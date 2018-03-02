Australia below par in the first Test at Durban

Australia lost a golden opportunity to grab control of the first Test against South Africa at Durban when David Warner, Steve Smith, and Shaun Marsh failed to convert a good start.

Vice-captain Warner went for 51, skipper Smith for 56, and Marsh for 40 with Australia 5-225 when bad light ended the opening day 14 overs early.

Mitchell Marsh 32, and keeper Tim Paine 21, stopped the rot with an unbeaten 48-run sixth wicket stand, but the score could have been over 300 for less wickets had the senior batsmen converted.

Especially Warner, and Smith.

From the last 12 times Warner has passed 50 in 23 visits to the crease, he’s gone onto five centuries.

The skipper has been even more impressive by converting 12 half-centuries into seven tons – also in 23 visits.

In fact, his last five Test digs have been 239, 76, 102*, and 83 against England, and last night’s 56 – a model of consistency, and the underlying reason why Steve Smith is ranked the world’s premier Test batsman.

His battle with Indian captain and world number two Virat Kohli for the honour will no doubt last throughout their stellar careers.

Kohli has been a bit slower, taking 28 digs to post his last 12 half-centuries, but he’s converted one more than Smith with eight tons.

For the record Smith’s seven in chronological order have been 165 against Pakistan, 109, 178*, and 111 all away against India which is significant, plus 141*, 239, and 102* against England.

Kohli’s eight – 167 and 235 (England), 204 (Bangladesh), 103, 154*, 213, and 243 against Sri Lanka, plus 153 against South Africa.

World No.3 and England captain Joe Root has been the fastest to score 12 half-ceturies in his last 21 visits, but the worst to convert with only two tons – 190 against South Africa, and 136 against the West Indies.

World No.4, Kiwi captain Kane Williamson, has taken 23 visits for his last 12 half-centuries, converting four to tons – 113 (Zimbabwe), 104 (Bangladesh), plus 130 and 176 against South Africa.

Warner is the world five with 23 visits for his last 12 half-centuries, converting four into centuries – 113 (Pakistan), 112 and 123 (Bangladesh), plus 103 against England.

Indian Cheteshwar Pujara, world six, is one of the slowest taking 32 innings to post 12 half-centuries, converting six – 124 and 119 (England), 202 (Australia), plus 153, 133, and 143 against Sri Lanka.

Surprisingly, champion South Africa batsman Hashim Amla, and world seven, has one of the worst conversion rates. He’s batted 25 times for his last 12 half-centuries, but only converted three – 134 (Sri Lanka), 137 (Australia), and 132 against Bangladesh.

World eight, Pakistan’s Azhar Ali, has batted 30 times for his last 12 half-ceturies, converting five – 139 (England), 302* (West Indies), 205* (Australia), plus 105 and 127 against the West Indies.

World nine Alastair Cook has been around the longest, and the slowest, in taking 74 visits for his last 12 half-centuries, converting four – 162 (New Zealand), 105 (Pakistan). 130 (India), 243 (West Indies), and 244* against Australia in the recent Ashes series, ending a long drought.

Kiwi Ross Taylor rounds out the world’s top-ranked ten, taking 30 visits for his last 12 half-centuries, converting five – 290 (Australia), 173 and 124 (Zimbabwe), 102* (Pakistan), and 107* against the Windies.

It will be critical tonight that Marsh, Paine, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc take Australia well beyond 300 to give Starc, Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon a taget to bowl at.