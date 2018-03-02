Is this the most important A-League round of the season?

Will Melbourne City ever be the biggest club in Victoria? Probably not – but they can land a hammer blow to their crosstown rivals Melbourne Victory tonight.
What are Melbourne City exactly? Are they Melbourne’s second team? A mere satellite of Manchester City?
Are they supposed to have won over non-Victory fans by playing an attractive brand of football and, if so, how does coach Warren Joyce fit into those plans?
And why, after seven-and-a-half seasons in the A-League and one re-brand later, are we still asking questions about Melbourne City’s identity?
What does the club stand for?
Maybe we’ll go some way to finding out tonight. Because if City want to stand for something, they can’t afford to pass up such a golden opportunity to put their noisy neighbours in their place.
There’s no doubt City were responsible for unearthing one of the A-League’s greatest ever talents in Bruno Fornaroli.
But what is in doubt is whether Fornaroli will ever be as effective as he once was before his ankle was so crudely broken in that ill-fated FFA Cup tie. And that’s a problem for a side that was surprisingly quick to see off the likes of Tim Cahill and on-loan top scorer Ross McCormack.
They’ve relied heavily of late on teenage sensation Daniel Arzani, but can the kid step up in the high-pressure situations? We’ll soon find out.
Victory, meanwhile, have endured a season to forget – which feels like a strange thing to say about a team currently lying fourth.
They’ve got a battle on their hands to retain fan favourite Leroy George, and if they push the boat out to keep James Troisi instead – who almost joined City – they’ll have a few more unhappy fans to contend with at the start of next season.
Victory fans might arguably be the most loyal in the league, but they’re also quick to voice their dissatisfaction, and lately coach Kevin Muscat has been hearing plenty of that from the terraces.
It’s not like the derby is season-defining – both clubs should qualify for the finals regardless – but if City ever wanted to lay down a marker, they’ve got the perfect opportunity to do so tonight.
March 2nd 2018 @ 7:10am
Kangajets said | March 2nd 2018 @ 7:10am | ! Report
The article focuses solely on the Melbourne Derby , bizarre considering the title .
It looks like a fair chunk of this story was cut out before the last paragraph.
Anyhow
I thought that 1st v 2 Nd were playing this round also .
One thing this 10 team Comp is in need of is a top 4 finals rather then top 6.
March 2nd 2018 @ 9:08am
AGO74 said | March 2nd 2018 @ 9:08am | ! Report
Yeah I thought the same as you re no comments on jets/Sydney???
Last time these two teams played it was the game of the season. Let’s hope for something similar- but with a Sydney win 😉
March 2nd 2018 @ 9:15am
Mike Tuckerman said | March 2nd 2018 @ 9:15am | ! Report
Right you guys are. Will try and track the other half of the piece down!
March 2nd 2018 @ 7:49am
chris said | March 2nd 2018 @ 7:49am | ! Report
Great round coming up for sure. Looking forward to the football.
March 2nd 2018 @ 8:02am
Nemesis said | March 2nd 2018 @ 8:02am | ! Report
I’m an MVFC fan. I’ll be attending the Derby.
I couldn’t be less interested in the match, or the result.
Unlike previous years where I’ve promoted the competition to anyone within earshot, nowadays I can’t be bothered. I’ll keep attending A-League matches, but the current format is unsustainable and boring.
I’d rather watch ALeague in smaller stadiums, surrounded only by people who love the Game & the Culture, rather than playing in big, bland central stadiums that have no identity.
Don’t care if the A-League moves to a national semi-professional competition. At least it will be proper football competition, not the closed competition format that only Aussies & Yanks seem to enjoy.
I’m far more focused on the Algarve Cup tomorrow 2:00 a.m. kick-off: AUS vs Portugal. Then we have Asian Champions League on Wednesday.
Most likely will be watching far more NPL than ALeague for rest of ALeague season. Real football, being watched by real football people.
March 2nd 2018 @ 8:06am
Dan said | March 2nd 2018 @ 8:06am | ! Report
Aami Park is pretty small where would you have it played?
March 2nd 2018 @ 8:18am
Nemesis said | March 2nd 2018 @ 8:18am | ! Report
I’ve no issue with AAMI Park, other than it’s just a bland, central, shared stadium. Seems to be the way Aussies like to watch sport.
March 2nd 2018 @ 8:43am
Buddy said | March 2nd 2018 @ 8:43am | ! Report
You seek the tribalism of the lower leagues and even non leagues in the UK Nem. They provide a far better experience and day out watching football than the giant faceless and often silent stadiums used in EPL. I went to a non league game last season. 2000 people around a small ground. Lots of smart ass comments, cheering and jeering, cups of steaming hot tea in china mugs. Local ladies cooking hot chips, they even sold bread pudding. Mind you, it still cost 10 pounds to get inside and that is the main reason I don’t complain about ticket prices in Aus.
Meanwhile we have a competition (of sorts) to complete and I will try and get home in time to watch the Melbourne derby, but since there is a team competing that very few give a stuff about, that still has little in the way of an identity, it is hard to feel passionate about it. We have to rely on Mr Muscat and Berisha to create something to get excited about!
March 2nd 2018 @ 9:06am
Grobbelaar said | March 2nd 2018 @ 9:06am | ! Report
As we approach the final stages of the chase for a top 6 position, will all ten teams still in the hunt for a spot, each succeeding round becomes the most important round of the season.