Red and Black Blockheads

The ‘Red and Black Bloc’, as you’re doubtless aware if you scanned the back page of a newspaper the last couple days, are supporters of Western Sydney Wanderers.
They’re the noisy, shirtless, wild-eyed ones with the tattoos and masks dancing about amid the red smoke of flares, chanting and posing, and providing all that high-octane ‘atmosphere’ so beloved of television and tabloid snappers.
The Bloc’s self-perpetuated image is of ‘hard-core’ supporters. It’s overtly male, ‘tough’, intimidating. They beat their drums as a metaphor for their chests. They posture and pose.
It’s kids’ stuff, mainly, a step up from the schoolyard. It’s what some young men do. And it is largely harmless.
Even the flares. They don’t look good, perhaps, at least to those marketers who’d perpetuate the (absolutely factual) idea that a day at the football is safe for the kids.
Yet in 12 years of A-League has a flare actually hurt anyone?
Yet in the mind’s eye of some folks, most of whom would never have actually been to an A-League football game, the RBB is Australian version of those scary ‘firms’ and ‘ultras’ of Europe and South America, the poor disenfranchised man-children whose desire for identity – and because they’re not smart enough to think of something more useful to do – sees them organise knife fights on Facebook.
The late journalist Rebecca Wilson – she didn’t miss anyone, Bec – wrote an incendiary piece in the Sunday Telegraph in November of 2015 that kicked off fan boycotts, summits, state and Federal privacy hearings, and much finger-pointing, fear and loathing.
The paper published a list of 198 people listed in ‘secret police files’ who were banned by FFA for alleged offences, which, according to Wilson, made for “shocking reading that, once read, will see every football-loving family cringe with horror”.
“Soccer in Australia is at risk of becoming on a par with the worst of the English Premier League and European soccer turmoil,” added Wilson.
Later she told broadcaster Alan Jones: “Some of the extent of their offences would make your eyes water and would seriously make you question whether or not you would ever go to any A-League game at all. What it shows is there’s a much larger problem there and it’s a cultural problem within the sport.”
And football fans kicked up a stink. They met with David Gallop and demanded to see the evidence against them. They negotiated that a ‘ban’ would be an ‘intention to ban’ during an appeals process.
And one-time lawyer Gallop did his best. And it all sort of petered out to nothing.
And here we are, again, and the Red and Black Bloc are on our back pages, again, this time banned from their supporters area behind the posts because someone let off flares. Again. And they appear mighty miffed about it.
Now, I’m not sure that families will ‘cringe with horror’ because football in Australia could become as it has been in Europe where fans of Millwall and Chelsea, Rangers and Celtic, meet up to riot and be hosed down by water cannon and herded around by mounted police.
Hasn’t happened yet, anyway.
But if you’re an RBB boy who’s been involved in violence and intimidation – or basically anything for which you may be jailed – and fancy yourself as part of the hard-core, spear-chucking, militant wing of a bloody football team, then, well, you’re a fool. And you can tell your story walkin’, Bubba.
Watch the game in the pub. And stop being a dickhead.
Letting off flares? I don’t give two stuffs, personally. I actually reckon they look good.
Atmospheric. Pictures in the papers look cool.
But! The FFA and the club and the cops and the people who run the ground say you’re not allowed to let them off. Then someone let them off. And that’s why the RBB’s banned from the Active Area behind the goals.
Failure to understand that it’s someone within the RBB’s fault that this is happening is immature. It shows an inability to take responsibility for one’s actions.
Some in the RBB believe they’re being targeted. And that’s because it’s true.
A copper friend of mine says the RBB are targeted by police – and Hatamoto, the private security spooks who sit among fans and film them – because of ‘history’ and ‘intelligence’, effectively what they’d call ‘form’.
Before any event, police make a recommendation to organisers about how many police and security people will be required given the crowd numbers and makeup. There’ll be a risk assessment from that. And if risk is assessed as high, numbers will be bumped up.
