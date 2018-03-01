AFL preview series: St Kilda Saints – 12th

After two seasons of rising significantly up the ladder, last year St Kilda were unable to keep climbing for the first time under Alan Richardson. At best, they plateaued. At worst, they regressed.
Richmond flew past them to go all the way to a famous premiership. Melbourne put them in the rear-view mirror. Port and Essendon went from behind the Saints to jump into the finals.
Can the Saints expect to reel in any of these teams in 2017, let alone catch the likes of Adelaide, Geelong, Greater Western Sydney and Sydney, all well and truly entrenched in the top eight?
B: Jarryn Geary Nathan Brown Jimmy Webster
HB: Shane Savage Jake Carlisle Dylan Roberton
C: Jack Sinclair Sebastian Ross Jack Newnes
HF: Blake Acres Tim Membrey Jack Billings
F: Jade Gresham Paddy McCartin Josh Bruce
Foll: Billy Longer Jack Steele Jack Steven
Int: Luke Dunstan Maverick Weller Koby Stevens David Armitage
Em: Tom Hickey Hunter Clark Nicholas Coffield
AFL Videos See more »
The first thing that strikes you about the St Kilda line-up is that it’s quite vanilla. Jack Billings and Jade Gresham have a bit of spark about them, but there’s a fair amount of meat and potatoes on display here.
How the forward line works together will be one of the key questions that needs answering, especially now that Nick Riewoldt is no longer part of the furniture.
Tim Membrey is a lock as the third tall, albeit with question marks about whether he is a downhill skiier, but can Josh Bruce and Paddy McCartin play in the same side? These three only played together three times last year, so will surely have done a lot of work as a combination over the off-season.
Bruce competes, but goes missing in games. His contested marking dropped right away in 2017, but he doesn’t read the play well enough to play as a linkman running up and down the ground. McCartin has played 22 matches in three seasons, but is yet to have a breakout game. He still could be anything – a gun, a dud, or something in between. In the meantime, Christian Petracca is about to launch himself into the AFL stratosphere.
Between Membrey, Bruce and McCartin, they don’t win much football, and nor do they really lay a glove on the opposition from a defensive point of view. With Riewoldt’s departure, these three get to dictate how they want to complement each other, and what that looks like in delivering team success. Let’s see how they go.
Billings may not be St Kilda’s best player, yet, but he is their most damaging, and hasn’t found his ceiling. He has the capacity to be a 30 touches-a-game, 30 goals-a-season player, as well as a league leader in goal assists (he finished top five last year). He’s a weapon with ball in hand, but must fix that errant goal-kicking of his.
Gresham has the talent, but perhaps not the work rate or concentration to go with it. A five-goal haul against the Tigers in Round 23 last year will have given him great confidence – no individual player kicked more than that in a game against the premiers.
Billy Longer is the preferred ruckman, feeding a midfield that is long on grunt but short on class. It might be hard for Jack Steele, David Armitage, Luke Dunstan and Koby Stevens to all play in the same side. Steele and Dunstan are the future, so it should be the older hands that feel selection pressure.
Is a centre-line of Jack Sinclair, Seb Ross and Jack Newnes going to carry this side to finals glory? Unlikely, if we’re being brutally honest. They’re all nice footballers, but not match-winners.
Jack Steven is far too inconsistent in his output for a dual best and fairest winner that has been in the game a decade. We don’t know what we’re going to get from him week to week or season to season.
Blake Acres is entering his fifth season, and must be ready to produce. He’s the perfect size for a modern day midfielder, and has a touch of quality about him. He shouldn’t still be getting dropped for form at this stage of his career.
Can Hunter Clark establish himself in his first year, to put pressure on more of the experienced hands? He looks slick in his TAC Cup highlights. Nicholas Coffield, a fellow top-ten pick, should be able to find a place given his renowned versatility at junior level.
Down back, Geary and Brown are the defensive planks, on smalls and talls respectively, while Jake Carlisle and Dylan Roberton control the air. Jimmy Webster is a jobber. Between them all, they are just like every else down at St Kilda – middle of the road.
Shane Savage is arguably the best kick at the club, but still ends up getting dropped each season. He needs to push himself to cover more territory and should be leading his team for handball receives.
Identifying backline organisation as a weakness, the St Kilda hierarchy have brought in assistant coach Henry Playfair from Sydney. In the last two seasons, the Saints have lost 11 games by 40 points or more, which is too many for a team with finals aspirations. The Swans have long been regarded as the benchmark in defensive set-up, and Playfair is sure to impart some valuable lessons.
It’s hard to see finals beckoning for this group of players, this year or next, and nor has Alan Richardson yet revolutionised the game as a master tactician or established a firm, identifiable brand for his team.
That said, they are fourth youngest list in the league, and as a group have played the second least games. It’s been seven years since St Kilda played finals, but there is no need for impatience yet. This is a group with time to grow.
