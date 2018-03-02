Blues vs Chiefs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Blues take on the Chiefs in Auckland to kick off Round 3 of the Super Rugby season. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 5:35pm (AEDT).
With both sides losing their first matches, a win is critical for each team. It’s definitely not the end of the season to go 0-2 but in the competitive New Zealand conference it’s going to make things harder.
The Blues should be the happier of the two after their performance against the Highlanders. Arguably they would have won the match if it wasn’t for the Dunedin side taking full advantage of a yellow card, with 14 unanswered points.
As for the Chiefs, they are not in great shape. Off the back of their loss last week, Colin Cooper is being forced to include four players who weren’t even in his squad last week. A combination of new faces and untested combinations could really be an issue.
One of the most exciting contests of the match will be the two #10s – Bryn Gatland looked great last week and was able to cause the Highlanders’ defence some serious problems throughout the first half. Damian McKenzie, however, looked out of sorts with a number of errors in his game against the Crusaders.
McKenzie is lethal in loose play and if he’s given some space he can carve teams to pieces, but he needs to control a game and move his team around the field to be a quality playmaker.
Prediction
While the Blues’ most recent victory over another Kiwi side is a dim and distant memory, this is a great opportunity to stop the rot. They were impressive in the last round and if Gatland can have a similar game, the home side should get the points.
Blues to win by 6.
8:44pm
Old Bugger said | 8:44pm | ! Report
I know I didn’t comment on last weeks match but, it was better to let matters slide rather than tackle……nevertheless, imagine my surprise, when I see the same referee from last week, is adjudicating this week….wow!!
Now, before I get all magnanimous about tonights effort, let me just say this – did I mention that Harris was an incumbent AB?? If I did, then forgive me – after the 1st half where he committed 3 very basic errors, I would suggest he will no longer be, an AB on the bench.
I’m ecstatic that against all predictions from the media and in general, my side against all odds notwithstanding the train-on period before kick-off, managed to pull a win, out of the bag. It was a game of ticker against ticker….south of the Bombay’s versus those on the other side….yep, that’s exactly it. It’s hard to go to battle when 15 of your team-mates are injured. It’s harder still, when you lose two more key players, just before kickoff.
I doff my hat to a team that amongst its NZ brethren, is the side that IMO, is striving to win under the most extreme circumstances regarding player non-availability.
Finally to the Blues – against all odds, you managed to lose a match that was there, for the taking. All I can say is, thanks.
8:29pm
Kia Kaha said | 8:29pm | ! Report
Big heart from the Chiefs. No Brodie as well as their huge injury list. What’s Messan been eating?
And McKenzie! The guy was crushed in bone-jarring tackles and he comes back. Will they be tempted to keep him at fullback? And how will that affect his AB chances?
8:26pm
Oliver Matthews said | 8:26pm | ! Report
Match Report
The Chiefs have beaten the Blues in Auckland in an exciting match 27 to 21 that could have gone either way right up to the final whistle.
Minutes before the game the challenge for the Chiefs seemed to get harder as both Retallick and Stevenson had to withdraw due to late injuries. After a good performance in their match last week the Blues would have fancied their chances against a depleted and out of form Chiefs.
The first 25 minutes or so gave us some great attacking rugby with the teams exchanging tries back and forth. Blues slipper Pulu led from the front for most of the match and got his try after just 8 minutes got his team off to a great start. Akira Ioane also showed some impressive running with ball in hand when he picked up from the ruck on the Chiefs 22 and then dodged, handed off and out sprinted about 5 Chiefs’ players to score his team’s second try.
While the Chiefs came back well the story of the first half was arguably the pressure that the Blues were able to soak up in the final 10 to 15 minutes. The Chiefs had so much possession in the Blues half and 22 and yet could not score any points. As the teams headed into the sheds the Blues were up 14-10 on the scoreboard and psychologically had the edge over the Chiefs.
