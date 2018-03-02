Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory: A-League Melbourne Derby live scores, blog

AAMI Park plays host to what is becoming one of the A-league’s most fierce and fiery encounters. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the Melbourne Derby, played between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City on Friday night, starting from 7:50pm AEDT.

How to watch:

TV

This match will be broadcast exclusively by Fox Sports 501.

Live stream

You can live stream Foxtel’s coverage of the match by using the Foxtel App if you already have a Foxtel TV subscription, or Foxtel Now if you don’t.

Preview:

The 26th Melbourne Derby sees Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City fight for the prestigious third spot as well as bragging rights over the city itself.

Only four points behind Warren Joyce’s City, can Kevin Muscat build a late-season surge to the top?

After three straight losses in the A-League as well as compounding poor results in the Asian Champions League, Melbourne Victory fans and players took solace in getting back on track last week with a 3-0 win against Adelaide United.

Leroy George was in splendid form scoring his third goal in two weeks while Beast Berisha was back on the scoresheet for the first time in three weeks.

Melbourne City’s hoodoo in Perth continued as a 97th minute Adam Taggart winner condemned City to their eighth loss of the season and their 13th in Perth in 27 games. Daniel Arzani’s curling strike in the first half wasn’t enough for Warren Joyce as a familiar foe in Neil Kilkenny came back to haunt City

Young central defender Thomas Deng returned from injury last week as he completed 75 minutes in Victory’s 3-0 win. Although young, Deng has terrific technique and composure which accommodates him well next to Rhys Williams.

Melbourne City finally welcome back their big game forward Bruno Fornaroli who is expected to start in the derby after 5 months on the sidelines.

A major loss was suffered as defender Bart Schenkeveld got himself a second yellow card earning a suspension for the Derby. His likely replacement is to be Harrison Delbridge to accompany Michael Jakobsen.

The third installment of the Melbourne Derby this A-League season is going to struggle to top the drama we’ve had so far.

In Round 2 Melbourne City took the chocolates thanks to a Bruce Kamau slamming effort while the now departed Mark Milligan scored a 96th minute penalty to steal the second derby of the season.

The last time the derby ended in a draw was almost exactly two years ago where Bruno Fornaroli scored a brace to ensure a 2- all draw at AAMI Park.

Prediction:

Melbourne Victory 2-1 Melbourne City