And here’s the thing: if you look like a duck and quack like a duck, and your website is effectively a recruitment tool for wannabe flare-waving dudes in skull balaclavas whose overt message is “join us and you’ll be scary, too”, then you will be targeted.
If you put up signs at games that read “We are not here to take part, we are here to take over” and “All Cops Are Bastards”, even in code, then that will frighten a certain sub-section of middle Australia who fear anarchy.
And those whose job it is to keep Australians safe – the police, people who could struggle to necessarily see a difference between anti-social behaviour and this brand of ‘football culture’, and whom you have described as “bastards” – they will target you. Truly – what do you expect?
Furthermore, while we’re on the lecture circuit, if you don’t exactly shrink from that tough guy image, indeed you actively embrace the notoriety and flip the bird to the world with your tatts and jaw-jutting ‘tood, and there’s a history of mayhem by a small minority within your ranks, then you can’t whine about being targeted when you painted the target on yourself.
Consider the video front and centre of the RBB’s website.
To the tune of Cliff Yin’s Pyrotechnic, a call-to-arms sort of riff from the album This Is War, we see: pirates; tombstones; skeletons; and men in masks holding flares.
There’s cartoon Spartans and a bucket of flames and thick smoke.
A group of men bop about in the ‘ruck’ of a march doing that funny, push-shovey fight-dancing thing young men do, slam-dancing or something. And it’s quite the hoot and obviously enjoyable for those involved. But it doesn’t look friendly. And that’s on purpose. The Bloc boys want to look cool, and tough.
At the end of the video there’s black-and-white footage of a group of faceless men in hoodies walking under a dark tunnel, perhaps signifying that Bloc members aren’t afraid to walk under dark tunnels.
Perhaps it signifies they’re not to be messed with should you, too, be walking under a dark tunnel and be part of another group (gang?) of flare-waving men in hoods.
Or perhaps – and this is my tip – it just looks cool to those enamoured with the message that the RBB is cool because after all the fun of banging on drums and waving your scarf and bopping about and letting off flares – and the enjoyment that comes from being ‘notorious’ – you can walk under tunnels at night with your posse.
Could be just me. Don’t reckon it is.
And here we are.
Where are we? In the tunnel, friend. And flares aren’t showing the way.
March 2nd 2018 @ 7:38am
AGO74 said | March 2nd 2018 @ 7:38am | ! Report
Well I reckon this article may crack a new record for comments.
Two things:
1. I reckon the RBB had an opportunity to gain some support (for want of a better word) out of the home end ban give it was obviously a monitory (1 or 2 idiots) that ripped the flares and it has been well over a year since any issues. Instead they flushed any potential goodwill down the toilet with the ridiculous statement released by its leadership.
2. From looking at the video link that Matt includes it seems that many in the RBB are sick of the RBB and have left it. Look at the numbers in the videos compared to home games this year and last sweek derby at Allianz Stadium.. Yes no doubt other factors we are painfully aware of such as FFA ineptitude are at play but the drop off in their numbers is telling.
Anyway. I’m looking forward to the debt tonight but in particular the top of table clash tomorrow – should be cracking matches!
March 2nd 2018 @ 9:12am
Nemesis said | March 2nd 2018 @ 9:12am | ! Report
You’re a Sydney FC fan, right? And, you want to give instructions to WSW about how to organise Active Support. And, you even take a crack at WSW fan numbers. Unbelievable. Do you watch any Sydney FC matches? Do you hear the echo in the stands? And, this is the best of times for SydFC fans. Football will never get more enjoyable. But, no one turns up to watch.
March 2nd 2018 @ 7:47am
Nemesis said | March 2nd 2018 @ 7:47am | ! Report
Expect this opinion piece to attract huge number of posts today.
And, I also expect the majority of respondents will be people who do not attend, and never have attended, an A-League match.
Australia the land of the perpetually frightened.
Must be the isolation of living on an island & never actually experiencing life outside your safe little cocoon.
I’m a huge fan of the ALeague. I even attended the notorious MVFC vs WSW match at Etihad Stadium a few years ago, where there was trouble outside the ground.
