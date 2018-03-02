Australia finally have a master plan – now they must abandon it

After watching the first full round of Super Rugby this past weekend, it became clear the Australian teams have now adopted the 1-3-3-1 attacking structure, as used by the Wallabies.
This master plan will be put under a severe spotlight come June and it is frustrating to see the robotic way in which the teams are currently executing it.
I am concerned that two Super Rugby minnows have managed to upstage it and show a better alternative.
Directive from the top
Queensland Country, in the space of one off season, managed to ride the 2-4-2 attacking structure from perennial cellar dwellers to NRC champions last year. There is no doubt in my mind that Brad Thorn was responsible for instilling this structure.
Having had such a successful All Blacks career, he would have an intimate understanding of it because he played under it for so long. I dare say it is almost all he knows.
So I was excited to see the Reds in action this year, hoping they would produce the same rugby that Queensland Country did in the 2017 NRC. My hope was short lived.
Instead, the Reds used the Wallabies’ brains-trust master plan and I am almost certain that a directive to abandon the 2-4-2 came from the top. Why else would a former All Black abandon the structure he best knows – the one that brought his NRC team so much success?
Stern green test
It is good to see some uniformity in attack across the Australian teams, as has been the case in New Zealand for a long time now. It also means that they will be training in similar ways to utilise the attack, which is another positive.
We can only hope that with this newfound solidarity, better performances will be on show by the Wallabies come the June Test series against Ireland.
The Irish series will be of particular importance in light of the new attacking master plan. Ireland hvave used the same structure for a while now, and they are the best international team in the world at utilising it.
Robotic uniformity
One thing that really annoyed me over the weekend was the robotic way the Aussie teams executed the 1-3-3-1. There is almost always a hit up by the first pod of three forwards, which kills off speed and creativity, and gives the opposition time to set in defence.
Impatience was also an annoying feature. Instead of waiting patiently for the structure to do its job, a miracle play was almost always attempted prematurely, which stuffed up the momentum built or gave away possession.
They also refused to think outside the box and veer away from the structure – such as to miss a pod, to split a pod, to change direction or simply throw away the playbook and go off instinct (they can learn a lot from the Lions on how to do this and the Wallabies will meet an Irish team in June who have a lot of variations up its sleeve).
Despite this, it was good to see some isolated moments of quick opportunity-taking, but these were isolated, were mostly quick throw-ins or taps, and it doesn’t really address the issue of being creative for longer periods in general play.
We can only hope that this new tenacity is the first small glimpse of more variation and daring.
On a side note, it is frustrating to see how long it takes Australian scrumhalves to clear the ruck, because it is a major contributor to the 1-3-3-1 not working for them.
The minnows
The Sunwolves and Bulls have been whipping boys in recent years – the Japanese team lacking the player quality and coaching, while the South Africans were stuck in a mode of play that bordered on extinct.
Enter two Kiwi coaches and these teams have turned around.
Jamie Joseph has installed the 2-4-2 attacking structure with the Sunwolves and their performance against the Brumbies, arguably Australia’s best team, showed the benefits.
Their wide and daring attack is the biggest revelation and the Brumbies struggled to cope with it. The 2-4-2 showcased its superiority by almost allowing a team of nobodies to beat the star-laden ACT team.
It was also good to see the Sunwolves adapt the 2-4-2 a bit by splitting the middle pod of four – having a pod of three either hit up or play the ball and leaving the extra man in the line to be another receiver or a dummy runner. This tactic was used by the All Blacks last year and Joseph obviously took note.
John Mitchell’s job was more difficult. To try to get the Bulls, a team steeped in their traditions and style of play, to use the wide and daring 2-4-2 is a minor miracle.
The results showed and they beat the Hurricanes, arguably the second best of the New Zealand teams. The Bulls did this without the star-laden forward pack they had the advantage of in years past and, apart from Handre Pollard at flyhalf and Jesse Kriel at outside centre, their backline were also relative unknowns.
It was also good to see the Bulls adapt their attack by having their individual runners coming hard and close ‘around the corner’ of the player with the ball in hand to take advantage of the space the Hurricanes defence allows itself between defenders. Smart work by Mitchell and a good lesson for teams who will be coming up against a possible All Blacks rush-spread defence.
The main take away from this is that it casts serious doubts on the Australian attacking plan. Two coaches, in two different countries, have instilled an attacking structure on two minnow teams and come out on top (I regard the Sunwolves’ result as coming out on top in their context) and they have done so in the space of one off-season.
This also puts to rest arguments about Australian players not being skilful enough to play the 2-4-2 attacking structure – if the Bulls and Sunwolves can do it…
It also ends arguments that it will take too long or be too complex to implement – if the Bulls and Sunwolves can do it in the space of one off season…
Why not?
Despite my misgivings about the 1-3-3-1, it has become obvious that the Wallabies brains trust will not abandon their attacking master plan. Australian supporters can settle in and watch it used right into the 2019 World Cup and maybe even beyond.
There has been a stubborn and arrogant refusal to implement the 2-4-2, citing the ‘Australian way of doing things’ – as illustrated by Brad Thorn being told to abandon the 2-4-2.
