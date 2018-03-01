Being a Wallaby doesn’t entitle you to anything else

Often people walk into the pub I work at in Dubbo, the once infamous Commercial Hotel which was at one stage the fourth most violent pub in New South Wales and is now arguably Dubbo’s best place to get a feed, and double take when they see me behind the bar pulling a beer.
“You managing here now?” some will ask.
“Nope.”
“Are you security?”
Sometimes I’ll joke and say I’m the part owner (the pub has recently been sold and will exchange next month).
One of my cousins walked in on a Saturday night at around 10pm. Looking confused, he asked me if I’m now working as a barman.
My response: “Well they haven’t signed me up to be a bloody model have they!?”
In fact, his little sister, also my cousin, who is not yet 18, works in the restaurant. From playing with and against the world’s best, to working with your little underage cousin who you used to babysit at a pub in Dubbo.
Many people can’t fathom that a bloke who has had a somewhat successful rugby career with ten seasons as a professional, earned a Wallaby cap (not plural), and won a Super Rugby title is now working part-time as a barman.
And herein lies a problem that many professional athletes may find themselves facing.
Some would be somewhat embarrassed by finding themselves in this position. That they are some sort of failure. Often professional athletes are placed on an unnecessary podium (there’s another article in that) by members of the public and their peers, not because of who they are, but because of what they are or, in my situation, was.
From this grows a sense of entitlement and an unhealthy dose of pride, the idea that once our careers are finished we are above certain positions or roles that many members of the general public accept without giving it any consideration.
Having a successful career as a professional athlete, while nice, doesn’t equate to a free ride in life afterwards. It would have given you exposure to a network of people and opportunities that would be the envy of many, which you hopefully should have made the most of, but it doesn’t equate to a guaranteed position higher than anyone else within society.
You are not guaranteed a role as middle manager, foreman or head of a department. You have to earn those, much like you had to earn that successful career.
Once we understand and accept this, then the humiliation that some find themselves facing when becoming just another face in the crowd will be eradicated.
For me, working at the pub has been very beneficial. It’s been a great way to network and catch up again with people I otherwise wouldn’t do if I was tucked away in an office or on a shovel, many of whom I haven’t seen in years. Working these shifts means I’m staying off the beers myself. Working these hours also means there is also plenty of time to work on my own exciting project I’ve got in the pipeline.
Often a having a job is a far better option as opposed to a ‘career’ and is quite beneficial as the hours are a lot more flexible and it allows you to ‘burn the boats’ as you pursue other passions, dreams or goals. (There’s another post in that too!)
If you do find yourself looking for a feed in Dubbo, pop in and say hello. I highly recommend the ribs!
March 1st 2018 @ 5:15am
Machpants said | March 1st 2018 @ 5:15am | ! Report
Hey Beau, thanks for your article. I think it’s also good to have a sense of self worth not related to your job. I used to be flying around in multi million pound fighter jets, leading and responsible for men and machinery – whilst they get shot at! Now people seem to double take when the find out, as I am working part time at our local primary school, barely above the minimum wage. But being stay at home Dad, and having time to give to my kids, along with leadership and outdoor work with other people’s, is enjoyable – and I’m lucky that I don’t tie my self worth to other people’s perception of my job.
I’ve already lost good friends who have struggled with the transition from fighter pilot to divide, leaving family and kids behind. Similar to professional sports players, military often struggle outside the focussed and intense but full of camaraderie forces.
Interestingly in Western European style culture, one of the first things you get asked on meeting people is what you do for a job. In traditional Maori culture, it doesn’t come up your mana is tied to your worth and connections to the community, not the wage you bring home.
I always planned to open a British style pub back here in NZ, but you guys work to hard, and the most profitable hours are weekend and summer – I wanna be on the beach 😉
March 1st 2018 @ 5:37am
RedandBlack said | March 1st 2018 @ 5:37am | ! Report
Good on ya mate – thats a me too from me – as I say to my daughter nowdays – just be the best you you can be and she’ll be right. Best of luck to ya.
March 1st 2018 @ 6:00am
Jeff Morris said | March 1st 2018 @ 6:00am | ! Report
A difference is though that the former athlete has to begin a new career as pro sports is not a lifelong vocation, and start at the ground floor often past 30 or later. Lots of people change career’s of course, but its a bit like starting over in mid-stream, since their first career doesn’t last for life so many get behind if they don’t get into coaching, etc.
March 1st 2018 @ 6:45am
dru said | March 1st 2018 @ 6:45am | ! Report
Thanks for checking in Beau. You have great pleasure to many. Wish you all the best, and if I’m ever in Dubbo there’s a pub I’m definitely dropping in on.
March 1st 2018 @ 7:14am
Jerry said | March 1st 2018 @ 7:14am | ! Report
Surely it’d get you a free drink refill at Subway at the very least.
March 1st 2018 @ 7:33am
Brisbane boys said | March 1st 2018 @ 7:33am | ! Report
Beau your attitude is exactly why you should be involved in sport you have a sense of perspective.
Many of the young men I know at the start of this level are entitled and have very little sense of perspective.
Keep up the podcasts they are awesome.