“There is a clear lack of balls”: Red and Black Bloc makes the kind of statement which only hurts football

Their past form should mean this comes as no surprise, but even so, the Red and Black Bloc’s response to the sanction handed down by the Western Sydney Wanderers is somewhat bemusing.
Yesterday, the club announced they would shut down the active supporters area for the upcoming home game against Perth Glory. Today, the RBB offered not so much as a single word of contrition or remorse for letting off three flares during Sunday’s Sydney derby.
The full statement reads thusly:
“We understand that WSW FC were forced into a position of taking action by the “governing body”, to appease shareholders and the media alike, although we find it utterly ironic that clubs who voted against the FFA recently, are still being bent over a barrel and flogged by Lowy, Gallop and CO. There is a clear lack of balls. Club owners and CEO’s are quick to admonish the FFA behind closed doors, but kneel down and lick their boots in the public domain. There are only a handful of people with enough balls to stand up to the FFA, the rest have sold their souls along with their dignity and respect. The fact that an exuberant display garners more attention by “football pundits” than the state of our game, should highlight the skewed vision that those who claim to love football have.
“Football in this country is in an absolute shambles. Attendance figures, interest in the league as a whole, marketing and fan engagement have been on a steady decline. The FFA are so self indulged with holding onto power, that an appeals process agreed upon in the public eye, is still yet to see the light of day. Natural justice would spell the end of the FFA’s nefarious reign. FIFA, itself a corrupt body, saw the state of football and ascertained the need to intervene.
“The sport has become nothing but a corporate product being dictated by sponsors and suits who have no knowledge of football.
“We encourage all fans across the league to support their teams in the way they see fit. This is what separates our sport from the others. Its time the fans took back ownership of this sport from the dictatorship.
“Your biggest stakeholders, the fans, will not go silently.”
Fair enough that one of the most well-known supporter groups in the country wants to make a statement about the parlous state of football. It’s hardly the most unreasonable thing to say the sport is in a shambles. Far less reasonable, though, is saying as much today, using yesterday’s suspension as a springboard for the message.
No-one could seriously suggest that A-League supporters receive fair coverage in comparison to their cross-code counterparts. The fear-mongering hyperbole used to describe football crowds in the past few years has been utterly devoid of class and integrity.
But despite the injustice of that coverage, it’s the lot football has been given in this country. And football fans – although I hesitate to use the word when describing the tiny minority of idiots who ignite flares at games – need to avoid giving the sport’s detractors any excuse to pile on again.
The response from the RBB is just dumb. Really, really dumb.
Given the word ‘flare’ appears a grand total of zero times in the RBB’s statement, a casual observer would be forgiven for thinking they had been unjustly sanctioned for doing nothing more than actively and legitimately supporting their team.
Let’s be clear: there’s a difference between engaging in active support and letting off flares, as so succinctly illustrated by Paul Williams yesterday.
The reality is that the suspension has been in reply to a few fans committing what, by definition, is a crime. Put aside the merits and flaws of the law – and if it is the law which is the issue, fans who insist on using flares would be well-placed to heed Simon Hill’s words and push for legislative reform – being at a football match does not give you any right to break it.
Until this minuscule proportion of A-League fans understand and respect that, the competition will continue to be bogged down by harmful coverage. Football and its predominantly excellent and law-abiding fans deserve better than that.
February 28th 2018 @ 12:12pm
AdelaideDocker said | February 28th 2018 @ 12:12pm | ! Report
Good read, Daniel, and Hill’s article which you link is also a good piece.
I’m aware that this might inflame tensions on this tab, but I do agree that banning these fans is the way forward. The AFL does it with fans who are racist or violent, cricket bans fans who are drunk or engage in rubbish like streaking, and soccer should do it with fans who break the law through lighting flares.
February 28th 2018 @ 12:41pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | February 28th 2018 @ 12:41pm | ! Report
Cheers AD. Banning people who light flares is definitely the way to go. The fewer of those idiots we get at A-League games, the better.
