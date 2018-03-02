Melbourne Demons vs Brisbane Lions: AFLW live scores, blog

The Melbourne Demons welcome the Brisbane Lions to Casey Fields in a game that has plenty riding on it. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7pm (AEDT).

The Lions sit equal with the Western Bulldogs at the top of the ladder, with 12 points, so a win would put a bit of pressure on the Dogs when they play later in the round.

As for the Dees, they sit in third with eight points, with a loss making it difficult to make the top two for a spot on the big stage.

Brisbane are cruising, coming off a seven-point win against the Fremantle Dockers, so confidence will be high. They also had three players make the AFLW team of the week in Kate Lutkins, Tahlia Randall and Jessica Wuetschner.

There is no denying that the Dees are the underdogs. A 35-point loss to the hands of the Collingwood Magpies last week shows they are out of form, so it’s a game when you need your leaders, meaning Daisy Pearce will be instrumental in Melbourne getting anything out of this match.

Both sides will be keen to lay a marker down.

Prediction

The Lions have been so good all season and one would expect that to continue against the Dees.

Brisbane Lions by 9.

Join The Roar for all the action from 7pm (AEDT).