Reds vs Brumbies: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Reds are out to forget last week’s heavy loss when they host the Brumbies at Suncorp Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7:45pm (AEDT).
Having shared the honours in 2017 with a win each, both the Reds and Brumbies would like to gain an advantage in the makeup of the local conference.
The ACT side have been the most consistent of all Australian teams in Super Rugby history and their record against Queensland is astounding, winning almost 75 per cent of their encounters.
The Reds would be hoping for a similar result to their meeting last year, when they won in a one-point thriller.
After a disappointing loss to the Rebels last weekend, the Reds will be without captain Scott Higginbotham and Lukhan Tui due to suspension for dangerous contact. Coach Brad Thorn has put faith in Kane Douglas and rookie Angus Scott-Young to fill the holes.
Thorn was happy with the fight his team showed last week, after going down to 14 men ten minutes into the match.
As for the Brumbies, they have lots to improve on after scraping home against a vastly improved Sunwolves in Round 2. Returning fly-half Christian Lealiifano was at his classy best, controlling the match tempo and setting up tries. Lachlan McCaffrey will slot into lock after 19-year-old Sam Carter injured his knee and will be out for up to 12 weeks.
Coach Dan McKellar will ensure his team does not carry any complacency against a weakened Reds team, after being expected to dominate the Sunwolves and only just getting over the line.
Prediction
The Brumbies have an outstanding record against the Reds and there is no reason that this will change.
Brumbies to win by 12-plus.
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7:45pm (AEDT).
9:12pm
Shakti Gounden said | 9:12pm | ! Report
49‘ – LINEOUT BRUMBIES. Joe Powell took the opportunity to run. Godwin decides to throw a long ball rather than going the phases and possibly a wrong move. In other news how many Fijians are playing in this match?
QLD Reds: 6
ACT Brumbies: 5
9:11pm
Dave_S said | 9:11pm | ! Report
Greg Clarke could drop the “Fijian on Fijian” comments, seriously is there any point?
9:13pm
Shakti Gounden said | 9:13pm | ! Report
Ha! Good to see since the blog is also done by a Fijian!
9:09pm
Shakti Gounden said | 9:09pm | ! Report
47‘ – How about that from Jono Lance. Great work by Speight and Tom Banks and Lance like the phantom comes from no where and grabs the ball from under the nose and in the process shows us the full monty by losing his pants.
QLD Reds: 6
ACT Brumbies: 5
9:06pm
Shakti Gounden said | 9:06pm | ! Report
46‘ – After 9 phases, The Brumbies create half a chance but the pass goes array and into touch.
QLD Reds: 6
ACT Brumbies: 5
9:05pm
Shakti Gounden said | 9:05pm | ! Report
44‘ – Christian Lealiifano seems to be injured and he is coming off the field. Arnold also getting an early breather. Double substitition by the Brumbies.
QLD Reds: 6
ACT Brumbies: 5
9:04pm
Shakti Gounden said | 9:04pm | ! Report
44‘ – SCRUM BRUMBIES
Tuttle almost playing gridiron there. Pass well forward.
QLD Reds: 6
ACT Brumbies: 5
9:02pm
Shakti Gounden said | 9:02pm | ! Report
42‘ – Beautiful ball by Lealiifano to Naisarani but they lose the ball at the clean out. Reds kick down field to clear.
QLD Reds: 6
ACT Brumbies: 5
9:00pm
Thomas English said | 9:00pm | ! Report
To be fair: Gus was very apprehensive about that No Try call against Tupou.
8:59pm
Shakti Gounden said | 8:59pm | ! Report
Second half to get underway!
QLD Reds: 6
ACT Brumbies: 5