However, I wouldn’t equate lighting flares with racist or violent behaviour, nor should football hand down punishments simply because that’s what done by other sports.
February 28th 2018 @ 12:45pm
AdelaideDocker said | February 28th 2018 @ 12:45pm | ! Report
Yeah, fair.
I didn’t intend to equate it to violent behaviour; I’m just trying to point out that since this particular group of fans have been lighting flares multiple times over the past few years, I’m surprised they’re still allowed to attend games. Also, there’s obviously no precedence between the sports, and flares aren’t as bad as the actions of some in other leagues, but I’m just a little perplexed why the FFA haven’t taken harder actions by now.
Banning them is the way to go now, though.
February 28th 2018 @ 1:06pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | February 28th 2018 @ 1:06pm | ! Report
It’s no doubt more difficult to ban someone who lights a flare than to just say it – identifying them can’t be easy. Hopefully we’ll see those fans correctly identified and banned in the future.
February 28th 2018 @ 1:35pm
Nemesis said | February 28th 2018 @ 1:35pm | ! Report
Just out of interest, Daniel.
Are you part of the ALeague community, or just another casual sports fans who thinks they have the answers to all the ALeague’s issues?
Only football seems to attract huge interest from people who don’t watch the ALeague.
February 28th 2018 @ 2:28pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | February 28th 2018 @ 2:28pm | ! Report
I don’t profess to have all the answers to the A-League’s problems – this is nothing more than my opinion on the events of the last few days.
I’ve been following the A-League since day dot. Was at Sydney FC’s first two finals in 2006, including the competition’s first grand final. While I don’t get to the ground half as much as I’d like to these days – and that’s something I can say about every sport I follow, be it football, AFL, cricket, rugby league, union or anything else – I do still watch a couple of games each round.
February 28th 2018 @ 4:48pm
josh said | February 28th 2018 @ 4:48pm | ! Report
Yet your facebook profile only shows you playing cricket.
The only thing worse than a Sydney FC fan is a faux Sydney FC fan.
February 28th 2018 @ 5:13pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | February 28th 2018 @ 5:13pm | ! Report
Oh no! I’ve been had! And I would have gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for you meddling kids!
Funnily enough, I’m actually capable of supporting a number of sports without stooping to trash others. Yes, I play park cricket these days. I’m also a football fan. The two are not mutually exclusive. I also played for my local football club for a good 12 years.
February 28th 2018 @ 2:50pm
Kris Rodrigues said | February 28th 2018 @ 2:50pm | ! Report
@Nemesis
What does this even mean? What is this mysterious A-League community? Is it for season-ticket holders only, or are people that attend a couple of games a season included as well? What about people that watch numerous games on Foxtel?
February 28th 2018 @ 3:02pm
Nemesis said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:02pm | ! Report
The ALeague community is anyone who has a stake in the success of the ALeague. It’s clear that Daniel is part of the ALeague community.
A bit like any family, team, community, group. If you’re not part of that family, team, community, or group, your advice & criticism about how that family, team, community of group conducts its affairs is of zero interest.
February 28th 2018 @ 6:01pm
mattyb said | February 28th 2018 @ 6:01pm | ! Report
Lol,oh no,someone who likes football also plays cricket.
This letter points directly to who’s welcome in this magical football ‘community’ and who it is that actually needs to depart.
It’s amazing that those who need to leave can’t see it and still think the game is actually theirs.
February 28th 2018 @ 6:14pm
LuckyEddie said | February 28th 2018 @ 6:14pm | ! Report
Do you support football? Who put you in charge to attack everyone who does not agree with you? I’d love to know who you really are because your arrogance is mind numbing. Just a tip you are not the sole authority on football and the rest of us are entitled to our point of view. You may not realise it but you make some dumb comments like the rest of us. You should remove your head from you no where and let some daylight in.
