroes worked out metres away.
I don’t know whether he ever saw me, or felt like telling me to piss off, but he never did.
As I write these words, I can see Folkes climbing those steps over and over again, scything down opponents with low tackles that made much bigger men fall, and the smile on his face on that famous night when we beat the fancied Roosters.
Sadly, we have lost him physically. However, there is something about Steve Folkes that will never leave the minds of the Dogs fans. He will always represent what is great about our club.
February 28th 2018 @ 6:45am
i miss the force said | February 28th 2018 @ 6:45am | ! Report
sad day, nice work Stu
February 28th 2018 @ 7:10am
The Barry said | February 28th 2018 @ 7:10am | ! Report
Nice tribute Stuart.
I clicked on my phone yesterday and saw the news. I had that cold feeling in the pit of my stomach and a split second reaction of “this can’t be true, it must be a joke”
Six grand finals and four premierships as a player is an amazing achievement. He was also part of the NSW team that completed the first origin clean sweep in 1986 and the undefeated Kangaroos the same year.
I remember that 86 blues pack fondly. Pearce, Cleal, Folkes, Tunks, Simmons and Roach with Gillespie coming off the bench. Really tough and well balanced and for the first time it felt we were fighting fire with fire.
I remember reading that post playing and pre coaching career he completed a full ironman (maybe Hawaii?)
Folkes played at 84kg which was smallish for the time but almost unfathomable now where will o the wisp 5/8s like Anthony Milford weigh more than that. He was an absolute rock in defence though and cut opposition players in half with his brutal front on tackling.
I read this morning that Peter Moore described Folkesy as the “epitome of dedication and professionalism” and someone who “set standards for all players, young and old, to aspire to”
February 28th 2018 @ 7:53am
AGO74 said | February 28th 2018 @ 7:53am | ! Report
Great player. Great man with true integrity. I spent many a Sunday in the 80’s watching Steve folkes at Belmore Sports Ground. He was virtually unbeatable in defence and deceptively a handful in attack.
You can’t forget his achievements as a coach either with the crowning achievement being 2004.
Being central as player or coach in winning 5 of the bulldogs 8 premierships is an incredible achievement. However I think he will be remembered even more as such a dedicated individual Like in the stories Stuart describes at punchbowl oval that he will be remembered the most for.
February 28th 2018 @ 9:06am
Duncan Smith said | February 28th 2018 @ 9:06am | ! Report
Folkesy was an old school ‘strong silent type’, and what a tough player. Opposition players against the Dogs didn’t want to run at Gillespie, but Folkes left plenty of bruises too.
Don’t forget his coaching achievements. Made the grand final in his first year in 98. But to go through the troubles of 2002-04 would have required real mental toughness. The Canterbury bashing in the media was relentless.
Such a fit guy to have a heart attack. Maybe was pushing himself too hard in training?