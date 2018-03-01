Anthony Davis is out of this world

Our house is an NBA house, and the NBA talk/argument/debate is always on. There is nothing we love more than seeing a ‘filthy’ stat line; someone that has absolutely dominated a game.

There have been a few of those lately, but the standout is New Orleans Pelican forward Anthony Davis.

Davis’ latest dominance included a haul of 53 points, 5 blocks, 3 assists and 18 rebounds in a win over the Phoenix Suns; he is the only player in the past ten seasons to make 50 points in a game without hitting a three-pointer. He’s actually done it twice.

In the Pelican’s recent six-game winning streak, Davis has averaged 41.5 points, 15 rebounds and is shooting at 54.2%.

As the second half of the NBA season continues, our household debate turns to MVP. The usuals are always at the top of the list. And while I don’t think Davis will win it hands down, he certainly should at least be in the discussion.

For the record I’m taking Harden, the rest of the house Durant.

We debated for a solid 40 minutes: LeBron, Curry, Durant, Giannis, Westbrook, Irving and much to one person’s surprise, Joe Ingles.

Insert cricket noises here.

On a later recap of our debate, we had realised we didn’t even mention Anthony Davis. While we aren’t experts by any stretch of the imagination, we were surprised how Davis wasn’t even a factor in our conversation.

I’m not saying that’s going to be the same for every MVP debate – but I pondered why?

Is it because the Pelicans aren’t a powerhouse team? Because they don’t’ win games consistently? Is he just not popular? Do you have to play for one of the big franchises for consideration?

Davis is a little injury prone which may have hindered his chances in the past, but his dominance and performance has him up there with the NBA’s best.

Some of the pressure was taken off him when the Pelicans acquired DeMarcus Cousins, but he has since gone down with an injury, putting the onus of the Pelicans success back on their big man.

MVP is decided by sports reporters and broadcasters throughout the US and Canada and is determined by a points system. I look forward to the announcement later in the year, and I hope and wonder, will Anthony Davis be in contention?

Now back to our number one NBA discussion.

Will our teams, the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies ever win a championship?

Insert cricket noises again.

My MVP pick

MVP: James Harden – Houston Rockets

Honourable mentions

Anthony Davis – New Orleans Pelicans

LeBron James – Cleveland Cavaliers

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

The dark horse

Kyrie Irving – Boston Celtics