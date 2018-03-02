What do we make of Lukaku’s call for a Premier League All-Star match?

This past Monday, Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku took to Twitter to propose an audacious idea.

That idea was the Premier League should take inspiration from the NBA’s All-Star game event and apply it in England. The best northern players in the country would take on the best from the south and a fan vote would determine what players are selected for their respective regions.

Here’s an idea for you guys… the nba has all-star game! Don’t you guys think we should organise one in the @premierleague.. The north vs the south! And the fans vote… what do you guys think? @premierleague @FA 😏😉 — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 26, 2018

The NBA’s All-Star game first originated in 1951 when the East defeated the West 111-94, which took place in Boston. Since that night, the NBA had continued the East versus West format right up until this year’s event, which saw a fan vote determine captains from the East in LeBron James and Western Conferences’ Stephen Curry.

From there the two were allowed to pick and choose fan-voted players regardless of what conference they competed in.

Since Lukaku’s proposition, the topic has surfaced online. Given how frequently it is currently being discussed, there are no signs of talk slowing down anytime soon.

It would no doubt be a fascinating event, seeing some of the best footballers that play week in and week out in the Premier League in their respective regions all out on the pitch at the same time.

If we are sticking to the NBA’s original theme, meaning a north versus south match-up, what would each regions best XI be?

Predicted North XI

Formation: 4-3-3

Manager: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Goalkeeper: David De Gea (Manchester United)

Defenders: Antonio Valencia (Manchester United), Virgil Van Dijk, (Liverpool), Vincent Kompany (Manchester Ciy), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), David Silva (Manchester City)

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Predicted South XI

Formation: 3-5-2

Manager: Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham)

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham) Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham)

Wingbacks: Kieran Trippier (Tottenham) Marco Alonso (Chelsea)

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) Mousa Dembele (Tottenham) Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

Forwards: Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Harry Kane (Tottenham)

What do you think, Roarers? Is the All-Star concept just too American, or would it work in the Premier League?

Are there any other issues to consider? With Aston Villa possibly set for promotion at the end of the year, would they be classified as a northern or southern club?

And would Lukaku be upset that he’s not in my Northern XI?