My mates & I often take our kids to the game. One bloke, of Polish ethnicity, introduced his young kid to MVFC when he was not even 1 year old. That kid now plays for Western Eagles where Thomas Deng also started his football journey.
The kids love the theatrics of the flares, the noise generated by the Active Fans.
Some kids prefer to sit with KFC Buckets on their head when they watch sport. They get excited by clowns juggling & acrobats, and BMX bikes & flame machines.
Football is different. If you don’t like it, go watch AFL, NRL, golf, Super Rugby, BBL.
Of course, anyone committing a crime needs to be arrested.
If you bash the lady sitting next to you because you’re a bully & thug and can’t control your drink, or if you throw a banana at an Indigenous player because you don’t like people with dark skin, or if you light a flare…. be prepared for the consequences when you’re caught.
March 2nd 2018 @ 8:23am
Dan said | March 2nd 2018 @ 8:23am | ! Report
Excellent comment.
March 2nd 2018 @ 7:47am
Roger said | March 2nd 2018 @ 7:47am | ! Report
Ahh, if only these boys could get themselves an “actual” girlfriend it’d solve most of the issues I reckon :0
March 2nd 2018 @ 8:31am
Fadida said | March 2nd 2018 @ 8:31am | ! Report
Ha!
March 2nd 2018 @ 8:16am
Christo the Daddyo said | March 2nd 2018 @ 8:16am | ! Report
And there would be zero fuss if they didn’t let off flares.
Sing.
Chant.
Jump up and down.
Wave flags.
Cheer.
All of the above add so much to the atmosphere of a game. You know flares are banned, so why bring them and light them? You know what the result will be, so it’s nothing more than lifting a middle finger to ‘the man’. It’s pathetic.
March 2nd 2018 @ 8:31am
Fadida said | March 2nd 2018 @ 8:31am | ! Report
Agreee
March 2nd 2018 @ 8:47am
Mark said | March 2nd 2018 @ 8:47am | ! Report
Exactly. My experience being in and around active support areas over the years is that they were (and generally continue to be) given a lot of leniency, and almost anything short of flares, throwing things on the pitch (or entering the pitch) or offensive banners (see the RBB’s effort with Arnold) was tolerated. Restrictions imposed on them over time have been a direct result of their own indiscretions.
March 2nd 2018 @ 8:20am
shirtpants said | March 2nd 2018 @ 8:20am | ! Report
Regardless of whether you agree with the law, flares are illegal. You don’t have to like it, but you need to either;
Respect it
Go the right way about legalising it.
There’s no doubt they’re hurting the games image.
I have been to plenty of games, and never not felt safe. There’s a proportionate amount of violence and anti social behaviour at a football game as there is in the rest of society.
And you may not know anyone who has been hurt by a flare at a football game, but i have seen someone hurt by a flare elsewhere. They do undoubtedly have the potential to cause harm.
March 2nd 2018 @ 8:22am
Post_hoc said | March 2nd 2018 @ 8:22am | ! Report
This is ridiculous, ROAR Editors please this has to stop. This ‘Expert’ has written 86 articles for The Roar, and this is his FIRST EVER article about football and it is an attack one. How the hell is this guy an expert when he has never written a single article about football on this page?
This is at least the 3rd Article written by Editors/Experts etc on this one issue, none of them have anything new to say, no new insight, they are a complete waste.
Matt, this happened 5 days ago, it has been covered several times already. Why after 85 articles on The Roar ignoring football all of a sudden did you feel the need to write about football?
Your preferred sport appears to be NRL, didn’t they launch their season yesterday? At least that would be current.
Roar this is pathetic, how do I complain to the moderators about an article rather than a post?
March 2nd 2018 @ 9:09am
Nemesis said | March 2nd 2018 @ 9:09am | ! Report
It’s the only way these people can generate interest for their writing.
Trolling to get people to look at you is now a common strategy – not just on blogs, even mainstream print media, radio, TV – for people who can’t attract an audience with interesting content.