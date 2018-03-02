Reds vs Brumbies: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Reds are out to forget last week’s heavy loss when they host the Brumbies at Suncorp Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7:45pm (AEDT).

Having shared the honours in 2017 with a win each, both the Reds and Brumbies would like to gain an advantage in the makeup of the local conference.

The ACT side have been the most consistent of all Australian teams in Super Rugby history and their record against Queensland is astounding, winning almost 75 per cent of their encounters.

The Reds would be hoping for a similar result to their meeting last year, when they won in a one-point thriller.

After a disappointing loss to the Rebels last weekend, the Reds will be without captain Scott Higginbotham and Lukhan Tui due to suspension for dangerous contact. Coach Brad Thorn has put faith in Kane Douglas and rookie Angus Scott-Young to fill the holes.

Thorn was happy with the fight his team showed last week, after going down to 14 men ten minutes into the match.

As for the Brumbies, they have lots to improve on after scraping home against a vastly improved Sunwolves in Round 2. Returning fly-half Christian Lealiifano was at his classy best, controlling the match tempo and setting up tries. Lachlan McCaffrey will slot into lock after 19-year-old Sam Carter injured his knee and will be out for up to 12 weeks.

Coach Dan McKellar will ensure his team does not carry any complacency against a weakened Reds team, after being expected to dominate the Sunwolves and only just getting over the line.

Prediction

The Brumbies have an outstanding record against the Reds and there is no reason that this will change.

Brumbies to win by 12-plus.

