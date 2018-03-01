 

Australia vs South Africa: International cricket first Test, Day 1, live scores, blog

Tim Miller Roar Guru

By , 1 Mar 2018 Tim Miller is a Roar Guru

173 Have your say

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute.

     

    South Africa v Australia

    Kingsmead, March 1-5, 2018

    1st Test - South Africa v Australia Test Series 2018

    		  
    Australia 1st Inn 3/95
    Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
    Australia are 95 for 3
    Australia Over: 27.0  RR: 3.02
    Batsmen Runs B 4s 6s SR
    D.A. Warner* 51 79 6 0 64.56
    S.P.D. Smith 24 44 5 0 54.55
    South Africa
    Bowlers O M R W Econ
    M. Morkel* 7.0 2 20 0 2.86
    V.D. Philander 7.0 1 22 2 3.14
    Last Wicket: D.A. Warner, 51 (c. de Villiers b. Philander) - 3/95

    View full scoreboard

    Australia haven’t lost a series in South Africa in almost 50 years, but they head to Durban for the first Test of four with as difficult a task as any they’ve faced before. Join The Roar for all the action from 7:00pm (AEDT).

    Much like in 2013-14, Australia head west after a dominant Ashes triumph, knowing full well that this will be a more accurate assessment of how good their side is.

    Five of the top six batsmen (the only exception being debutant Cameron Bancroft) reached three figures during the 4-0 victory over England, and the bowling quartet of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon proved as well-rounded and dominant an attack Australia have had since they last came to these shores.

    But an away series is a completely different proposition, and all of Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Shaun and Mitchell Marsh, and wicketkeeper Tim Paine know an ordinary series here could very well be their final chance at the top level. No pressure.

    In 2014, the news that Dale Steyn would be missing the first two Tests of the series with injury would have sent Australian batsmen into spasms of delight, but the Proteas have not only learnt to live without their beleaguered talisman in recent times, they’ve formed a formidable attack in his absence – and this time, they’ve sacrificed a batsman to increase its potency.

    Vernon Philander and the retiring Morne Morkel are formidable enough, but when you add to that the No.1 Test bowler in the world, young quick Kagiso Rabada, a wily spinner in Keshav Maharaj, and a raw but imposing newcomer in Lungi Ngidi, the absence of Steyn won’t come as any relief.

    The Proteas’ batting line-up is just as formidable, the likes of AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla and captain Faf du Plessis having tormented baggy green attacks for years. But with Amla well below his best, de Villiers coming off a long-term sabbatical from the Test arena, and dynamic wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock going through a serious slump, there is enough doubt to give Mitchell Starc and co. plenty of confidence.

    It’s also enough doubt, apparently, for the home side to request a low, slow pitch at Kingsmead to nullify the Australian pace attack – even though it will have the same effect on the home side’s quartet.

    Prediction
    The match will hinge on whether the likes of Khawaja, the Marshes and Paine can combine with Steve Smith and David Warner for a match-winning total, like they did in the Ashes. Against South Africa’s bowlers, they won’t be able to.

    South Africa to win by six wickets or 88 runs.

    Can Australia take a step towards another series triumph in South Africa? Or will it be the Proteas who rise to the challenge? Tune into The Roar’s live coverage from 7:00pm (AEDT) and remember to chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

    The Crowd Says (173)

    The Roar Live Blog: Latest comments displayed at the top of the page | Click here to jump to leave a comment

    • 9:14pm
      Geoff from Bruce Stadium said | 9:14pm | ! Report

      Bummer – just as Warner and Smith were starting to assert themselves. Philander is such a good bowler. And Rabada looks capable of getting a breakthrough at any time. A score between 250 and 300 might be a good one. Up to the Marsh boys and Paine to provide some support for Steve Smith.

      Reply

    • 9:09pm
      Worlds Biggest said | 9:09pm | ! Report

      Damn it, huge wicket which ensures it’s the Proteas session. S Marsh has a solid record against Proteas, need this to continue.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:05pm
      Tim Miller said | 9:05pm | ! Report

      Lunch: Australia 3/95 (27 overs), Warner 51, Smith 24*, Philander 2/22, Rabada 1/28.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:04pm
      Tim Miller said | 9:04pm | ! Report

      Lunch at Kingsmead, and that late wicket makes it firmly South Africa’s session. Australia 3/95 at the break,
      and the key wicket of Warner on the last ball of the session really hurts. He’d looked assured and unflustered at the crease even as Bancroft and Khawaja came and went around him, picking off the bowlers for singles and the odd boundary to keep the scoreboard ticking over. It’ll be up to Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh after the break to push Australia on to a respectable total, on a deck that looks good for batting.

      For the Proteas, Vernon Philander was the pick of the bowlers, constantly challenging the batsman with his trademark nagging line and hints of swing. He was only bowling mid-120kph in speed, but what he can do with the ball makes him a serious weapon. Kagiso Rabada was the other wicket-taker, but other than his jaffa to dismiss Usman Khawaja, he and Morne Morkel bowled a touch too short for much of the day. As Philander proved, a full length is king today.

      Reply

    • 9:03pm
      Brains of a bimbo said | 9:03pm | ! Report

      Ist session is a draw

      Reply
      • Roar Guru

        9:06pm
        Tim Miller said | 9:06pm | ! Report

        @Brains of a bimbo I’ll give it to South Africa with that last-ball wicket. 3 scalps in a session, particularly against Australia’s fragile looking batting line-up, is always a win in my book.

        Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:01pm
      Tim Miller said | 9:01pm | ! Report

      26.6, Philander to Warner, OUT, GONE! Brilliant from Philander, and there’s the third wicket they wanted so badly! What a way to head to lunch. Perfect line again on a salmon length, angling across but not by enough to allow the leave. Warner prods nervously at it, and that’s been the killer for Australia this morning. The edge flies to de Villiers at second slip, who pouches it comfortably! That could be huge; and after Warner had looked so untroubled, too.

      David Warner- c de Villiers b Philander- 51 (79)

      (AUSTRALIA 3/95)

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:01pm
      Scott Pryde said | 9:01pm | ! Report

      Firetruck! That’s a real shame. Australia would have won that session had Warner not got out, but the Proteas on top now. Plenty of pressure on Marsh 1 and 2 after the break.

      Reply

      • 9:09pm
        Fergus said | 9:09pm | ! Report

        Alot of pressure on smith now don’t forget, he never seems to show it but you’d think that he would feel it once there a few down.

        Reply