Some of the blame does fall on the provincial coaches, but the biggest factor preventing Australian teams from achieving the results of Jamie Joseph and John Mitchell is the chosen attacking structure.
Promises have been made about the potential of the master plan and many excuses have been made about it misfiring over the last few years, yet we are still stuck in the same rut (and us fans are still suffering).
Why can this rut not expeditiously be broken with daring, wide, skilful and exciting rugby – if the Bulls and Sunwolves can do it in the space of one off season…
March 2nd 2018 @ 4:14am
tsuru said | March 2nd 2018 @ 4:14am | ! Report
I know this is an opinion piece. And I know that I don’t know enough about the structures being discussed. And I didn’t even see the Bulls-Canes game. But the conclusions drawn here seem to be drawn on the thinnest of evidence. Maybe the author has knowledge, insights and connections that enable him/her to draw these conclusions, but, if that’s the case I need it to be spelled out. Maybe there is a “master plan” for all Oz teams to use the same attacking structure. Maybe Thorn was instructed to use it. Maybe the structure won’t work for our teams this year. Maybe the Bulls and the Sunwolves will have great seasons. But drawing these conclusions now seems premature to me. Besides, the comments on impatience and robotic use, if accurate, are an argument for giving more time for players to use the “new” structure properly.
I actually hope that other Roarers, more knowledgeable than me, will come in and comment positively on the structures question when the sun comes up in Oz (I’m in New York) and show evidence. But until then one round of Super Rugby is not enough to convince me that all is woe. There is too much “I dare say,” “I am almost certain,” “it has become obvious” in the article to convince me.
Besides, no coach is going to change a “master plan” (if one exists) after just one example of disappointment.
March 2nd 2018 @ 4:37am
biltongbek said | March 2nd 2018 @ 4:37am | ! Report
Regardless of the 1331 or 242 it is ultimately variation on the attacking pods that will generate opportunies.
Whilst watching the Bulls this past weekend the most notable change in their attack was shifting the point of contact by using two or sometimes three passes whilst building phase play.
The standard for them in the past was one pass forward drives.
I think predictability on attack is the biggest down fall.
Especially considering the fact that the new laws benefits the attacking team. Possession is now moreimportant than ever before due to the contest for possession has been compromised
March 2nd 2018 @ 4:37am
The Doc said | March 2nd 2018 @ 4:37am | ! Report
Nice read and food for thought. In London and haven’t watched a moment of super rugby. If what you say is true I think it’s a positive (not a negative) that all super teams are using the same structure. Wallabies (and most international teams) play 1-3-3-1 and makes sense to use it at super level. I think like most things it takes time to embed these structures. Once you embed it you can add the frills and variations- we need patience. Ideally I hope that wallabies can seamlessly transition from 1-3-3-1 to 2-4-2
March 2nd 2018 @ 5:40am
Harry Jones said | March 2nd 2018 @ 5:40am | ! Report
Thanks for the article.
Having a 1-3-3-1 ready to set up after phase 4 or 5 with the right decisionmaker (forward or back) over and over is a challenge, because every cleaner has to hit his mark.
The Bulls, with their 2-4-2 followed by a 1-3-3-1 were cleaning well, but even more impressively, on counterattack and break, they had big cleaners arriving in time and with a low body height.
I do see in the last few seasons that EE and Lood have both copied Brodie and are able to make good decisions and execute flat or back or take contact decisions as leaders of the pod .. also Kitshoff and the Lions loosies.
Aussie tight forwards can really make this work, if Coleman and whoever is WB 6 can copy that.
March 2nd 2018 @ 8:27am
dru said | March 2nd 2018 @ 8:27am | ! Report
Spot on Harry.
The ABs do structure around 2-4-2, but it is a lot more subtle than this generalisation. They slot in and out of 1-3-3-1 and use different version of both depending on field postition and game strategy at the particular time.
They have had sufficient consistency over years so that the players are quite seamless in these transitions.
The Aussies tried to much change at once, with too many transitions under Cheika last year. It was a coaching disaster that was excused on on fitness. “Super Rugby leaves them too unfit to play my (impossible) game plan.”
BBK is completely correct in that it is in the variation, however it is achieved, where opportunity is gained. WBs needed to simplifiy the system (differences in every part of the field and players going “OK point me in the right direction now?”.
Having the Super teams play a consistent 1-3-3-1 can only help this familiarity and give Cheika the opportunity to start from a platform where everyone starts with natural positional thinking.
Variation will be easier from there.
March 2nd 2018 @ 8:52am
Fionn said | March 2nd 2018 @ 8:52am | ! Report
It’ll be Valetini eventually… But this year I fear we will see the return of the Ned 😛
March 2nd 2018 @ 8:13am
Sul said | March 2nd 2018 @ 8:13am | ! Report
Every good rugby team needs structure around how they play, balanced with instinctive play and playing whats in front of you. The fact that we have bogged down discussing whether we should be playing a 1331 or 242 or maybe a 1234 pattern sounds to me we are losing the plot a bit and we are wondering why the game has become so predictable, just ask the crowds that are staying away.
Coaches need to stop trying to micro manage everything and let the players make some decisions for them selves and pick players accordingly.