February 28th 2018 @ 2:51pm
Vennegor of Tarsus said | February 28th 2018 @ 2:51pm | ! Report
Spot on, I’ve never heard of Luke Costin writing about football before yet he has an article in the Sydney Morning Herald about the RBB and flares, It’s the Scoop that will define his career
February 28th 2018 @ 4:09pm
The Joy Of X said | February 28th 2018 @ 4:09pm | ! Report
@ Daniel
You CAN equate the lighting of flares with “violent behaviour”.
Flares have sometimes seriously injured people at soccer matches, and at other crowded places. The perpetrators demonstrate an appalling and wilful disregard for other people who are nearby -the temperatures reached are extremely high, and dangerous.
The A League should employ high resolution camera/video operators to film the active areas at ALL times throughout the match, to identify and prosecute those guilty. There is a small element of young male soccer fans who wish to imitate European hooliganism, fighting other fans etc.
The A League should ban fans from wearing hoodies, scarves or concealing their faces in any way. If they do so, they should be reported to security, identified, and punished. It may be necessary for State legislation to be enacted to prohibit these face coverings at soccer matches. Lighting flares should result in a prison term.
Simon Hill, and some other commentators, are shamefully trying to deflect attention from the A League flares, by claiming AFL fans are generally racist. This is a disgraceful smear. It shows the desperation of some soccer supporters about the ailing A League.
Nearly 7,000,000 attend AFL matches each year; and many millions also watch city and country matches. There might be a handful of racist incidents per year which is infinitesimal. The very large AFL crowds, 4th highest average in the world, are arguably amongst the best behaved -no segregation of fans needed, minimal security per attendee.
Soccer in Australia has a long history of racial and “old” European conflict, although these appear to have diminished. Racism, of course, is also rampant in European soccer.
The young girl who called Goodes “a gorilla” may have had various motives for her abuse, which I dont approve. Many people, mockingly or jovially, call heavily bearded men, like Goodes, a “gorilla”.
Goodes started to receive heavy booing after his Australia Day speech, when he said he was ashamed to be an Australian -it had nothing to do with his skin colour. No other Aboriginal player (or non Anglo) has ever been booed to the extent Goodes was.
Goodes went directly to Carlton fans, and made a spear-throwing action at them. The booing increased after this, also. Goodes also had a reputation of trying to milk free kicks, which also attracted significant booing.
February 28th 2018 @ 4:40pm
Kangajets said | February 28th 2018 @ 4:40pm | ! Report
So your justifying racism in the afl now
February 28th 2018 @ 8:24pm
Freddie said | February 28th 2018 @ 8:24pm | ! Report
You miss the point completely JoX. No-one claims AFL fans are generally racist, it’s more that they have comparable numbers of racist incidents to those of flares in football. But while the issues in football are held up by the media to be a “Football” problem, the AFL issues are broken down (deliberately) into an individuals behaviour. They are NOT reported as an “AFL” problem.
Just as you are trying to do here. Can’t you see the difference?
February 28th 2018 @ 2:11pm
RBBAnonymous said | February 28th 2018 @ 2:11pm | ! Report
They already ban these fans when they are caught. So its not something the clubs or the A-league condone. They come down on them hard.
February 28th 2018 @ 4:44pm
WSWMember said | February 28th 2018 @ 4:44pm | ! Report
Absolutely agree.
There seems to be ‘a clear lack of brains’ with RBB leadership.
February 28th 2018 @ 12:18pm
Cousin Claudio said | February 28th 2018 @ 12:18pm | ! Report
Well said Daniel spot on.
Its the biggest self harm in Australian sport and those doing it won’t have the intelligence or selflessness to understand.
I’m sick to death of being tarnished with the same brush for the actions of a few.
Irrespective of the law, which is insurmountable, their actions are causing more damage to the game and our reputation than FIFA or FFA ever will.
February 28th 2018 @ 12:43pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | February 28th 2018 @ 12:43pm | ! Report
Its the biggest self harm in Australian sport and those doing it won’t have the intelligence or selflessness to understand.
