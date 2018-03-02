Melbourne Demons vs Brisbane Lions: AFLW live scores, blog

The Melbourne Demons welcome the Brisbane Lions to Casey Fields in a game that has plenty riding on it. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7pm (AEDT).
The Lions sit equal with the Western Bulldogs at the top of the ladder, with 12 points, so a win would put a bit of pressure on the Dogs when they play later in the round.
As for the Dees, they sit in third with eight points, with a loss making it difficult to make the top two for a spot on the big stage.
Brisbane are cruising, coming off a seven-point win against the Fremantle Dockers, so confidence will be high. They also had three players make the AFLW team of the week in Kate Lutkins, Tahlia Randall and Jessica Wuetschner.
There is no denying that the Dees are the underdogs. A 35-point loss to the hands of the Collingwood Magpies last week shows they are out of form, so it’s a game when you need your leaders, meaning Daisy Pearce will be instrumental in Melbourne getting anything out of this match.
Both sides will be keen to lay a marker down.
Prediction
The Lions have been so good all season and one would expect that to continue against the Dees.
Brisbane Lions by 9.
8:51pm
8:51pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 8:51pm
The Melbourne Demons held on to win by a goal against a spirited Brisbane Lions. The Dees dominated from the beginning, and Daisy Pearce was instrumental in that being the case. She was tagged out of the game last week but responded like all champion players do. Sabrina Frederick-Traub kept the Lions in the game, but her heroics weren’t enough. Brisbane just got going far too late, and the Dees deserved their win.
I hope you enjoyed the coverage tonight guys, thanks for joining me.
8:46pm
8:46pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 8:46pm
Full Time
The Dees hold their nerve. What a great finish!
Melbourne Demons : 4.10 (34)
Brisbane Lions : 4.4 (28)
8:43pm
8:43pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 8:43pm
Goal
02.16 – Frederick-Traub takes the ball out of the ruck and goals. Far too strong!
Melbourne Demons : 4.10 (34)
Brisbane Lions : 4.4 (28)
8:42pm
8:42pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 8:42pm
Behind
02.54 – Minor for the Lions.
Melbourne Demons : 4.10 (34)
Brisbane Lions : 3.4 (22)
8:40pm
8:40pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 8:40pm
04.50 – Melbourne just need to be composed now.
Melbourne Demons : 4.10 (34)
Brisbane Lions : 3.3 (21)
8:37pm
8:37pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 8:37pm
Behind
07.27 – Minor score for Brisbane.
Melbourne Demons : 4.10 (34)
Brisbane Lions : 3.3 (21)
8:34pm
8:34pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 8:34pm
Goal
10.04 – Kate Hore with a massive goal for the Dees!
Melbourne Demons : 4.10 (34)
Brisbane Lions : 3.2 (20)
8:31pm
8:31pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 8:31pm
Goal
12.26 – Great mark from Gibson for the Lions, and converts! Massive goal.
Melbourne Demons : 3.10 (28)
Brisbane Lions : 3.2 (20)
8:27pm
8:27pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 8:27pm
Final quarter underway!