Joyce is bringing no joy to Melbourne City

Just a few weeks ago, I thought highly of Warren Joyce, however, that is the nature of sport.

The Melbourne City manager is a case study in deciphering whether being part of a big football club – or having a decent record on paper – really matters.

Joyce may have been the manager of Manchester United reserves, but there is no excuse for ignoring a player – as Neil Kilkenny claimed he was.

Joyce didn’t have to choose Kilkenny in his team, but he should have spoken to him and given him an explanation.

Daniel Arzani has been touted as a future Socceroo and although Joyce has given him a chance to play in the A-League, he is yet to be given 90 minutes. Arzani is clearly a fan favourite and scored a sublime goal against the Perth Glory on Saturday night. Yet, for some reason, he was substituted off midway through the second half.

When Arzani came off the pitch, the score was 1-0 in his team’s favour. Melbourne City went on to lose.

Marcin Budzinski has hit the back of the net on just five occasions and been in and out of the starting line up. Yet, with Tim Cahill and Ross McCormack no longer available, Budzinski is now their number one attacking option – yet Joyce hasn’t brought the best out of the talented attacker.

In hindsight, even with Bruno Fornaroli and McCormack not available for selection, Joyce started Cahill on the bench.

At first glance, the omission of Eugene Galekovic was a brave move, giving youngster Dean Bouzanis an opportunity. Upon closer inspection though, it’s another bewildering selection. Galekovic has experience and possesses leadership qualities, which was why he was Captain of Adelaide United.

Joyce’s time at Wigan Athletic lasted for four months, winning percentage only 25 per cent of matches.City may be sitting third on the table, but his winning record is just over 50 per cent.

Melbourne City are a part of the City Group and therefore Joyce needs to improve – his history as part of Manchester United won’t matter much longer.