Dockers sound out Hird for football role

Essendon great James Hird could make a return to coaching ranks as early as this season after reportedly being sounded out by Fremantle coach Ross Lyon.
The Dockers are on the lookout for a new opposition analyst, and rumours are circulating that Lyon has contacted Hird about a role at Fremantle.
Hird quit the Bombers at the end of 2015 following the club’s drawn-out supplements saga, which resulted in 34 past and present players being banned for the 2016 season.
But he was welcomed back into the AFL fold at last year’s grand final when he presented the Norm Smith Medal to Richmond star Dustin Martin.
The AFL has stated it won’t impede Hird if he wants to join a club in an official capacity.
Fremantle’s hierarchy were tight lipped when asked about the prospect of Hird joining the club when quizzed about it on Friday.
Skipper Nat Fyfe was also reluctant to speak about it in depth when he fronted the media a short time later..
“Is that right? That would be great,” Fyfe said about the rumours of Fremantle sounding out Hird.
“This is literally the first I’m hearing of it. He’s an idol of mine and that would be unreal, but I can’t really comment.
“(I liked watching him as a player) because he was a gun.
“He impacted in big moments. But me commenting on him potentially being a coach wouldn’t be appropriate at this time.”
March 2nd 2018 @ 4:41pm
dave said | March 2nd 2018 @ 4:41pm | ! Report
Please no Freo.
You took away our giant anchor, removed the anchor from our jumpers, changed our song(ok that wasn’t too bad),stabbed Harvey in the back, moved from Fremantle oval to some outer suburb and now your thinking about signing Hird?
What ever it takes.
March 2nd 2018 @ 5:03pm
AdelaideDocker said | March 2nd 2018 @ 5:03pm | ! Report
I really dunno how to feel about this. Bad, I suppose.
March 2nd 2018 @ 5:04pm
Aligee said | March 2nd 2018 @ 5:04pm | ! Report
Gutsy move by Freo, it may give them a shot in the arm they need!!, seriously though i never thought that Hird had done anything wrong except for mislayed trust.
March 2nd 2018 @ 5:18pm
Dalgety Carrington said | March 2nd 2018 @ 5:18pm | ! Report
Hahaha, I suppose he’ll add to the chemistry of the group. Maybe Ross is trying to get back in the good books with Sheedy.
March 2nd 2018 @ 6:26pm
Cat said | March 2nd 2018 @ 6:26pm | ! Report
Chemistry … I see what you did there. A++
March 2nd 2018 @ 5:22pm
Johnno said | March 2nd 2018 @ 5:22pm | ! Report
Yeah…I bagged him so much. Will take some selling to the members I think.
March 2nd 2018 @ 6:28pm
Dalgety Carrington said | March 2nd 2018 @ 6:28pm | ! Report
In all seriousness though, it is a good reminder for us to not get too sanctimonious with these sorts of things.
On the one hand he’s not all that likely to say yes I wouldn’t think, he’s already paid a significant price for what he’s done, there are also many shades of grey around his exact role in the indiscretions even though there’s little denying the ultimate responsibility as far as WADA goes and do we want to be damning someone forever with no way back.
On the other, he’s a fairly smart bloke especially in regards to footy, it’s a non-embedded tangential role interacting only with the coaching group, so it’s a pretty good role for him to get back into the club environment if there was going to be one and that it’s all square with WADA, the AFL and Hird I suppose.
March 2nd 2018 @ 6:27pm
Damo said | March 2nd 2018 @ 6:27pm | ! Report
Next on their list is Russian Olympic coaches………….but jokes aside you’d think there’s a less riskier opposition analyst out there at 1/3 price.