Bang on the money there, CC.
February 28th 2018 @ 12:44pm
Midfielder said | February 28th 2018 @ 12:44pm | ! Report
It takes my breath away at times the assumed self entitlement of some people … they first assume they should be allowed to light a flare … told its against the law …
Then in their wisdom FFA get the blame in essence because of a law they have no control over…
What do they expect FFA to do … i.e. tell the police and gov they will support people ho break the law.
February 28th 2018 @ 2:47pm
Vennegor of Tarsus said | February 28th 2018 @ 2:47pm | ! Report
“Nepotism” Has been the biggest harm to the A league
February 28th 2018 @ 6:16pm
LuckyEddie said | February 28th 2018 @ 6:16pm | ! Report
Great comment CC.
February 28th 2018 @ 12:27pm
chris said | February 28th 2018 @ 12:27pm | ! Report
Looking forward to your article about racism in AFL
February 28th 2018 @ 12:33pm
Roger said | February 28th 2018 @ 12:33pm | ! Report
Wow , the AFL only place that has racism? It has lots of flares too!
February 28th 2018 @ 12:36pm
Kangajets said | February 28th 2018 @ 12:36pm | ! Report
Where is the report on the afl tab about the racist fans?? 2 days ago in Perth ??
February 28th 2018 @ 12:35pm
Kris said | February 28th 2018 @ 12:35pm | ! Report
When racists are banned in the AFL, a supporter group doesn’t respond defending the racist and demanding that the league change.
February 28th 2018 @ 1:26pm
chris said | February 28th 2018 @ 1:26pm | ! Report
The league needs to change. We all know that.
February 28th 2018 @ 2:31pm
obsession with X said | February 28th 2018 @ 2:31pm | ! Report
You need to change.
Perhaps learn to read a book?
February 28th 2018 @ 1:41pm
lesterlike said | February 28th 2018 @ 1:41pm | ! Report
Please, the supporter groups didn’t need to comment when half the AFL supporter base was up in arms defending a racist teenage girl or booing aboriginal players.
February 28th 2018 @ 12:52pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | February 28th 2018 @ 12:52pm | ! Report
Every sport will inevitably be tarnished by the actions of idiots. AFL, NRL, cricket, football, whatever. Just as I’ve made clear that these flares and the RBB’s response is by no means an indictment on football and its fans as a whole, so too is what happened on the weekend not an indictment of the wider AFL community, despicable as it is.
The reason I’ve written about the RBB’s statement is that this is an organisation – one of the higher-profile fan groups in the country – which seems to constantly shove its foot in its mouth, either oblivious or indifferent to the damage done to the sport it professes to support. When we have the AFL equivalent of that, then you expect to see an article on The Roar from myself or one of our experts.
February 28th 2018 @ 12:57pm
chris said | February 28th 2018 @ 12:57pm | ! Report
lol yes ok
February 28th 2018 @ 3:54pm
Kangajets said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:54pm | ! Report
Daniel
I want you to write an article about the bad behaviour at cricket or afl or any Aussie sport
Not just football
Challenge yourself to do this , so you can’t be accused of bias ..
February 28th 2018 @ 5:44pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | February 28th 2018 @ 5:44pm | ! Report
Accuse me of bias all you want Kanga. I’ll live with it.
I’ll write or commission a piece about poor behaviour in cricket, AFL, rugby league, or rugby union when it is newsworthy and when I believe it to be in the public interest. I won’t do so just because I’ve written an article condemning the actions of football fans.
February 28th 2018 @ 6:14pm
Nemesis said | February 28th 2018 @ 6:14pm | ! Report
So, a group of African Australians being called n**gers when watching an AFL match is not newsworthy? Would it be newsworthy if this incident occurred at an ALeague match?
February 28th 2018 @ 6:52pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | February 28th 2018 @ 6:52pm | ! Report
I’ve not expressed myself too well in that previous comment. Is what happened in the AFL over the weekend newsworthy? Of course. We as a publication missed the boat on that one, and I’m happy to take the fall for that.
