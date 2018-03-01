South Africa vs Australia: First Test preview, prediction

Australia will embark on their toughest challenge in over a year when they play a four-Test series away from home, against world No.2 South Africa.

The Aussies are coming off a crushing win at home in the Ashes. Pitches were lifeless around the country, but the hosts’ performances certainly weren’t, with a 4-0 series victory and a whitewash only stopped by some ordinary weather and a horrific pitch in Melbourne.

While it would suggest Australia are in good form, England were never expected to be much of a match away from home, without a frontline spinner – this tour will be a much greater challenge.

Skipper Steve Smith, of course, led from the front right throughout the Ashes, racking up runs like they were going out of fashion. He was never challenged by the English bowlers, although again, that’s likely to change.

The Proteas have just beaten India 2-1 at home, and while they lost the last Test, the first two victories on challenging pitches, by 72 and 135 runs respectively, were high quality.

If the pitches are the same as they were for the Indian series though, they may not have it all their own way. Having some life in them will only benefit Australia’s frontline attack, but with this being a battle of the two best bowling line-ups in world cricket, it will be thoroughly entertaining.

Even without an injured Dale Steyn, the home side have every facet of the game covered. Their quick bowlers are damaging, their middle order the most experienced in world cricket, and their wicketkeeper is among the best since Adam Gilchrist revolutionised the role.

However, Africa has been a happy hunting ground for Australia over the years, with the tourists dominating the head-to-head match-ups.

While the Proteas have been above average at Durban, venue for the first Test, it’s hard to take a lot of these results as gospel, given the differences in the sides over the years.

The last series between the sides, where South Africa won away from home, carries more meaning – but even then, four of the last five series have been won by the visitors, with the other drawn.

History

Last five matches

November 24-27, 2016: Australia defeat South Africa by 7 wickets at Adelaide Oval (day-night)

November 12-15, 2016: South Africa defeat Australia by an innings and 80 runs at Blundstone Oval

November 3-7, 2016: South Africa defeat Australia by 177 runs at WACA

March 1-5, 2014: Australia defeat South Africa by 245 runs at Cape Town

February 20-23, 2014: South Africa defeat Australia by 231 runs at Port Elizabeth

Last five series

2016-17 in Australia: South Africa defeat Australia 2-1 (three-match series)

2014 in South Africa: Australia defeat South Africa 2-1 (three-match series)

2012-13 in Australia: South Africa defeat Australia 1-0 (three-match series)

2012 in South Africa: South Africa drew Australia 1-1 (two-match series)

2009 in South Africa: Australia defeat South Africa 2-1 (three-match series)

Total: South Africa 2, Australia 2, drawn 1

Total matches head-to-head: Played 94, Australia 51, South Africa 23

Total series head-to-head: Played 26, Australia 16, South Africa 5, drawn 5

Total matches in South Africa: Played 52, Australia 35, South Africa 7, drawn 10

Total series in South Africa: Played 14, Australia 11, South Africa 2, drawn 1

Total matches at Kingsmead: Played 10, Australia 5, South Africa 3, drawn 2

Can Steve Smith continue his record-breaking summer?

It’s been an absolutely amazing summer for the Aussie captain. He finished the five Tests against England with a staggering 687 runs, and had a ridiculous amount of runs across the 2017 calendar year, smashing attacks all over the world.

While he scored runs on the subcontinent against India and Bangladesh, facing the seaming conditions of South Africa, where he is expected to score runs and lead from the front, may be his biggest test yet.

During the Ashes, you always felt someone in the order would be able to settle things down and stop the rot if a collapse was to occur – this time, not so much. Conditions where the ball is swinging have typically been Australia’s Achilles heel and if Smith doesn’t score big, it’s hard to see where Australia’s runs are coming from.

There are vulnerabilities in the batting order which England couldn’t exploit, but the extra pace of the Proteas quicks are going to make this one hell of a challenge.

How much of a loss is Dale Steyn?

Honestly, not that much.

While Steyn is one of the best bowlers in the world, his side have become accustomed to playing without him over the last 24 months.

Since he injured himself on the tour of Australia at the end of 2016, Steyn has played just one Test for the Proteas – the first against India, when he again broke down with injury.

Their attack is one of the best in the world though. Kagiso Rabada claimed more than 50 wickets during the 2017 calendar year, after terrorising Australia during the aforementioned 2016 tour. Against India, he was backed up expertly by Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel.

Morkel has the added pace, but both are accurate, consistent and excel in conditions conducive to swing bowling – which is exactly what we’re likely to get.

Against India, even after the injury to Steyn, the Proteas were playing five quicks, with the addition of Lungi Ngidi. Ngidi is the likely replacement for Morkel following his retirement at the end of this series, but they will more than likely go with the extra batsmen in this series, being far more concerned by Australia’s attack than that of India’s.

Rabada is the key though. If he can get going, there could be no stopping his destruction of the Australian order.

Can David Warner get back to his best?