However, media will be sure to pour some heat on Richardson if St Kilda lose touch with finals too early in the season. He is safe for now, but the results must come eventually. Stemming the blowouts would be a start.
The Saints need to make hay early with two easy games against Brisbane and North kicking off their season. Their next ‘gimme’ doesn’t come until Round 13, when they will be only the second side to play Gold Coast at Metricon this season.
It’s been just over 50 years since St Kilda’s last premiership. It will be closer to a 60-year drought before they threaten again.
Prediction – 12th
Cam Rose’s AFL ladder prediction
12th: St Kilda Saints
13th: West Coast Eagles
14th: North Melbourne Kangaroos
15th: Fremantle Dockers
16th: Brisbane Lions
17th: Carlton Blues
18th: Gold Coast Suns
March 1st 2018 @ 6:40am
Slane said | March 1st 2018 @ 6:40am | ! Report
Do we have any Saints fans on The Roar?
March 1st 2018 @ 8:31am
paulywalnuts said | March 1st 2018 @ 8:31am | ! Report
As far as I can tell we have 746 Dockers fans, one Carlton fan and a smattering of trolls from other odes.
March 1st 2018 @ 8:31am
I ate pies said | March 1st 2018 @ 8:31am | ! Report
Where’s Collingwood? They should have appeared a couple of days ago at least.
March 1st 2018 @ 8:38am
Josh Elliott said | March 1st 2018 @ 8:38am | ! Report
A use of ‘jobber’ and a sly mention of the fact that Richmond won the flag – classic Cam Rose article right here, and I reckon you’ve hit the nail on the head with the analysis. Swap out Jack Billings and Paddy McCartiin for Marcus Bontempelli and Christian Petracca and you have a very exciting young team.
March 1st 2018 @ 9:05am
Macca said | March 1st 2018 @ 9:05am | ! Report
I noticed the gratuitous Richmond reference too – TBH I am surprised every preview hasn’t included one!
March 1st 2018 @ 8:47am
christy olsen said | March 1st 2018 @ 8:47am | ! Report
Yes. What are you hoping for?
There’s not a lot to argue with here.
The Saints are a hard team to figure out.
Nine years ago, they were arguably the best team in the league.
Even in 2010, they were oh so close to a second flag.
Then came the precipitous fall back to the basement.
Everything fell apart.
Since then, they’ve built themselves back into a respectable side, but that’s about it.
The tend to surprise everyone, in both wins and losses.
They take down a ladder leader, then get blown out by a peer.
For four years they’ve had a list full of potential talent that seems to never materialize.
Jack Steven appeared to be on the verge of stardom, but for two seasons his impact has diminished.
Bruce, McCartin, Billings, Acres, Gresham, Dunstan, Savage, McKenzie, Weller, Webster, Newnes… they all have talent.
Yet, one doesn’t really have any confidence they’re about to bring it to the next level.
In my view, Ross, Roberton, and Carlisle are the only players who are actually growing into their expectations.
Will others be able to follow?
Or will Richardson be able to win a flag on grit, fundamentals, and passion (a la the Western Bulldogs, ’16)?
I don’t think anyone can say yet.
But it seems they need form we haven’t seen from them so far.
So there we are.
We just have to watch them.
March 1st 2018 @ 8:52am
Luke said | March 1st 2018 @ 8:52am | ! Report
– Cameron thank you for not putting Gilbert in the 22 he was next to horrible last night. Also I think its time STK moved past guys like Weller, Stevens, Webster (Minchington Wright not in your 22) to make way for Coffield, Clark, Paton as they have a future with the club
– Yes McCartin Bruce & Membrey should play in the same side. How many times last night did you see players kick it long to a contest with Lonie, Gresham, Weller, Sinclair who aren’t KPP’s? We need their aerial and marking presence. Battle should also be in the mix to play games this year
– If Saints do finish 12th I think it should put Richo’s job in some jeopardy. Although externally and internally we are all too soft on him.
-What Saints need to go right? They need a couple of Steele, Dunstan, Acres, Newnes Sinclair to really breakout and become an ‘A’ grader.
-Wouldn’t it also be nice if Freeman has some luck and turns into the player he was originally drafted for? Bursting out of packs with his pace and winning the footy. We can only dream, imagine the hype of his first game which I am expecting by Round 15.
-Also need to find an A grader off half back whether that be Paton (first year expecting a lot), White (looked classy), or a McKenzie (must play) who is renowned for his skill and athleticism or maybe even Coffield who we are expecting his early days will be off the half back line.
-As a Saints fan I really hope we can get a Sloane/Gaff to add more class to a midfield filled with B graders…
Overall a fair assessment I think Saints will finish 9-11th I believe they are ahead of Pies and Hawks however, that is only my opinion.