I don’t, however, think that is as worthy of an opinion piece as the RBB response to their sanction. Other than outlining how despicable that occurrence of racism was – something we all agree on – what is there to add to the story?
We didn’t run an opinion column when the flares were let off on Sunday, we didn’t run an opinion column after yesterday’s active area closure from the Wanderers or the show-cause notice from the FFA.
It was only when the RBB decided to come out with their idiotic statement that I wrote this piece. If a prominent supporter group issues a similar statement defending poor crowd behaviour in a different sport, we’ll have an article on it.
February 28th 2018 @ 7:19pm
mds1970 said | February 28th 2018 @ 7:19pm | ! Report
Can I make a suggestion.
There’s a button on the top right of the screen with a picture of a pen on it.
If any of you want an article about racism in the AFL on The Roar, click on that button and knock yourself out.
February 28th 2018 @ 7:04pm
AdelaideDocker said | February 28th 2018 @ 7:04pm | ! Report
Great response, Daniel.
I don’t envy the pressure you guys are under to get these stories out. If you were to publish an article for every slightly controversial thing that occurs in the world of sport, you’d need a staff of thousands and an internet connection bigger than anything Australia allows!
I know recieving criticism for stories is part and parcel of a journo’s job, but I feel as if some of these comments have been quite unfair towards you today.
February 28th 2018 @ 12:57pm
AdelaideDocker said | February 28th 2018 @ 12:57pm | ! Report
I don’t mean to defend the racism – as I’ve said a fair bit in the last day, it’s a dreadful act – but it’s very much an allegation, and as we know too well, allegation’s are sometimes surrounded in innuendo and exaggation. That’s why it’s being investigated.
The flare case is a much more public and verifiable sin, and given the RBB have publically released a statement, it’s a lot easier to write an opinion piece on, if that makes sense? Which is why I presume Daniel’s decided to publish this article.
Nobody is condoning racism, Chris.
February 28th 2018 @ 1:06pm
chris said | February 28th 2018 @ 1:06pm | ! Report
Yes innuendo and hearsay. The fact is, its endemic in AFL. Its not the first time its happened and it wont be the last. Yes it happens in football overseas but we are talking about Australia.
I can guarantee that the scarring done on an individual by a racist remark hurled at them either as a spectator or as a player is way worse than some dim wit lighting a flare in the active supporter area.
But hey, lets give it scant attention so we don’t do too much damage to the AFL product.
February 28th 2018 @ 1:25pm
AdelaideDocker said | February 28th 2018 @ 1:25pm | ! Report
Fair points. I have no doubt that the racism is worse than the flares. But I don’t believe it’s endemic throughout the league. If it is, and there’s never going to be a feasible way to prove it, I’d be massively disappointed. Shattered. As would most of my fellow fans.
You mentioned on the other thread that ABC News Sydney spent much longer on the flares than the racism. Here’s the thing, though: that’s a Sydney-based news broadcast. The AFL match was between an SA and a WA team in a small ground in Perth. The soccer match, where the flares went off, was between two Sydney teams, in Sydney and is being investigated by Sydney police, in perhaps the most prominent city in the a-League.
There’s a common thing in media wherein you produce the news that’s relevant to the local area. It’s the first thing I’ve been taught in my media degree, and it’s not hard to understand. Another key media theme – sometimes to the detriment of more obscure stories – is that journalism reports news that is prominent in public awareness. The flares definiely are. The racism, as terrible as it is, isn’t well known outsidde AFL circles.
That should change, yes, but at the moment that’s the facts. I don’t like it, but that’s how the media industry works.
February 28th 2018 @ 1:33pm
chris said | February 28th 2018 @ 1:33pm | ! Report
AD what you see on this site is indicative of the media in general. I.e excuses excuses as to why the football can be hammered regarding any indiscretion but racism and violence in AFL is quickly reported on, “dealt with” by the AFL pr machine and then compliant media moves on.
