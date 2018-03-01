Australia head to South Africa for the ultimate Test series

South Africa hosting Australia promises to be a Test series for the ages – the only variable that could dampen expectations is the 22 yards of rolled turf between wickets.

Throughout the India-South Africa series, the prepared pitches were lively, offering assistance to bowlers pitching it up, with movement off the seam.

It was a delight in comparison with the recent Ashes series.

Aussies get their first look at the Durban deck ahead of Thursday's series opener #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/ubk6eggpDM — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) February 26, 2018

Australia heads to Kingsmead Stadium in Durban for the series opener ranked No.2 in Tests to South Africa’s No.1.

Steve Smith’s men are in for a stern test. Australia’s house-of-cards batting order is strong when firing on all cylinders, yet extremely prone to getting out cheaply and having the tail-end bail them out.

Selectors have chosen to persevere with Cameron Bancroft. He is a young talent and must be given an opportunity to settle into his role, having plundered runs early in the Sheffield Shield season and scoring an unbeaten 82 in the first Ashes Test, at the Gabba. The West Australian opener’s technique looks tight and compact, suited for seeing off the new ball.

Mitch Marsh appears to have cemented his position in the team and needs to do two simple things: score runs and take wickets.

The bowling duel between the two nations will be the decisive element of this series, and may well decide the world’s best attack.

The home line up looks deadly with the sheer pace of Kagiso Rabada, the pace and bounce of Morne Morkel, the swing of Veron Philander and the left-arm spin of Keshav Maharaj.

With only 16 Tests under his belt, and 57 wickets at 26, Maharaj is a spinner on the rise. He plays a similar role to Nathan Lyon, complementing three quick bowlers, however pitch conditions will dictate his effectiveness.

Lyon has played five matches in South Africa previously, taking 12 wickets at 36, but this is a new Nathan Lyon – at the peak of his powers and backed by a fearsome fast-bowling cartel. Expect a big series with the ball from the GOAT.

The added wrinkle is injured paceman Dale Steyn, who is nearing a return and may provide another pace option.

The x-factor in the series is Rabada, who is currently ranked as the world’s second-best Test bowler, behind James Anderson. Still only 22 years old, in three matches in 2018 he has taken 15 wickets at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 41. These numbers emphasise a 2017 calendar year in which Rabada took 57 wickets at an average of 20 runs per wicket. He is a supreme talent and, if not already, a future star.

South Africa’s pace attack and steadfast batting line-up look likely to prove too much for Steve Smith’s men. Rabada is a great bet for player of the series, along with Smith, although the Aussie will have his work cut out for him keeping the batting line up together.

I expect the Proteas to win the series 2-1.