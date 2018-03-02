Dockers sound out Hird for football role

Essendon great James Hird could make a return to coaching ranks as early as this season after reportedly being sounded out by Fremantle coach Ross Lyon.

The Dockers are on the lookout for a new opposition analyst, and rumours are circulating that Lyon has contacted Hird about a role at Fremantle.

Hird quit the Bombers at the end of 2015 following the club’s drawn-out supplements saga, which resulted in 34 past and present players being banned for the 2016 season.

But he was welcomed back into the AFL fold at last year’s grand final when he presented the Norm Smith Medal to Richmond star Dustin Martin.

The AFL has stated it won’t impede Hird if he wants to join a club in an official capacity.

Fremantle’s hierarchy were tight lipped when asked about the prospect of Hird joining the club when quizzed about it on Friday.

Skipper Nat Fyfe was also reluctant to speak about it in depth when he fronted the media a short time later..

“Is that right? That would be great,” Fyfe said about the rumours of Fremantle sounding out Hird.

“This is literally the first I’m hearing of it. He’s an idol of mine and that would be unreal, but I can’t really comment.

“(I liked watching him as a player) because he was a gun.

“He impacted in big moments. But me commenting on him potentially being a coach wouldn’t be appropriate at this time.”