The editor of this site gives some lame excuse why we should have multiple articles on a flare, whilst repeated acts of racism and violence has to go through some other pre-requisite before being written/published on the Roar. Oh please.
February 28th 2018 @ 1:45pm
obsession with X said | February 28th 2018 @ 1:45pm | ! Report
No.
The editor looked at why the RBB felt the need to wholly ignore that some of their members BROKE THE LAW and don’t seem to accept fault.
I can’t recall ANY supporter group from the NRL or AFL whose members engaging in racist or boorish behaviour drafting a diatribe defending it!
This type of response and behaviour is to be denounced. Anyone in the football community would.
February 28th 2018 @ 1:48pm
Kris said | February 28th 2018 @ 1:48pm | ! Report
I’d imagine if someone lit a flare at an AFL game they would be banned in the same way I’d imagine that someone yelling something racist at an A-League game would be banned.
February 28th 2018 @ 2:07pm
chris said | February 28th 2018 @ 2:07pm | ! Report
Kris no doubt they would. My point is the lack of balance in reporting. I’m not condoning what that fan did.
What I also don’t want is a sterile atmosphere (like at a Rugby game).
February 28th 2018 @ 2:33pm
obsession with X said | February 28th 2018 @ 2:33pm | ! Report
So cheer then Chris.
As shown around the world, plenty of people can create a great atmosphere without needing to debase themselves to LCD neanderthal behaviour.
But consider the neanderthal is smarter than you, I see why you like it.
Get off this forum. The community no longer accepts you.
February 28th 2018 @ 1:08pm
Perry Bridge said | February 28th 2018 @ 1:08pm | ! Report
#Chris
A couple of points to consider re racism vs flares
1. None of the AFL, the clubs or the supporter groups/associations/cheer squads – -none of these condone or defend racism.
2. I’m not aware of any racism emanating from an AFL Cheer squad in recent years.
3. All efforts have been made to identify individuals after particular incidents – and punish and educate as appropriate. No turning a blind eye.
4. Simon Hill doesn’t help – again – trying to deflect a little to another code – but again, the incident from the weekend is being investigated and not ignored.
Contrast this to the positions we see on Flares. Simply that soccer in this country has competing forces playing this out in public. Of course there is media coverage. Soccer needs to get it’s house in order.
Flares are very visual – but so too are dozens of supporters wearing the (anti FFA) shirts they did on the weekend. And the boorish behaviour of said fans – carrying on the way they do would NOT be tolerated at any other sport in Australia.
What makes soccer special? Truth be known – nothing. Certainly not the RBB.
Flares are illegal in this context. Flares are banned in the EPL. Perhaps they are encouraged in Turkey but – for many reasons – I’m glad we don’t follow in the footsteps of Turkey all the time!! Australia and the FFA are NOT actually leading the way – they are playing ‘catch-up’ – so, prepare yourself for further disappointment if you’re a defender of the flare.
Finally – Australian media is largely based out of Sydney. News Ltd who run so much of this have never owned half the AFL or individual AFL clubs. News Ltd has been in bed with the NRL for decades and yet people proclaim this as an AFL media agenda. If anything – it’s an NRL media agenda. It’s Sydney where this is going on and it’s Sydney where soccer is massively eating into the NRL pie. So I don’t know why you guys get so carried away with the AFL??
February 28th 2018 @ 1:28pm
Kangajets said | February 28th 2018 @ 1:28pm | ! Report
Because the afl guys like Docker are always the first to comment
Not nrl fans
It’s Adelaide Docker war against football again
February 28th 2018 @ 1:35pm
chris said | February 28th 2018 @ 1:35pm | ! Report
PB see my response to AD above. Same blah blah blah excuses from you.
February 28th 2018 @ 1:44pm
clipper said | February 28th 2018 @ 1:44pm | ! Report
The last paragraph is one that often gets overlooked and agree with you that Football is eating into the NRL pie.
