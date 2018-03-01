Supercars live stream: How to watch the Adelaide 500 online or on TV

The 2018 Supercars season is ready to roar to life with the traditional opener set to be raced around the streets of Adelaide at the Clipsal 500.
There are plenty of changes being made in the 2018 Supercars season, so we know you probably have a few questions that need answering.
Here at The Roar, we have all the answers ahead of the season opener with a complete guide to streaming the race online, watching it on TV, as well as everything you need to know about the drivers, teams and cars being used in 2018.
How to watch Supercars on TV
The only way to watch every single race of the 2018 Supercars season, including this weekend’s Clipsal 500, is on Fox Sports, which is exclusively available through Foxtel. Each support race, practice and qualifying session are also live, with most races broadcast on Fox Sports 506.
Most race weekends will be broadcast from Friday to Sunday, with the exception of the Bathurst 1000, when action starts on the Thursday.
To watch the races in the 2018 season, you’ll need to have a valid Foxtel iQ3 subscription, which includes the sports package.
Foxtel offers various subscription packages, so make sure you pick one which has the sports channels on it to watch all the action from the Supercars season.
How to live stream Supercars online
If you can’t get to the TV for the opening race of the Supercars season and are instead looking to stream all the action online, you can do so through one of Foxtel’s dedicated streaming applications.
Through these, you’ll be able to see the exact same coverage as you would on TV.
If you already have a TV subscription, then you should use the Foxtel App³, which is free to download and use with valid login details.
The second of Foxtel’s streaming applications is Foxtel Now, which allows you to stream Foxtel channels with a subscription. Again, to watch the Supercars, you’ll need the sports pack.
All you need to know about the 2018 season
The 2018 Supercars season sees the introduction of Gen 2 Supercars. This will mean a wider range of car sizes, shapes and engine configurations will be able to be used. Turbocharged V6 engines will also be able to compete in the series.
There will be three manufacturers in 2018 – Holden, Ford and Nissan – with the bulk of teams made up from Holden and Ford and just four cars to be raced from the Nissan Motorsport garage.
|Manufacturer
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|Holden
|1
|Jamie Whincup
|Triple Eight Racing
|Holden
|2
|Scott Pye
|Walkinshaw Andretti Racing
|Ford
|5
|Mark Winterbottom
|Tickford Racing
|Ford
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Tickford Racing
|Nissan
|7
|Andre Heimgartner
|Nissan Motorsport
|Holden
|8
|Nick Percat
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden
|9
|David Reynolds
|Erebus Motorsport
|Ford
|12
|Fabian Coulthard
|DJR Team Penske
|Holden
|14
|Tim Slade
|Brad Jones Racing
|Nissan
|15
|Rick Kelly
|Nissan Motorsport
|Ford
|17
|Scott McLaughlin
|DJR Team Penske
|Holden
|18
|Lee Holdsworth
|Charlie Schwerkolt Racing
|Holden
|19
|Jack Le Brocq
|Tekno Autosports
|Holden
|21
|Tim Blanchard
|Tim Blanchard Racing
|Holden
|22
|James Courtney
|Walkinshaw Andretti Racing
|Ford
|23
|Will Davison
|23 Red Racing
|Nissan
|23
|Michael Caruso
|Nissan Motorsport
|Holden
|33
|Garth Tander
|Garry Rogers Motorsports
|Holden
|34
|James Golding
|Garry Rogers Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Todd Hazlewood
|Matt Stone Racing
|Ford
|55
|Chaz Mostert
|Tickford Racing
|Ford
|56
|Richie Stanaway
|Tickford Racing
|Nissan
|78
|Simona De Silvestro
|Nissan Motorsport
|Holden
|97
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Triple Eight Racing
|Holden
|99
|Anton de Pasquale
|Erebus Motorsport
|Holden
|888
|Craig Lowndes
|Triple Eight Racing
Changes have also been made to the calendar for 2018, with the former exhibition race at the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix becoming a fully fledged round of the championship and a new round being added at The Bend Motorsport Park, which is located in South Australia and is the first permanent circuit to be built in Australia since the Queensland Raceway in Ipswich during 1999.
The event at the Sydney Motorsport Park will also be transitioned into a one-off night race, lasting 300 kilometres.
|Round
|Dates
|Circuit
|Location
|Races format
|1
|March 1-4
|Adelaide Street Circuit
|Adelaide, South Australia
|2 x 250km
|2
|March 22-25
|Albert Park Street Circuit (F1)
|Albert Park, Victoria
|2 x 130km, 2 x 70km
|3
|April 6-8
|Symmons Plains
|Launceston, Tasmania
|1 x 120km, 1 x 200km
|4
|April 20-22
|Phillip Island
|Phillip Island, Victoria
|2 x 250km
|5
|May 4-6
|Barbagallo
|Perth, Western Australia
|1 x 120km, 1 x 200km
|6
|May 18-20
|Winton Raceway
|Benalla, Victoria
|1 x 120km, 1 x 200km
|7
|June 15-17
|Hidden Valley
|Darwin, Northern Territory
|1 x 120km, 1 x 200km
|8
|July 6-8
|Townsville Street Circuit
|Townsville, Queensland
|2 x 200km
|9
|July 20-22
|Queensland Raceway
|Ipswich, Queensland
|1 x 120km, 1 x 200km
|10
|August 4
|Eastern Creek
|Sydney, New South Wales
|1 x 300km
|11
|August 24-26
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|Elwomple, South Australia
|1 x 120km, 1 x 200km
|12
|September 14-16
|Sandown Raceway
|Melbourne, Victoria
|1 x 500km
|13
|October 4-7
|Mount Panorama
|Bathurst, New South Wales
|1 x 1000km
|14
|October 19-21
|Gold Coast Street Circuit
|Gold Coast, Queensland
|2 x 300km
|15
|November 2-4
|Pukekohe Park Raceway
|Auckland, New Zealand
|2 x 200km
|16
|November 23-25
|Newcastle Street Circuit
|Newcastle, New South Wales
|2 x 250km
The Clipsal 500 will again be contested over two 250-kilometre races, with one on Saturday and the other on Sunday. The format was changed back to its original for last year’s race after low interest in 125-kilometre events raced on the Saturday, which were trialled by Supercars between 2014 and 2016.
Make sure you don’t miss a minute of this weekend’s action when the Supercars get underway for another year at the Clipsal 500 by watching it on Fox Sports.
