Peachey signs with Titans for 2019

Garth Brennan’s poaching raid on Penrith has continued with Tyrone Peachey agreeing to join Gold Coast in 2019.

Peachey has signed a three-year NRL deal to join former teammates Bryce Cartwright, Leilani Latu and Mitch Rein under former Panthers lower-grade coach Brennan.

The Panthers agreed to release the 26-year-old from the final year of his contract after giving him permission to explore options with other clubs.

He had been linked with a move to the Queensland holiday strip this year but the Panthers did not agree to an immediate release.

“Tyrone is a player that is versatile and also very skilful,” Brennan said.

“He is a player that when he gets the ball in his hands, people in the crowd stand up and watch.

“He’s been on the edge of higher representative honours and I think he will add another dimension to this side in 2019.”

Penrith general manager Phil Gould and NSW great Andrew Johns last year called for Peachey to be handed a State of Origin debut.

Johns compared him to Craig Wing and said he had the ability to be the Blues’ next super sub.

“Tyrone has been wonderful for our club,” Gould said.

“He came to Panthers looking for an opportunity to play NRL football and has now developed into a representative-class player.

“The contract at the Titans is a great deal and tremendous security for Tyrone and his young family.

“At the moment though, he is still a Panther for 2018 and we get to enjoy his football for the rest of the season.”