I can’t understand sometimes the reasoning people have. Racism is bad, letting off flares is bad – trying to highlight which one is worse does not make the other any more of a problem.
I have often rallied against those who would defend racist remarks, especially the Adam Goodes saga, so I am not supporting any negative actions at AFL games, but I think saying racism is endemic in the AFL is a step too far.
February 28th 2018 @ 2:12pm
Post_hoc said | February 28th 2018 @ 2:12pm | ! Report
Perry ONE MASSIVE difference (although not the only one) the AFL Cheersquads are funded and part of the Club I am led to believe. RBB, The Cove, etc etc are not part of the club, they receive no funding from the club or ffa, they are completely independent. So they are not the same thing at all and to compare the two is simply wrong
February 28th 2018 @ 2:53pm
Perry Bridge said | February 28th 2018 @ 2:53pm | ! Report
#Post Hoc
The AFL cheersquads independence from the club has been eroded over the years. And clearly this can be seen to be the future for the RBB. AFL Clubs more and more want greater control on what is displayed on the banners – and it’s probably fair enough to have some degree of oversight on such things.
At any rate – there are designated areas for the effectively sanctioned supporter groups. Presently – WSW can’t find itself effectively sanctioning the behaviour that’s been on show.
Anyway – I assert that my comparison is far more valid and apt than some other comparisons I’ve read in here!!!
February 28th 2018 @ 1:42pm
obsession with X said | February 28th 2018 @ 1:42pm | ! Report
Chris
I am constantly astounded by your lack of intelligence in your posts.
That you CONTINUALLY deflect the issue and focus on AFL issues highlights your utterly barbaric attitudes to life, your inability to address a problem at hand, and frankly you don’t belong in the football community.
Any civilised member of the football community would have renounced the message of the RBB, accepted that people broke the law and brought the club into disrepute (thus forcing the hand of the club to take action) and seek to improve in the future so that football is the champion for fairness, equality and fun. But no, you constantly seek to bring it down to the level of the mob.
This whole “they are bad, so why can’t we be” attitude you pedal is so unbearably bogan.
Get an education and then re-enter the football community when you’ve demonstrated the basic understanding of civilised society.
February 28th 2018 @ 3:28pm
Fadida said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:28pm | ! Report
Obsession,as a football fan one of my greatest bugbears is when fans of the game point fingers at the other codes, rather than address the issue. Whether there are racism and violence at other codes is not relevant. Flares shouldn’t be lit. They were, and action has rightly been taken. Deflecting criticism to other sports is immature.
February 28th 2018 @ 3:48pm
obsession with X said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:48pm | ! Report
This comment has been removed for breaching The Roar’s comments policy.
February 28th 2018 @ 4:44pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | February 28th 2018 @ 4:44pm | ! Report
obsession, please cut the personal comments. Debate Chris’s arguments, but leave the personal attacks out of it.
February 28th 2018 @ 3:49pm
Kangajets said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:49pm | ! Report
Fadida
Wsw are adressing the issue .
February 28th 2018 @ 4:47pm
Fadida said | February 28th 2018 @ 4:47pm | ! Report
As I said Kanga, action was taken. There is no justifying or defending those responsible.
February 28th 2018 @ 3:52pm
chris said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:52pm | ! Report
No argument Fad. My point is the balance in reporting and how one is deemed newsworthy for days on end with countless graphics of scary mob wearing red and black and the other is quickly dealt with and forgotten about.
February 28th 2018 @ 3:57pm
Kangajets said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:57pm | ! Report
I’ve challenged Daniel to write articles about all sports
Wsw have taken their medicine and are responding
February 28th 2018 @ 4:05pm
obsession with X said | February 28th 2018 @ 4:05pm | ! Report
The editor writes about all sports and has focused on issues such as these.
February 28th 2018 @ 4:43pm
Kangajets said | February 28th 2018 @ 4:43pm | ! Report
Thanks for your abuse
February 28th 2018 @ 4:47pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | February 28th 2018 @ 4:47pm | ! Report
Kangajets, you can see I’ve written about a range of sports during my time to date at The Roar.
February 28th 2018 @ 4:48pm
Fadida said | February 28th 2018 @ 4:48pm | ! Report
My “immature” comment wasn’t directed at you Chris, just the broader approach of “this sport is worse than us”
February 28th 2018 @ 7:52pm
AR said | February 28th 2018 @ 7:52pm | ! Report
I’m actually astounded by the reaction here.
I used to think it was same 6 or so posters who patrolled this tab with pitchforks and torches, chasing away the “outsiders” and screaming “Witch!” whenever the comment wasn’t gushing positive about the ALeague.
But even the editor of the site cops it – from what is – on any reading – a fairly balanced article.
“Nem” and his foot soldiers are really outdoing themselves today.
February 28th 2018 @ 12:38pm
marcel said | February 28th 2018 @ 12:38pm | ! Report
Idiots…the average 12 yr old reluctantly comes to understand that there are rules in life, that getting your own way isn’t always in your own best interests…not these fools.
If I was a psychologist I might observe that this type of childish defiance is ultimately born out of insecurity , emotional immaturity.
But I won’t bother..Please just “go silently”
February 28th 2018 @ 3:29pm
Fadida said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:29pm | ! Report
Agree
February 28th 2018 @ 3:52pm
Kangajets said | February 28th 2018 @ 3:52pm | ! Report
It’s society’s problem, anti social behaviour, not just wsw
I experience anti social behaviour at work constantly.
I get it ,
The media doesn’t get it though
It’s society problem, not just wsw
February 28th 2018 @ 4:51pm
Fadida said | February 28th 2018 @ 4:51pm | ! Report
Agree, it’s a sign of society’s health. At the same time you can’t not punish it
February 28th 2018 @ 12:40pm
Midfielder said | February 28th 2018 @ 12:40pm | ! Report
well written..
I personally have no issues with flares but they are against the law and blaming FFA, for the law and how stadium management and security is part of the problem when everything wrong in the game is the fault of FFA…
Hill as always site a sensible idea… argue for a change in the law…
February 28th 2018 @ 12:56pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | February 28th 2018 @ 12:56pm | ! Report
Thanks Mid. Agree with you in that I have no personal problem with flares, but there is a responsibility of everyone to adhere to the law. Really can’t comprehend what’s so difficult about that.
February 28th 2018 @ 1:41pm
GT said | February 28th 2018 @ 1:41pm | ! Report
Will you have a problem with flares, if the next time these morons light one, someone is seriously burnt by it. They are illegal for a reason. They are potentially dangerous if used for any other purpose than which they are intended to be used.
I personally don’t understand how they “add to the atmosphere at the game” or how having “passion” for the game seems to be a license to carry on like a complete d***.
To suggest that legislative change is the answer, I haven’t laughed that hard in years.
February 28th 2018 @ 6:13pm
elvis said | February 28th 2018 @ 6:13pm | ! Report
Nope, couldn’t care less. Tired of people using someone might get hurt to ban more and more stuff in the nanny state. If you want to hang out with idiots who light flares then if you get hurt then that’s your problem.
I believe they should be banned because the smoke and fire detract from the experience for most attendees.
February 28th 2018 @ 12:42pm
Kris said | February 28th 2018 @ 12:42pm | ! Report
At core this comes back to the age-old round ball debate.
There are ‘proper’ fans who sing and chant and are both the lifeblood and true owners of the game. They model their support on European models, or reminisces of European models, or half-remembered models. Amongst them are a minority that unless they behave as they would on the terraces in Minsk are scared that they themselves are not proper fans.
Then there are ‘non-proper’ fans sitting on the wings watching football and not only are they not real fans but they are destroying the game with their instance that their day out not be despoiled by actions of a few louts. And heaven help the casual fan who attends occasionally. They are worse than all the others.
Only a self-appointed, elite few have “knowledge about football”, because after all there is only one true way … their way.