Absolute guarantees for the 2018 NRL season

The number of personnel changes, both on and off the field, makes this NRL season one of the most intriguing in recent memory.
Yet I am reading prediction after prediction om how the season is going to pan out – usually with the word ‘fearless’ somewhere in the headline.
Funnily enough, these articles are then followed by comment after comment telling us how things are really going to end up.
What does it all add up to? A hell of a lot of guesses. Now that in itself is par for the course, but the absoluteness of some of the opinions going around astounds me.
I would love to have the same conviction on who will be where on the ladder come September, but with every club having at least one question mark on them – some have several – how can anyone be confident in plotting any team’s course in 2018?
We can all probably pick four or five teams that should be finals bound, but that is about it, and even that would be a guess.
The things we can be solid in predicting are, unfortunately, off the field – and none are good.
Firstly, you can guarantee the refereeing will be as bad as it has been.
Tony Archer is still in charge, so get ready for plenty of spin regarding terrible decisions, the interpretation of rules changing week to week (and sometimes game to game), the ‘sting’ on play-the-balls to last for about three rounds, the absence of any ‘sting’ on anything that will actually help the game, and Storm skipper Cameron Smith taking home the ‘best referee’ trophy yet again.
Secondly, you can guarantee a lack of direction and sound management.
We’ve already seen thousands of dollars wasted on a farewell for the outgoing Commish, while many grassroots clubs struggle to find the funds required to actually exist in the first place.
New Commish, ex-Queensland Premier Peter Beattie, has already had his first taste of rugby league politics and is probably wondering what he’s got himself into. The biggest factor in the status quo continuing at HQ though is the fact that Todd Greenberg is still in the CEO role. Once again, it will be a case of ‘nothing to see here, we’re going great, thanks for asking’.
Thirdly, you can guarantee clubs and player managers are still laughing at the salary cap rules. Laughing loudest are those who know how to work the current system and cover their tracks.
Fourthly, you can guarantee there will be at least one coach sacked during the season. Stephen Kearney and Anthony Griffin are the early favourites, but they aren’t certainties. Its a tough gig being a coach.
The fifth and final thing you can guarantee is that ‘player burnout’ will be a popular phrase once again, especially with overseas Tests being added to the calendar.
Thankfully, the play on the field will help us keep our sanity. After all, that’s why we endure all of this year in, year out. It never seems to end.
Good luck to your team, and hopefully next season a few of my guarantees won’t be so certain.
March 2nd 2018 @ 7:41am
bear54 said | March 2nd 2018 @ 7:41am | ! Report
What a miserable post.
Instead of finding something positive to focus on to expand the knowledge of the common reader you have to rehash old subjects for what purpose exactly? Make yourself feel better does it?
Anyone who spends this time putting together an article solely based on negatives without offering an opinion on how to improve those factors must be a sad little man?
You have my pity.
March 2nd 2018 @ 8:14am
The Barry said | March 2nd 2018 @ 8:14am | ! Report
Well said. This is the time for hope and optimism for the season ahead – cynicism comes later.
With all the changes a lot of clubs have gone through there’s a plethora of stories that could be written of the season ahead.
This is negative, drab, boring and provides nothing new.
Not saying it’s inaccurate.
March 2nd 2018 @ 9:03am
KingCowboy said | March 2nd 2018 @ 9:03am | ! Report
This is just one clowns opinion. I have no issue with the way the game is reffed. I know it is easy to sit back and say the reffing is terrible. Guess what, it happens in every sport. If you watch the NBA or NFL, the same kind of complaining comes from their fans. We live in a imperfect world, a lot of calls are subjective. It’s game, go with the call and move on!
March 2nd 2018 @ 9:09am
i miss the force said | March 2nd 2018 @ 9:09am | ! Report
yes, every team has been training the house down and looking the fittest ever. the off season has been the toughest ever and the new recruits to the club will really change things.
March 2nd 2018 @ 9:11am
peeko said | March 2nd 2018 @ 9:11am | ! Report
you forgot two things – the daily telegraph to write
– how a club has turned things around after 3 early season wins (the club will then come 13th)
– crisis articles by Phil Rothfield about the bunker, the commission, referees etc