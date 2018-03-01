Australia vs South Africa live stream: How to watch Australia’s tour of South Africa online or on TV

The home summer of cricket might be over, but that doesn’t mean the action stops for Steve Smith’s men as Australia embark on a four-Test tour of South Africa.

There is plenty on the line in the series, with both nations considered to be in the big four of global cricket. That being the case, you won’t want to miss a moment, so here is The Roar‘s guide to streaming the tour, watching it on TV and everything else you might need to know.

How to watch the series on TV

The only way to watch every ball of Australia’s tour to South Africa is on Fox Sports, which is available only on Foxtel, Australia’s premier pay-TV service.

Fox Sports will begin their coverage of each day’s play roughly 15 minutes before the first ball, concluding shortly after play ends.

To watch the broadcast on Fox Sports, you will need a valid Foxtel iQ3 subscription.

To make sure you avoid any disappointment, it’s important to pick a package which suits your needs – in this case, one with Fox Sports so you can watch the cricket.

How to live stream the series online

If you are looking to stream the entire tour online – or even just parts of it – then you will need to be using one of Foxtel’s dedicated streaming applications.

If you already have a TV subscription, then you will want to use the Foxtel App³, which is free to download and operate with your existing valid login details.

For those without a TV subscription but still wanting to watch the cricket, you’ll need to use Foxtel Now, with packages starting from $39 per month to access the sports channels on Foxtel.

Both of these applications can be used on any compatible device you may own.

All you need to know about the Tour

The series gets underway on March 1 at 7pm (AEDT) with the first Test set to be played at Kingsmead in Durban. The following matches will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth, Newlands in Cape Town, and the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, starting on March 9, 22 and 30 respectively, with all games commencing at 7pm (AEDT).

South Africa head into the series as favourites. Being on home soil and following crushing wins over Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and India are all big factors.

The Australian side comes into the series having won the Ashes on home soil, but struggling in the one-day series against England which followed.

The tourists are likely to be at full strength for the series – although back-up paceman Jackson Bird has been ruled out of the tour with injury – while South Africa may be without Quinton De Kock, Faf Du Plessis and Dale Steyn, all of whom are racing the clock to be fit.

Make sure you don’t miss a minute of the Australian Test tour of South Africa by watching it on Fox Sports.