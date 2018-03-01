Have Newcastle finally shattered their city’s curse?

The words ‘miracle season’ come up a fair bit when talk turns to the resurgent Newcastle Jets’ current A-League campaign. But I’m not sure I believe in miracles, not when it comes to sport, anyway.
You work hard, you win games; you win games, you win championships. Seems like a simple equation to me. Perhaps not.
Poor Newcastle have had the Billy Penn curse for the past few seasons.
Billy Penn’s statue stood tall atop Philadelphia City Hall, but in 1987 the Liberty skyscraper was built higher than Penn’s statue. It was deemed that because of this, all of the major sporting teams in Philly were cursed.
The city didn’t win a major championship in any sport until the 2008 World Series, when the Philadelphia Phillies took the title. This was, however, only after a second statue of Penn was affixed to the tallest building in the city. Still, the curse was broken (Philly seem to doing okay now in the championship department, also taking the recent Super Bowl title).
The Knights and the Jets have not made a final series in years, but have added several wooden spoons to their trophy cabinets. But this season, the city is abuzz.
The Knights have played two pre-season trials with their new recruits – including Mitchell Pearce and Kayln Ponga – and while they beat the Melbourne Storm, they were given a reality check by a strong Parramatta outfit.
Even so, the Knights should do well, and the Hunter faithful – while forever sticking by their team – expect big things. My prediction is they will make the finals, in the bottom half of the eight.
As for the Jets, they are running second on the A-League ladder, with last weekend’s win over the Brisbane Roar securing them a definite finals spot.
While the city is ecstatic, coach Ernie Merrick is not – simply stating that the job is not yet done.
Merrick is a great coach – calm, cool and collected, which has brought out the best in his players. Even those who have been with the Jets for a while seem to have found their groove under Merrick, particularly Jason Hoffman and Ben Kantarovski.
Their big test will come this weekend, when they host league leaders Sydney FC. While Newcastle won’t catch Graham Arnold’s powerhouse team for the minor premiers plate, this weekend’s game is going to be a cracker.
While Newcastle will forever cheer their teams, the cheer this year is a little bit louder, a little bit more exciting, and the anticipation of finals for both codes has the city donning the red and blue once again.
For now at least, the curse may just be broken.
March 1st 2018 @ 6:39am
Kangajets said | March 1st 2018 @ 6:39am | ! Report
They will need to build a statue of Ernie Merrick on the top of nobbys lighthouse soon.
Reverse the curse
March 1st 2018 @ 8:19am
Football is Life said | March 1st 2018 @ 8:19am | ! Report
How did i know you would be first to comment!!!
When visitng Whitehart Lane a couple of years ago the local fellow sitting next to me said the fans wanted a 25ft statue of Harry Kane out the front. I think we should follow their lead. Arnold put us on par with the Mariners in his post-derby dribble. I stand by my comments. Arnold and Slater went to the same school for the cerebrally inept. Come you Jets make me a happy man and give to the buggers on Saturday.
March 1st 2018 @ 8:27am
Buddy said | March 1st 2018 @ 8:27am | ! Report
No curses just a resurgent city where the cards are being lined up in the right order. The club has sorted out ownership issues, backroom staff, administration and coaching. After that the playing has fallen into place. It may have been even better had Vargas not sustained that awful injury. Timing is everything and in a season where MV and BR are failing to perform, Adelaide are as consistent as the weather, MC continue to underwhelm and there is a degree of chaos at WSW the Jets have taken control. Sure there are a few week links but the team looks well bonded and players support each other.Maybe, just maybe, there might still be a surprise for us this season if there is complacency or unchecked arrogance from Moore Park late in the season.
March 1st 2018 @ 8:34am
KingCowboy said | March 1st 2018 @ 8:34am | ! Report
Meh, all these people talking up the Knights need to wake up to themselves, they are not going to make the top 8 this year. They have no real quality in the forwards. They should have gone harder at James Graham, he would have brought toughness to that pack.
In saying that, hope the Knights do ok, good luck to them. Only a week to go till the proper footy starts!
March 1st 2018 @ 8:54am
Buddy said | March 1st 2018 @ 8:54am | ! Report
Oh yes, the author Heather chose to mention two codes in one piece. That can change the slant, and the readability and definitely who posts comments. I couldn’t begin to comment in relation to the Knights. I understood the piece to be focussing on The Jets with the RL team being used to reference the Philadephia curse! Of course if The Jets make the GF they will receive similar levels of support enjoyed in this yer’s superbowl by The Eagles. Everyone bar the nailed on Patriots and Tom Brady fans were cheering for the Philly side. The same will apply here, just about guarantee that, not that GA will mind as he appears to enjoy playing the pantonime villain to the rest of the A League.
March 1st 2018 @ 9:06am
KingCowboy said | March 1st 2018 @ 9:06am | ! Report
ha ha, sorry man, no way soccer fans in Newy can be compared to Eagle fans in Philly. Those guys are on a whole different level over there.