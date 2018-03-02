 

Reds vs Brumbies: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Shakti Gounden Roar Pro

By , 2 Mar 2018 Shakti Gounden is a Roar Pro

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Reds vs Brumbies

    Super Rugby, 2 March, 2018
    Suncorp Stadium
    50:25 - Reds 6, Brumbies 5
    Reds   Brumbies
    6 LIVE SCORE 5
    0 TRIES 1
    0 CONVERSION KICKS 0
    2 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 DROP GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Angus Gardner
    Touch judges: Will Houston & James Leckie
    TMO: George Ayoub

    The Reds are out to forget last week’s heavy loss when they host the Brumbies at Suncorp Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7:45pm (AEDT).

    Having shared the honours in 2017 with a win each, both the Reds and Brumbies would like to gain an advantage in the makeup of the local conference.

    The ACT side have been the most consistent of all Australian teams in Super Rugby history and their record against Queensland is astounding, winning almost 75 per cent of their encounters.

    The Reds would be hoping for a similar result to their meeting last year, when they won in a one-point thriller.

    After a disappointing loss to the Rebels last weekend, the Reds will be without captain Scott Higginbotham and Lukhan Tui due to suspension for dangerous contact. Coach Brad Thorn has put faith in Kane Douglas and rookie Angus Scott-Young to fill the holes.

    Thorn was happy with the fight his team showed last week, after going down to 14 men ten minutes into the match.

    As for the Brumbies, they have lots to improve on after scraping home against a vastly improved Sunwolves in Round 2. Returning fly-half Christian Lealiifano was at his classy best, controlling the match tempo and setting up tries. Lachlan McCaffrey will slot into lock after 19-year-old Sam Carter injured his knee and will be out for up to 12 weeks.

    Coach Dan McKellar will ensure his team does not carry any complacency against a weakened Reds team, after being expected to dominate the Sunwolves and only just getting over the line.

    Prediction
    The Brumbies have an outstanding record against the Reds and there is no reason that this will change.

    Brumbies to win by 12-plus.

    The Crowd Says (73)

    The Roar Live Blog: Latest comments displayed at the top of the page | Click here to jump to leave a comment

    • Roar Pro

      9:12pm
      Shakti Gounden said | 9:12pm | ! Report

      49' – LINEOUT BRUMBIES. Joe Powell took the opportunity to run. Godwin decides to throw a long ball rather than going the phases and possibly a wrong move. In other news how many Fijians are playing in this match?

      QLD Reds: 6
      ACT Brumbies: 5

      Reply

    • 9:11pm
      Dave_S said | 9:11pm | ! Report

      Greg Clarke could drop the “Fijian on Fijian” comments, seriously is there any point?

      Reply
    • Roar Pro

      9:09pm
      Shakti Gounden said | 9:09pm | ! Report

      47' – How about that from Jono Lance. Great work by Speight and Tom Banks and Lance like the phantom comes from no where and grabs the ball from under the nose and in the process shows us the full monty by losing his pants.

      QLD Reds: 6
      ACT Brumbies: 5

      Reply
    • Roar Pro

      9:06pm
      Shakti Gounden said | 9:06pm | ! Report

      46' – After 9 phases, The Brumbies create half a chance but the pass goes array and into touch.

      QLD Reds: 6
      ACT Brumbies: 5

      Reply
    • Roar Pro

      9:05pm
      Shakti Gounden said | 9:05pm | ! Report

      44' – Christian Lealiifano seems to be injured and he is coming off the field. Arnold also getting an early breather. Double substitition by the Brumbies.

      QLD Reds: 6
      ACT Brumbies: 5

      Reply
    • Roar Pro

      9:04pm
      Shakti Gounden said | 9:04pm | ! Report

      44‘ – SCRUM BRUMBIES

      Tuttle almost playing gridiron there. Pass well forward.

      QLD Reds: 6
      ACT Brumbies: 5

      Reply
    • Roar Pro

      9:02pm
      Shakti Gounden said | 9:02pm | ! Report

      42' – Beautiful ball by Lealiifano to Naisarani but they lose the ball at the clean out. Reds kick down field to clear.

      QLD Reds: 6
      ACT Brumbies: 5

      Reply

    • 9:00pm
      Thomas English said | 9:00pm | ! Report

      To be fair: Gus was very apprehensive about that No Try call against Tupou.

      Reply
    • Roar Pro

      8:59pm
      Shakti Gounden said | 8:59pm | ! Report

      Second half to get underway!

      QLD Reds: 6
      ACT Brumbies: 5

      Reply
