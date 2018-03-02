Penrith Panthers 2018 season preview

Despite making Week 2 of the finals in 2017, it’s been a stormy summer at the foot of the mountains with the Panthers losing two key local juniors.

Can the signing of James Maloney elevate this team, or will Anthony Griffin’s side take a step backwards in 2018?

Last season

Seventh, 14 wins, ten losses, 504 points scored, 459 points conceded (eliminated Week 2 of Finals)

Last five seasons

12th, fourth (Lost preliminary final), 11th, sixth, seventh

2017 review

For mine, the Panthers’ 2017 was one of disappointment and under achievement, despite making the second week of the finals. They came into 2017 as equal favourites for the premiership, given they had a deep squad that had been together for a few years. However, after a disastrous start to the season where they won just two of their first nine games, they did well to make the finals, squeezing into seventh spot.

They did manage to ambush Manly in the first week of the finals; however they were no match for the Broncos in Week 2, and were eliminated at the same stage as they were in 2016. While they got on a typical end of season roll, many of those victories were unconvincing and against average to struggling opponents.

2018 gains

James Maloney (Sharks), Tyrone Phillips (Bulldogs)

2018 losses

Sitaleki Akauola (Warrington), Zach Dockar-Clay (Hull KR), Samisoni Langi (Leigh), Matt Moylan (Sharks), Darren Nicholls (Dragons), Mitch Rein (Titans), Mason Cerruto (Bulldogs), Stefano Hala (Raiders), Bryce Cartwright (Titans)

It has been a turbulent off-season for the Panthers, losing two of the local juniors they had staked plenty of their future around in Matt Moylan and Bryce Cartwright. While you have to think the players themselves played some role in their own demise, it’s not a great look for a club to be losing its captain and two guys that have been talked about as central players that could have led the Panthers to their next premiership.

To me, it says Coach Anthony Griffin is struggling to get the best out of his squad, as every side is going to have a few rough players that need coaxing. The signing of James Maloney made plenty of sense, especially once Moylan had been lost to the Sharks.

Maloney has been an instant success at three different clubs, and his experience and quality should see a fantastic combination with Nathan Cleary in the halves. On the flip side, Maloney really struggled last season at the Sharks, and it could be argued perhaps his best football is behind him.

Coach – Anthony Griffin

For me, Anthony Griffin is a coach really in the hot seat this season. I know he has made the finals both seasons. However this Penrith side often look disorganised and winning games purely on talent at times, rather than a sustained and consistent style of football. Plenty of times in 2017 the Panthers looked clueless inside the opposition 20-metre zone, and relied on unstructured tries to get by in many games.

Griffin, as a coach over the years, has proven at the Broncos and Panthers that he can get a side into the finals, but they rarely look like a force. If I am being honest, the signals I am seeing out of Penrith is that Phil Gould is having a more hands-on role on the field, and I wonder how much faith all the players really have in Griffin.

I don’t rate Griffin as a coach capable of taking the Panthers to a premiership, and I think this season could be a tipping point.

Most important player – James Maloney

You could make an argument Maloney is exactly what a side like Penrith need – a side with a lot of young talent, but not a lot of leadership on the field and players accustomed to playing and winning big games. Maloney has a proven track record of walking straight into a Club and transforming sides in his first season.

With the help of others, he won a premiership in his first season at the Roosters and Sharks, as well as making a grand final at the Warriors, who have not been sighted in the top eight in the six years since he left.

I think at the end of the season too much fell on Nathan Cleary, and the Panthers’ attack was pedestrian and predictable, especially inside the opposition 20. However Maloney was far from his best in 2017, giving away by far the most penalties in the competition, and often being a real target in defence for sides to run at.

2018 likely side – 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Dean Whare 3. Tyrone Peachey 4. Wawa Blake 5. Josh Mansour 6. James Maloney 7. Nathan Cleary 8. James Tamou 9. Peter Wallace 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Corey Harawira-Naera 12. Isaac Yeo 13. Trent Merrin. Bench: 14. Wayne Egan 15. James Fisher-Harris 16. Tim Browne 17. Viliame Kikauenrith

2018 verdict – eighth

I’m just not convinced by all the noises coming out of Penrith at the moment. They have had a turbulent off-season, losing two of their best local juniors. Plus Tyrone Peachey is off to the Titans next year, and I’m not convinced Nathan Cleary, or Trent Merrin, will re-sign with the club, with the former having shown a desire to play under his father Ivan, who was sacked by the club at the end of 2015.

All up, it’s still a decent side on paper, but things appear a bit of a mess off the field at the moment, with rumours that Phil Gould is taking over plenty of the on-field training, as Griffin watches from the sidelines. I watched Trent Merrin interviewed the other week and his body language wasn’t convincing that everyone is right behind the coach.

They have a handy enough side on paper, however I think someone like Peter Wallace is slowing down at hooker, and their attack will be punctured a little bit from there. The forward pack should be well served by Regan Campbell Gillard, who I think is one of the best props in the competition; however the Panthers will want a bit more impact from James Tamou who I thought was underwhelming last season.

I think this side will have its moments because there is plenty of strike power. However, they don’t look like a Club with everyone on the same page, so for that reason I have them winning 12 games, and narrowly missing out on the top eight this season.

Eddie’s ladder

Eighth: Penrith Panthers

Ninth: Parramatta EelsTenth: North Queensland Cowboys11th: Newcastle Knights

12th: South Sydney Rabbitohs

13th: Gold Coast Titans

14th: Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

15th: Wests Tigers

16th: New Zealand Warriors