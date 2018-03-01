Parramatta Eels 2018 season preview and prediction

Parramatta would be extremely proud of their 2017 season, when they finished in fourth spot, earning a double bite of the cherry in the finals.

Bundled out of the finals in straight sets, the Eels will be looking to finish their season in stronger fashion in 2018.

Last season – 4th

16 wins, eight losses, 496 points scored, 457 points conceded (lost both finals, against Melbourne and North Queensland).

Last five seasons – (2013-2017)

16th, 10th, 12th, 14th, 4th

2017 review

They pushed the Storm all the way in Week 1 of the finals, before a disappointing performance against the Cowboys, as a heavy favourite, saw them bounced out in Week 2.

For the majority of the season, the Eels played a hard-nosed, physical brand of football, while also adding some real attacking flair, with the addition of Mitchell Moses. It was the first time the blue and gold had finished in the finals since 2009, so it was a big monkey off their back.

With coach Brad Arthur, there finally looks to be some stability around the club off the field, which should allow the players to focus on football again in 2018.

2018 gains

Kane Evans (Roosters – 2020), Jaeman Salmon (Sharks), Tony Williams (Sharks), Jarryd Hayne (Titans – 2018).

2018 losses

Bureta Faraimo (Hull FC), Kelepi Tanginoa (Sea Eagles), Isaac De Gois, Jeff Robson (retired), Semi Radradra (Toulon rugby), John Folau, Cody Nelson, James Hasson, Rory O’Brien, Frank Pritchard (released).

The Eels were one of the quieter clubs in the early part of the off-season, before favourit sons Jarryd Hayne announced he was returning. Hayne has had a tumultuous few years after his whirlwind NFL experience and an indifferent and highly scrutinised 18 months at the Titans. The former Kangaroo was a shadow of his former self on the Gold Coast, looking uninterested and far from 100 per cent fit at times.

Hayne’s heart has never left the Eels so, while he won’t return to the devastating best of his youth, expect him to have an impact and be a decent signing.

Kane Evans adds a bit of mongrel to their pack, while expectations won’t be too high for Tony Williams.

The Eels’ biggest loss is clearly blockbusting winger Semi Radradra, who was unstoppable at times last season. It’s rare to call a winger a match winner, however Radradra’s combination of brutal power and speed saw him earn plenty of Ws. He is impossible to replace.

Head coach – Brad Arthur

Arthur was my coach of the year in 2017, fractionally ahead of Paul Green and Craig Bellamy.

Arthur has always been respected during his time at the Eels, but it was important to finally make the eight. Now he needs to go to the next level by winning in September.

Most important player – Corey Norman

Norman is an outstanding playmaker, however his form fluctuated in 2017. If he isn’t 100 per cent locked in, then there could be some stormy times for the Eels this season.

His larrikin personality is real, and he is great at barking orders, however the best players in key positions are also masters of detail in terms of preparation.

Best 17

1. Bevan French 2. Josh Hoffman 3. Michael Jennings 4. Jarryd Hayne 5. Kirisome Auva’a 6. Corey Norman 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Tim Mannah 9. Kaysa Pritchard 10. Kane Evans 11. Manu Ma’u 12. Brad Takairangi 13. Nathan Brown

14. Tepee Moeroa 15. Daniel Alvaro 16. Kenny Edwards 17. Beau Scot

2018 verdict – 9th

I see this side narrowly missing the finals.

Last year, they took advantage of a softish draw, and while being fourth, only had a differential of +39 – usually, that differential will see a side finish eighth. Basically, they got away with some close wins that could swing the other way in 2018. They are really going to really miss Radradra’s ability to create something out of nothing and get their sets rolling.

Their forwards are honest more than anything, and I have doubts over whether the likes of Tim Mannah and Beau Scott can have a big impact in 2017. The pack could be in need of major surgery over the next couple of years.

Brad Arthur coaches teams that are physical, hard to beat and involved in a lot of close games. Most people will have them in the top eight, however they overachieved last year and, with the loss of Radradra and some ageing forwards, I see them going backwards in 2018.

Eddie’s ladder

Ninth: Parramatta Eels

Tenth: North Queensland Cowboys11th: Newcastle Knights

12th: South Sydney Rabbitohs

13th: Gold Coast Titans

14th: Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

15th: Wests Tigers

16th: New Zealand Warriors