David Warner had an indifferent summer. It wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t up to his usual standards, despite ending up with 441 runs in five Tests. It wasn’t helped by the negative tactics employed at every turn by England, slowing him down and blunting his impact.

South Africa will learn from England’s mistakes though. They won’t try to bore Warner out, as clearly, he still scores runs. In saying that, they need to limit his scoring because the explosive Aussie opener has the talent and potential to take the game away from a team in a matter of overs at the start of the innings.

Especially in the conditions presented, the Proteas must bowl aggressively and try to get him out – but that might play right into Warner’s hands.

If he can get back to his best, it will make Australia’s job of winning away from home easier.

How dangerous will Australia’s quicks be and can they match the Proteas?

Australia’s attack – featuring the dangerous Mitchell Starc, x-factor Pat Cummins and the ever-consistent Josh Hazlewood – need to match their opponents if the tourists are to have a chance.

Hazlewood is Philander’s like-for-like, and both are likely to have enjoyable series, but it’s matching the height of Morkel and pace of Rababa which could decide the victors.

While we all know exactly what Starc is capable of, there are times he gets too short or too wide, with consistency having a tendency to fly out the window.

Cummins, too, likes bowling a lot of short-pitched balls, which isn’t going to work against a talented batting line-up.

Unless Starc and Cummins can learn to bowl fuller and use the wicket to their advantage, the Aussies could do a lot of leather chasing off the willow of AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla once the new ball loses its shine.

The battle of spin will be extremely important

While the battle of the quicks headlines things, the spinners need to be on the money.

Both Nathan Lyon and Keshav Maharaj complement their pace attacks wonderfully. Lyon, like Rabada, had more than 50 wickets in the 2017 calendar year and has come right into his own over the last 12 months. Questions which once lurked about his ability to bowl the Aussies to a fourth innings win have all but disappeared, with the man known as ‘Garry’ being one of the most consistent performers in the side.

As for Maharaj, in just 16 matches, he has picked up 57 wickets at 26.78 with his left-arm tweakers – although he struggled against India.

His form looked somewhere back to its best in the domestic competition though, with figures of 5-128 and 7-76 in his last two matches.

South Africa’s three veteran batsmen hold the key

Du Plessis, Amla and De Villiers need no introduction and they hold the key to the hosts making enough runs.

The Proteas have a deep batting line-up and the three in the middle make it seem even better. It’s rare all three will fail in the same innings and while they are all approaching the end of their careers, none have shown any signs of slowing down.

De Villiers was their best against India in tough conditions. His ability to come out and play shots will have the Australian quicks worried and only further emphasises the need to bowl full to him.

Du Plessis has led the side from the front over the last couple of years, with the skipper joined by veteran first-drop Amla.

If the trio get going, there may be no chance for the tourists.

Key game information: South Africa vs Australia first Test

Dates: Thursday March 1 – Monday March 5

First ball: 7pm (AEDT)

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

TV: Live, Fox Sports

Online: Live, Foxtel app or Foxtel Now

Betting: Australia $2.35, South Africa $2.44, draw $4.44

Likely XIs and squads

South Africa

1. Dean Elgar

2. Aiden Markam

3. Hashim Amla

4. Faf Du Plessis (c)

5. AB De Villiers

6. Temba Bavuma

7. Quinton De Kock (wk)

8. Vernon Philander

9. Keshav Maharaj

10. Kagiso Rabada

11. Morne Morkel

Rest of squad: Theunis De Bruyn, Heinrich Klaasen, Willem Mulder, Lungi Ngidi

Australia

1. David Warner (vc)

2. Cameron Bancroft

3. Usman Khawaja

4. Steve Smith (c)

5. Shaun Marsh

6. Mitchell Marsh

7. Tim Paine (wk)

8. Mitchell Starc

9. Pat Cummins

10. Josh Hazlewood

11. Nathan Lyon

Rest of squad: Peter Handscomb, Jon Holland, Jhye Richardson, Chadd Sayers

Hours of play

Start (AEDT) Finish (AEDT) Start (local) Finish (local) Duration First session 7pm 9pm 10am 12 midday Two hours Lunch 9pm 9:40pm 12 midday 12:40 pm 40 minutes Second session 9:40pm 11:40pm 12:40pm 2:40pm Two hours Tea 11:40pm 12 midnight 2:40pm 3pm 20 minutes Third session 12 midnight 2am 3pm 5pm Two hours

Prediction

Recent history suggests the away team has the better of the battle, yet, in home conditions, it’s hard to go past the Proteas’ first-rate bowling attack and experienced middle order.

Australia will need a lot to go right if they are to deal with the seam bowling of South Africa and while the loss of Dale Steyn will affect them more in this series than it did against India, it’s still extremely difficult to see them being brought undone in the first Test.

Steve Smith remains the man who could change the equation for Australia, but when it’s one against three in the middle order, the advantage tilts to the hosts.

South Africa in a close one.

Don’t forget, The Roar will cover each and every day of the series with live blogs and highlights on Roar TV.