 

Supercars live stream: How to watch the Adelaide 500 online or on TV

The Roar Roar Guru

By The Roar,

Tagged:
 , ,

0 Have your say

    Supercars live stream: How to watch the Adelaide 500 online or on TV + enlarge image

    The 2018 Supercars season will get underway in Adelaide. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

    The 2018 Supercars season is ready to roar to life with the traditional opener set to be raced around the streets of Adelaide at the Clipsal 500.

    There are plenty of changes being made in the 2018 Supercars season, so we know you probably have a few questions that need answering.

    Here at The Roar, we have all the answers ahead of the season opener with a complete guide to streaming the race online, watching it on TV, as well as everything you need to know about the drivers, teams and cars being used in 2018.

    How to watch Supercars on TV

    The only way to watch every single race of the 2018 Supercars season, including this weekend’s Clipsal 500, is on Fox Sports, which is exclusively available through Foxtel. Each support race, practice and qualifying session are also live, with most races broadcast on Fox Sports 506.

    Most race weekends will be broadcast from Friday to Sunday, with the exception of the Bathurst 1000, when action starts on the Thursday.

    To watch the races in the 2018 season, you’ll need to have a valid Foxtel iQ3 subscription, which includes the sports package.

    Foxtel offers various subscription packages, so make sure you pick one which has the sports channels on it to watch all the action from the Supercars season.

    How to live stream Supercars online

    If you can’t get to the TV for the opening race of the Supercars season and are instead looking to stream all the action online, you can do so through one of Foxtel’s dedicated streaming applications.

    Through these, you’ll be able to see the exact same coverage as you would on TV.

    If you already have a TV subscription, then you should use the Foxtel App³, which is free to download and use with valid login details.

    The second of Foxtel’s streaming applications is Foxtel Now, which allows you to stream Foxtel channels with a subscription. Again, to watch the Supercars, you’ll need the sports pack.

    All you need to know about the 2018 season

    The 2018 Supercars season sees the introduction of Gen 2 Supercars. This will mean a wider range of car sizes, shapes and engine configurations will be able to be used. Turbocharged V6 engines will also be able to compete in the series.

    There will be three manufacturers in 2018 – Holden, Ford and Nissan – with the bulk of teams made up from Holden and Ford and just four cars to be raced from the Nissan Motorsport garage.

    Manufacturer Car No. Driver Team
    Holden 1 Jamie Whincup Triple Eight Racing
    Holden 2 Scott Pye Walkinshaw Andretti Racing
    Ford 5 Mark Winterbottom Tickford Racing
    Ford 6 Cameron Waters Tickford Racing
    Nissan 7 Andre Heimgartner Nissan Motorsport
    Holden 8 Nick Percat Brad Jones Racing
    Holden 9 David Reynolds Erebus Motorsport
    Ford 12 Fabian Coulthard DJR Team Penske
    Holden 14 Tim Slade Brad Jones Racing
    Nissan 15 Rick Kelly Nissan Motorsport
    Ford 17 Scott McLaughlin DJR Team Penske
    Holden 18 Lee Holdsworth Charlie Schwerkolt Racing
    Holden 19 Jack Le Brocq Tekno Autosports
    Holden 21 Tim Blanchard Tim Blanchard Racing
    Holden 22 James Courtney Walkinshaw Andretti Racing
    Ford 23 Will Davison 23 Red Racing
    Nissan 23 Michael Caruso Nissan Motorsport
    Holden 33 Garth Tander Garry Rogers Motorsports
    Holden 34 James Golding Garry Rogers Motorsports
    Ford 35 Todd Hazlewood Matt Stone Racing
    Ford 55 Chaz Mostert Tickford Racing
    Ford 56 Richie Stanaway Tickford Racing
    Nissan 78 Simona De Silvestro Nissan Motorsport
    Holden 97 Shane Van Gisbergen Triple Eight Racing
    Holden 99 Anton de Pasquale Erebus Motorsport
    Holden 888 Craig Lowndes Triple Eight Racing

    Changes have also been made to the calendar for 2018, with the former exhibition race at the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix becoming a fully fledged round of the championship and a new round being added at The Bend Motorsport Park, which is located in South Australia and is the first permanent circuit to be built in Australia since the Queensland Raceway in Ipswich during 1999.

    The event at the Sydney Motorsport Park will also be transitioned into a one-off night race, lasting 300 kilometres.

    Round Dates Circuit Location Races format
    1 March 1-4 Adelaide Street Circuit Adelaide, South Australia 2 x 250km
    2 March 22-25 Albert Park Street Circuit (F1) Albert Park, Victoria 2 x 130km, 2 x 70km
    3 April 6-8 Symmons Plains Launceston, Tasmania 1 x 120km, 1 x 200km
    4 April 20-22 Phillip Island Phillip Island, Victoria 2 x 250km
    5 May 4-6 Barbagallo Perth, Western Australia 1 x 120km, 1 x 200km
    6 May 18-20 Winton Raceway Benalla, Victoria 1 x 120km, 1 x 200km
    7 June 15-17 Hidden Valley Darwin, Northern Territory 1 x 120km, 1 x 200km
    8 July 6-8 Townsville Street Circuit Townsville, Queensland 2 x 200km
    9 July 20-22 Queensland Raceway Ipswich, Queensland 1 x 120km, 1 x 200km
    10 August 4 Eastern Creek Sydney, New South Wales 1 x 300km
    11 August 24-26 The Bend Motorsport Park Elwomple, South Australia 1 x 120km, 1 x 200km
    12 September 14-16 Sandown Raceway Melbourne, Victoria 1 x 500km
    13 October 4-7 Mount Panorama Bathurst, New South Wales 1 x 1000km
    14 October 19-21 Gold Coast Street Circuit Gold Coast, Queensland 2 x 300km
    15 November 2-4 Pukekohe Park Raceway Auckland, New Zealand 2 x 200km
    16 November 23-25 Newcastle Street Circuit Newcastle, New South Wales 2 x 250km

    The Clipsal 500 will again be contested over two 250-kilometre races, with one on Saturday and the other on Sunday. The format was changed back to its original for last year’s race after low interest in 125-kilometre events raced on the Saturday, which were trialled by Supercars between 2014 and 2016.

    Make sure you don’t miss a minute of this weekend’s action when the Supercars get underway for another year at the Clipsal 500 by watching it on Fox Sports.

    Image: Volvo Polestar

    ³ Access to the Foxtel App is available, while we arrange the connection of your Foxtel TV service at home, from the date you subscribed to Foxtel, changed your service address or the first day after the end of your cooling off period (if applicable). Once your Foxtel service is installed you will continue to have access to the Foxtel App as part of your package. If you unreasonably delay your install date your Foxtel App access will be disabled and will be reactivated when your Foxtel service is installed. Just connect your compatible device to the internet. Data charges may apply. Shows only available if they’re in your pack, some shows/channels not available. SD only. Sorry, Australia only.

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    Explore:
    , ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion