Super Rugby Round 3: Cards at the ready

After ten cards in seven Round 2 games, and a couple of penalty tries to boot, the only thing we can be truly sure of this weekend is another week of players not quite being fully adjusted to the way refs are officiating in 2018.

As I wrote this week about high contact, some of that slow adjustment is simply laziness on the part of the players. But in other areas – and the deliberate knock-down is an obvious one – more time is needed for the new interpretations to bed down.

None of that matters when it comes to tipping, of course. And as if tipping wasn’t hard enough, this week’s round contains at least three games that could go either way. Or at least that’s what I’ll be saying if my tips go south this weekend.

Maybe it’s actually closer to four or five. Do I hear six tough games?

Nobes and Digger will lead off this week after 6/7 rounds last week, while The Crowd is already annoying us, sharing the overall lead with Nobes.

Nobes

TIPS: Blues, Brumbies, Crusaders, Rebels, Sharks, Bulls, Hurricanes

Last week I was tempted to tip the Blues, but I decided to wait for this next round and it was the right call. Because I am a man that keeps his word, I will go with the Blues over the Chiefs. If the Reds had already domestic problems before the season started, they just found some more. Although I am not very happy with what I saw in Japan, the Brumbies should take care of this game.

Crusaders; not much to add. I just received their new shirt as gift for my upcoming birthday this week, so I must tip them. The Rebels will have a hard time in Japan if the Sunwolves manage to keep 15 players on the field, but should prevail.

Two weeks to prepare for the game should be enough for the Sharks to beat the travelling Waratahs. The Bulls play at home against the Lions. In a game so close, I will turn to my home tipping rule and hope for the best. The ‘Canes must rebound from a below par performance against the Bulls and have enough talent to do so in Buenos Aires.

A match I am very happy to see in situ.

SURE THING: Waratahs and Reds fans will not be happy after this round.

Digger

TIPS: Blues, Brumbies, Crusaders, Sunwolves, Sharks, Lions, Hurricanes

In New Zealand, I am picking the Blues to finally get up over a fellow Kiwi side; a lot to like about the Blues in their first match and being back at Eden Park, while I am not sure the Chiefs are quite there as a cohesive playing unit just yet. I expect the Crusaders to hose in at home against the travelling Stormers, however.

In Australia, I think the Brumbies will get up over the Reds despite playing in Brisbane; too much experience while the Reds seem to still be working themselves out. Skipping over to Tokyo, I am backing in the Sunwolves, who appeal as a well-organised unit up against the travelling Rebels.

To South Africa, I feel the Lions will have too much firepower for the Bulls while the Sharks at home seem the best bet over the Waratahs.

Over to Buenos Aires, I fully expect the ‘Canes to get up after their disappointing opening round, however the Jaguares are more than capable and playing their first game at home will prove incredibly tough.

SURE THING: No hiding from it, Cards are impacting games and I expect the same this weekend as well while players continue to adjust.

Brett

TIPS: Blues, Brumbies, Crusaders, Rebels, Sharks, Lions, Jaguares

Easy ones first: Brumbies in Brisbane, Crusaders at home, and Lions at Loftus seem obvious to me, and fans of all three teams should now seek help. Actually, with Rob Simmons staying home, and the Waratahs lineout now as vulnerable as their scrum, we can throw the Sharks at home in here, too.

Harder ones next: I did like what the Blues showed under the roof last week, and even without SBW, I think it’s their time in the Battle of the Bombays. And I think Lions will be too good for the Bulls, though I was impressed with what the Bulls showed last week. All except their playing strip, that is; did they run out of budget for the back?

Near impossible ones last: You all know my feelings on picking too many away teams in any one round, and that becomes a problem for the two games I’ve left to the end – Sunwolves-Rebels and Jaguares-Hurricanes.

The Moondogs made a lot of people take notice last week, and that’s great for the competition. But I do think the Rebels were just a little bit to slick to ignore. And that means… gulp… that I’m sticking with the home side for Breakfast Rugby on Sunday. Jaguares over the Hurricanes. By plenty. Remember where you read it first!

SURE THING: Either my Brumbies or Sharks tip to be wrong; I have had a premonition about Reds or Waratahs headlines on Monday morning.

Geoff

TIPS: Chiefs, Brumbies, Crusaders, Rebels, Sharks, Lions, Hurricanes

Tricky match to start, but with big Brodie easing his way into the season, the Chiefs might just be more ready to win than the Blues. Brad Thorn has his eye on the 2020 title, so it’s the Brumbies comfortably. The Stormers had their chance for a tour win last week and realistically will not have targeted the Crusaders match for a win. Their expectations will be met.

The Brumbies have done all of the Australian teams a favour by exposing the improvement in the Sunwolves early. Or should the credit for that actually go to the Sunwolves? Expect another bold showing from the home team, and while the Rebels are still far from the finished product, they should have enough all-round strength to claim the win.

It feels like the Sharks are waiting in ambush for the Waratahs, keen to get their season on track – which they will. The Bulls were very impressive last week but the Lions can win in multiple ways – through their hungry scavengers or their electric wingmen. They remain the South African benchmark.

Finally, if the Hurricanes survive a fierce arse-kicking from their coach they will beat the Jaguares.

SURE THING: Obeying a strict ‘no taxi in Tokyo rule’ several Rebels players will get lost on the way back to their hotel from a bar-b-que at Sean McMahon’s place.

Harry

TIPS: Chiefs, Brumbies, Crusaders, Rebels, Sharks, Bulls, Hurricanes.

Just like coach Allister Coetzee, I must say that I must return to my structures and processes and not focus on the result.

I will not overreact to the cruel Chiefs loss last week. Macca can and will throw passes to actual Chiefs. The Blues are my Kiwi team, but they looked a bit wild again. So, I’ll tip the excellent but infuriating Chiefs on the rebound. The big bad coach of the Reds says not to expect results of his cultural realignment for a few years.

Brumbies by plenty. The Crusaders will score early and often. The Stormers will not, and may not even score at all. Let Love Rhule. Dr P’s Rebels will revel in a Tokyo karaoke bar, singing ‘It’s Rainin’ Men, hallelujah.’

The Sharks will return Ned ‘Raging Bull’ Hanigan to reality, and most of the Sharks backs enjoy tackling instead of tickling. The Bulls-Lions derby will be the match of the round. Gauteng Ablaze! Who will Biltong pull for? Lood is up against Mostert. Biltong might have a brain implosion. I don’t know.

John Mitchell built the Lions. So maybe he knows how to demolish them. Also, Handre Pollard will relish the chance to run over and through and around the half-hirsute and stationary Elton Jantjies, as Rob du Preez did in Round 1. Bulls by about 10.

The Hurricanes have to fly to Argentina to take on the very good-looking Orange Visa team. I suppose BBBBB will play more, and that will tip the balance, along with twenty-seven hours of a screaming Chris Boyd.

SURE THING: None of the losing teams and their coaches or fans will really love the cards they receive; the winners will wax philosophical about it all.

But one thing is for sure: we are getting really close to a defender letting an opponent’s pass graze his chest and not even lift a hand for fear of a drop and then a penalty try and card. Surely, we don’t want that?

Get your tips in now – The Crowd’s tips will be revealed Friday afternoon AEDT.

Loading…

Who gets your tip? Got a sure thing yourself? Let us know in the comments below, and enjoy your rugby this weekend…