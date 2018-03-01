Dragons vs Broncos: A classic grudge match to open 2018

In many ways, the Dragons facing the Broncos has always been a grudge match. But with Ben Hunt playing in the halves for the Dragons, Round 1 of 2018 makes the opening match of this season extra special.

St George Illawarra have had a typical preseason, winning their World Club Series match, before suffering a sixth consecutive loss to Souths in the Charity Shield.

The only obvious result of the trials will be the selection of Matt Dufty at fullback.

Brisbane’s squad were really tested in last weekend’s game against the Papua New Guinea Hunters, where after an uncharacteristically uninterested performance they were behind at halftime, before doing enough in the second stanza to win.

Matt Lodge put a strong case for his selection as starting prop, while Jamayne Isaako staking a claim for Corey Oates’ apparently vacant wing position.

In terms of next week’s clash, the Dragons are slight favourites according to the bookies, and have the home advantage. They also have the edge in the forwards with the addition of James Graham to an already strong pack.

As for Hunt, he may be seeking revenge for his demotion to reserve grade by Broncos coach Wayne Bennett. The halfback has been quiet to date, but Jason Nightingale said the Origin player provided improved ball to his wing in the Charity Shield.

Bennett has injury concerns over hooker Andrew McCullough and fullback Darius Boyd, who have made no appearance in the trials. New centre Jack Bird will also miss the first month of the competition. The coach will be relying on good performances from the ever-enthusiastic Kodi Nikorima, and Anthony Milford, who is recovering from injury and only played part of the match against the Hunters.

I am tipping the Dragons to thoroughly test out the Broncos’ halves and dominate the forward battle, leading to victory.