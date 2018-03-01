With the urn returned, South Africa await a revitalised Test group

Australian cricket sat in its natural state a little under two months ago. The English had been repelled, a 4-0 victory returning the urn back to these shores – that most sought after prize in the Australian Test ranks.

Now, much like four years ago, with the Ashes won in convincing fashion the Test squad heads to South Africa; a home away from home that has netted consistent success in past crusades.

With a barrage of skilful Protea pacemen awaiting, this tour will present a new challenge for the revitalised group. An undoubtable test of the progress made over the successful summer months.

The home of the Protea has always been a happy hunting ground for the Australians, having not lost an away series since South Africa’s return to international cricket in 1991. The two countries have mirrored each other in a sense, with both prospering in the other’s backyard while failing to defend their own turf with any consistency.

Much has been made about the similar pitches presented in both countries, and thus it is perhaps no surprise that each nation has displayed a sense of comfort in past meetings.

The ease of this adaptation was made abundantly clear just over 12 months ago, with the South Africans dismantling the Australians in a one-sided match in Hobart. It was one that marked the end of the several Test careers and led to a mini upheaval in the Australian side.

Since that low point, the Australians have largely bounced back on the Test front, evident by their strong showing in India early last year, and the dominant display in the recent Ashes.

Their line-up endured another shift on the eve of that series, with both Tim Paine and Cameron Bancroft ushered into the fold, along with the return of Shaun and Mitch Marsh, who after many reprieves, finally delivered on their undoubted potential, with both posting dual centuries on the way to quelling the years of criticism that had defined their Test tales.

A honeymoon period shall not exist for this new gang however. A talented Proteas bowling group lay waiting, fresh from sweeping through the Indians on several torturous pitches. Watching that from afar must have induced fits of fear from the Australian batting nucleus, the sight of batsmen ducking and weaving in a constant manner that made the craft look almost impossible at times.

The likes of Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada took full advantage of the decks that were served up that in the captivating series and, along with exciting new-comer Lungi Ngidi, are sure to provide more than a handful if similar strips are presented for the visitors.

The Australians of course wield their own potent bowling attack, one that conquered the English with an abundance of pace and bounce. The trio of Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins will be salivating at the prospect of an array of bowling friendly pitches, surfaces that will allow them to attack the body of the batsmen in a similar vein to how they combated Joe Root and co.

Coming off his best calendar year, Nathan Lyon will also prove difficult for the South African batsmen, particularly if the conditions provide the bounce and turn that he has come to utilise to great effect.

The sense remains however that the upcoming contest will largely hinge on which batting line-up best handles the forthcoming pace assault. Steve Smith will again lead the Australian efforts, a baton he has carried in recent years.

His stellar tour of India almost dragged his country across the line on that occasion, an effort that was replicated to more success against England, where at times he looked almost impossible to dismiss.

The support of David Warner and Usman Khawaja will be needed at the top of the order, while the Australian set-up will be hoping that the Marsh brothers can replicate their recent redemptive efforts to steady a middle order which has looked beyond shaky in recent years.

Although an injury cloud hangs over a select few Proteas, including veteran paceman Dale Steyn who is unlikely to feature in the early matches, the no.2 ranked Test team still contains more than enough talent to provide a enthralling spectacle. Veteran stars Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers will anchor the top order, and much like series’ of past years, will represent the key wickets for the Australian’s.

Skipper Faf du Plessis, himself in a fight to prove his fitness before the first Test on Thursday, will look to strengthen a middle to lower order that, aside from keeper Quinton de Kock, who rose to prominence in the last series between the two nations, may not run deep if Philander is forced to bat at no.7 to accommodate four quicks.

So an intriguing match-up sits ready in this African Republic, one which may, if nothing else, determine who possesses the world’s best bowling brigade. A successful tour will consolidate a victorious summer for Smith and his men, a contest it seems that will present far more of a challenge than reclaiming the hallowed urn on home soil.