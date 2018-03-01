AFL Journeymen

This is my journeymen team, where all the players must have played for at least two different AFL teams.

B: Michael Hibberd (Bombers to Demons), Joel Hamling (Bulldogs to Dockers), Jarrod Harbrow (Bulldogs to Suns)

HB: Dylan Roberton (Dockers to Saints), Phil Davis (Crows to Giants), Bachar Houli (Bombers to Tigers)

C: Shaun Grigg (Blues to Tigers), Josh Kennedy (Hawks to Swans), Tom Scully (Demons to Giants)

HF: Shaun Higgins (Bulldogs to Kangaroos), Lance Franklin (Hawks to Swans), Will Hoskin-Elliot (Giants to Magpies)

F: Eddie Betts (Blues to Crows), Josh Kennedy (Blues to Eagles), Gary Ablett (Cats to Suns)

Foll: Toby Nankervis (Swans to Tigers), Patrick Dangerfield (Crows to Cats), Tom Mitchell (Swans to Hawks)

Int: Dayne Beams (Magpies to Lions), Callan Ward (Bulldogs to Giants), Taylor Adams (Giants to Magpies), Adam Treloar (Giants to Magpies)

Em: Jarrod Witts (Magpies to Suns), Lachie Henderson (Blues to Cats), Shaun Burgoyne (Power to Hawks)

Journeymen in the AFL

My team of journeymen are made up of players who have gone from one team to another and have made their mark.

Backs

My journeymen’s backs have a lot to offer in one form or another. For example, Houli showed that he was a key cog in the Tiger’s Premiership last season. Hibberd is another player that the Bombers would regret letting go as he generates a lot of run out of the back line, even managing to be selected in the All Australian team last season despite missing a total of four games.

Davis has shown that he is an attacking defender capable of causing damage when he has possession.

Midfielders

My three midfielders who have been journeymen makes for interesting reading. Shaun Grigg is one of the most underrated players who plies his trade on the wing, who was a vital part of Richmond having the ultimate success. He was even utilised as a back-up ruckman.

Kennedy is a contested ball winner, a leader and is tall in stature meaning he can make a play when the ball is in the air. Scully helped start up the Giants club by signing a contract that has made him a highly paid and much talked about player, putting pressure on him to perform.

Forwards

When looking for a match winner, it’s difficult to go past Franklin as he is one of the most dangerous players in the competition when he has the ball outside fifty. He is more than capable of kicking a long goal.

Betts is a cult figure, who is always in the discussion when choosing the goal of the year and is also a fan favourite. While Kennedy is always capable of hitting the scoreboard and is regarded highly by experts in the game, being selected as the Vice Captain in the All Australian team last Season.

An automatic selection in my journeymen line up has to be Gary Ablett. He is a dangerous player who is more than capable of playing as a forward pocket.

Followers

In deciding the followers of the journeymen, it was relatively straightforward. Nankervis was an instrumental part of the Tigers Premiership last season, playing in the ruck without much support from a tall second ruckman.

Dangerfield and Mitchell almost pick themselves as they were a part of the All-Australian engine room last season.

Interchange

Two of the four players on the interchange are captains of their football club in Beams and Ward. Kevin Sheedy saw something in Adams and Treloar, giving them the opportunity to play at the AFL level.