The first score of the second half was always going to be crucial and the Chiefs really took this to heart. Eight minutes in to the half Sam Cane went over for the Chiefs and just when the Blues needed to be solid, the old errors came back to haunt them and they let in another try two minutes later after Weber capitalised on a dropped ball from the Blues and ran in from about 40 metres out.
After all their hard work in defence in the first half to protect their lead, just a few minutes of switching off had cost them the lead, and as it turned out, the match.
The rest of the game saw both sides putting in some huge hits to try and gain an advantage. There were times when play was continuing while bodies lay sprawled across the field, unable to recover from big contact.
The Blues gave it one final shot in the last few minutes and heaped pressure on the Chiefs as they looked for the winning try. But the Blues just couldn’t execute when it was required. Their driving maul went nowhere and it looked like all of the Blues effort was going to come to nothing as the Chiefs earned themselves a scrum with the hooter going – one clean strike from the hooker and the #9 just had to put it into touch. However the game had more to go and the scrum half was tackled as he tried to end the game and the Blues came again. They earned themselves a penalty and went for the line out. But just when simple set piece accuracy was needed the Blues throw wasn’t straight and the ref blew the whistle.
While the Blues had gotten themselves in sight of a win, their lack of accuracy and some poor decision making did for them again.
The Chiefs will be relieved to come away with the win and get their season back on track – they won’t beat the other Kiwi sides playing this way but with so many injuries they will take the points and head home with a smile on their face.
Messam and Cane really stood up as you’d expect and in the end made a big difference against a Blues side who couldn’t follow their skipper’s example.
It could be a hard season for Blues’ fans – they are 0-2 and you really can’t seem them beating any of their domestic rivals playing the way they did today. For the Chiefs it’s hard to tell where they are really – we’ll need to wait until they are at full strength but to be able to win when down on first choice talent is impressive and they’ll want to build momentum from here.
8:21pm
Faith said | 8:21pm | ! Report
I thought the way they took on the Landers boded well for their season but seems like that was just first-game-of-season energy. In this game they reverted back to their last season unchoreographed play, lack of energy, mistakes in the big plays and reliance on individual play. Chiefs with their roster were there for the taking till their culture and never say die attitude shone through. Leadership and team culture in a NZ conference with so much talent wins games and this was illustrated in this match. Sad. For the Blues.
7:51pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 7:51pm | ! Report
It hurts watching the Blues.
Their ability to find a way to not win is off the scale.
And Brett McKay’s tipping curse is alive and well.
7:29pm
Taylorman said | 7:29pm | ! Report
Bad decisions and mistakes under pressure. Not a lots changed in 12 years it seems, just the ones doing it.
Hansen will have crossed Moala’s name off the Black list if he hasn’t already with the run with a two man overlap.
All kudos to the Chiefs though…injuries gallore, big plays at big moments, doing it right.
8:16pm
Faith said | 8:16pm | ! Report
Moala is off to France so he won’t be in the running for the ABs. Even if he was staying he’s behind SBW, Crotty, ALB, Goodhue. Beyond that Ioane and Jordie can play centre and in this case versatility counts for a lot …
7:29pm
KiwiHaydn said | 7:29pm | ! Report
Blues just seem like they don’t know how to win.
7:28pm
BlackWave said | 7:28pm | ! Report
ANOTHER wasted year on the cards for the blues. Just a bunch of chronic useless no-hopers.
Same mindless stuff every year. Over and Over again.
7:36pm
KiwiHaydn said | 7:36pm | ! Report
I do feel sorry for the Auckland fans that are forced to support the Blues and Warriors each year.
7:26pm
Oliver Matthews said | 7:26pm | ! Report
Full Time
83‘ – What a finish!!
The Chiefs have beaten the Blues by 6 points in Auckland after a great back and forth game. The Blues will be devastated with that loss – they managed to withstand so much pressure from the Chiefs but eventually cracked and gave away 14 points in 17 minutes. They had a chance to win it at the end but two poor line outs meant the Chiefs were able to get their first win of the season!
Full match report to come.
Blues: 21
Chiefs: 27