Supercars live stream: How to watch the Adelaide 500 online or on TV

The 2018 Supercars season is ready to roar to life with the traditional opener set to be raced around the streets of Adelaide at the Clipsal 500.

There are plenty of changes being made in the 2018 Supercars season, so we know you probably have a few questions that need answering.

There are plenty of changes being made in the 2018 Supercars season.

How to watch Supercars on TV

The only way to watch every single race of the 2018 Supercars season, including this weekend’s Clipsal 500, is on Fox Sports, which is exclusively available through Foxtel. Each support race, practice and qualifying session are also live, with most races broadcast on Fox Sports 506.

Most race weekends will be broadcast from Friday to Sunday, with the exception of the Bathurst 1000, when action starts on the Thursday.

To watch the races in the 2018 season, you’ll need to have a valid Foxtel iQ3 subscription, which includes the sports package.

Foxtel offers various subscription packages, so make sure you pick one which has the sports channels on it to watch all the action from the Supercars season.

How to live stream Supercars online

If you can’t get to the TV for the opening race of the Supercars season and are instead looking to stream all the action online, you can do so through one of Foxtel’s dedicated streaming applications.

Through these, you’ll be able to see the exact same coverage as you would on TV.

If you already have a TV subscription, then you should use the Foxtel App³, which is free to download and use with valid login details.

The second of Foxtel’s streaming applications is Foxtel Now, which allows you to stream Foxtel channels with a subscription. Again, to watch the Supercars, you’ll need the sports pack.

All you need to know about the 2018 season

The 2018 Supercars season sees the introduction of Gen 2 Supercars. This will mean a wider range of car sizes, shapes and engine configurations will be able to be used. Turbocharged V6 engines will also be able to compete in the series.

There will be three manufacturers in 2018 – Holden, Ford and Nissan – with the bulk of teams made up from Holden and Ford and just four cars to be raced from the Nissan Motorsport garage.

Manufacturer Car No. Driver Team Holden 1 Jamie Whincup Triple Eight Racing Holden 2 Scott Pye Walkinshaw Andretti Racing Ford 5 Mark Winterbottom Tickford Racing Ford 6 Cameron Waters Tickford Racing Nissan 7 Andre Heimgartner Nissan Motorsport Holden 8 Nick Percat Brad Jones Racing Holden 9 David Reynolds Erebus Motorsport Ford 12 Fabian Coulthard DJR Team Penske Holden 14 Tim Slade Brad Jones Racing Nissan 15 Rick Kelly Nissan Motorsport Ford 17 Scott McLaughlin DJR Team Penske Holden 18 Lee Holdsworth Charlie Schwerkolt Racing Holden 19 Jack Le Brocq Tekno Autosports Holden 21 Tim Blanchard Tim Blanchard Racing Holden 22 James Courtney Walkinshaw Andretti Racing Ford 23 Will Davison 23 Red Racing Nissan 23 Michael Caruso Nissan Motorsport Holden 33 Garth Tander Garry Rogers Motorsports Holden 34 James Golding Garry Rogers Motorsports Ford 35 Todd Hazlewood Matt Stone Racing Ford 55 Chaz Mostert Tickford Racing Ford 56 Richie Stanaway Tickford Racing Nissan 78 Simona De Silvestro Nissan Motorsport Holden 97 Shane Van Gisbergen Triple Eight Racing Holden 99 Anton de Pasquale Erebus Motorsport Holden 888 Craig Lowndes Triple Eight Racing

Changes have also been made to the calendar for 2018, with the former exhibition race at the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix becoming a fully fledged round of the championship and a new round being added at The Bend Motorsport Park, which is located in South Australia and is the first permanent circuit to be built in Australia since the Queensland Raceway in Ipswich during 1999.

The event at the Sydney Motorsport Park will also be transitioned into a one-off night race, lasting 300 kilometres.

Round Dates Circuit Location Races format 1 March 1-4 Adelaide Street Circuit Adelaide, South Australia 2 x 250km 2 March 22-25 Albert Park Street Circuit (F1) Albert Park, Victoria 2 x 130km, 2 x 70km 3 April 6-8 Symmons Plains Launceston, Tasmania 1 x 120km, 1 x 200km 4 April 20-22 Phillip Island Phillip Island, Victoria 2 x 250km 5 May 4-6 Barbagallo Perth, Western Australia 1 x 120km, 1 x 200km 6 May 18-20 Winton Raceway Benalla, Victoria 1 x 120km, 1 x 200km 7 June 15-17 Hidden Valley Darwin, Northern Territory 1 x 120km, 1 x 200km 8 July 6-8 Townsville Street Circuit Townsville, Queensland 2 x 200km 9 July 20-22 Queensland Raceway Ipswich, Queensland 1 x 120km, 1 x 200km 10 August 4 Eastern Creek Sydney, New South Wales 1 x 300km 11 August 24-26 The Bend Motorsport Park Elwomple, South Australia 1 x 120km, 1 x 200km 12 September 14-16 Sandown Raceway Melbourne, Victoria 1 x 500km 13 October 4-7 Mount Panorama Bathurst, New South Wales 1 x 1000km 14 October 19-21 Gold Coast Street Circuit Gold Coast, Queensland 2 x 300km 15 November 2-4 Pukekohe Park Raceway Auckland, New Zealand 2 x 200km 16 November 23-25 Newcastle Street Circuit Newcastle, New South Wales 2 x 250km

The Clipsal 500 will again be contested over two 250-kilometre races, with one on Saturday and the other on Sunday. The format was changed back to its original for last year’s race after low interest in 125-kilometre events raced on the Saturday, which were trialled by Supercars between 2014 and 2016.

The format was changed back to its original for last year's race after low interest in 125-kilometre events raced on the Saturday, which were trialled by Supercars between 2014 and 2016.