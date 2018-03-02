Live scores
Scott Hastings condemns Jones abuse

By AAP,

37 Have your say

    Scotland great Scott Hastings has branded fans who directed verbal and physical abuse at England rugby coach Eddie Jones as “scum of the earth” who should be named and shamed.

    Ex-Wallaby mentor Jones revealed on Wednesday he feared for his safety while catching a train from Edinburgh to Manchester on the morning after England’s Calcutta Cup defeat at Murrayfield.

    The Australian travelled alone via standard class to be a guest of Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, before receiving similar treatment at the hands of football fans on the final leg of his journey from Manchester to London.

    Video footage shot in Manchester and obtained by the BBC’s Dan Roan shows Jones posing for selfies with Scotland supporters, who then turn on him. One calls him a “baldy ****” as he is ushered into a car.

    Following a separate incident, British Transport Police are investigating a report of verbal abuse against Jones after officers were sent to meet his train as it arrived into London Euston on Sunday evening.

    “It’s terrible, absolutely ridiculous,” Hastings told BBC Radio 5 Live. “I think a lot of Scotland rugby fans and former internationals just can’t believe this thing happens in this day and age.”

    Speaking on Wednesday, Jones cited comments made by Hastings’ brother, Gavin, who said in the build-up to the game that “you just want to rub (Jones’) face in the dirt” as a possible reason behind the abuse.

    “I’m not aware of what Gavin said, but these gentlemen, if you can even call them gentlemen, they should be named and shamed,” Scott Hastings added.

    “It is very unfair on Eddie Jones. He had a few boos after the game but I understand when they went to the after-match function they were very magnanimous and respectful. Unfortunately there are some unruly people who are scum of the earth.

    “I have to get my point across. These people should be named, shamed and brought to the attention of the police.”

    Scottish Rugby offered strong condemnation upon seeing the footage which has been widely circulated on social media, while former British and Irish Lion John Beattie has apologised to Jones, tweeting “so sorry”.

    “Scottish Rugby is appalled by the verbal abuse suffered by Eddie Jones,” a statement read

    “The disgusting behaviour of those involved does not represent the values of our sport or its fans.

    “The dignity Eddie and the England team showed on Saturday is in stark contrast to this ugly incident.”

    Jones has resolved not to use public transport again following the experience and is frustrated given his willingness to engage with supporters.

    “I’m a human being. I don’t consider myself any different from anyone else, so for me to travel on public transport I thought was OK. But I’ll make sure I won’t in future. It’s as simple as that,” Jones said on Wednesday.

    © AAP 2018

    • Roar Guru

      March 2nd 2018 @ 10:00am
      John R said | March 2nd 2018 @ 10:00am | ! Report

      Yeah s— banter. Real s—.

      Reply

      • March 2nd 2018 @ 11:00am
        Fionn said | March 2nd 2018 @ 11:00am | ! Report

        How did I know Malo would approve, John 😛 ?

        Reply
        • Roar Guru

          March 2nd 2018 @ 11:00am
          John R said | March 2nd 2018 @ 11:00am | ! Report

          He’d be right at home in amongst that lot.

          Reply
        • Roar Guru

          March 2nd 2018 @ 2:59pm
          Train Without A Station said | March 2nd 2018 @ 2:59pm | ! Report

          Probably because he’s a miserable old Scot.

          Reply

    • March 2nd 2018 @ 10:54am
      Malo said | March 2nd 2018 @ 10:54am | ! Report

      If you dish it out prepare to cop it as well. Eddie the sook

      Reply

      • March 2nd 2018 @ 11:17am
        Crash Ball2 said | March 2nd 2018 @ 11:17am | ! Report

        Surely you have some pensioners to taunt or kittens to drown, elsewhere?

        Reply

      • March 2nd 2018 @ 12:30pm
        Crash Ball2 said | March 2nd 2018 @ 12:30pm | ! Report

        Eddie giving no respect to Scotland pre-match:
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=za7NyIXh-qQ

        Eddie blaming everyone but himself post-match:
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fBhifPmIEfY

        Reply

      • March 2nd 2018 @ 12:42pm
        Nope said | March 2nd 2018 @ 12:42pm | ! Report

        So he deserves to be verbally abused and physically assaulted eh bud?

        tosser

        Reply

        • March 2nd 2018 @ 7:08pm
          Malo said | March 2nd 2018 @ 7:08pm | ! Report

          How was he abused, now chanting a song is abuse.

          Reply
      • Roar Guru

        March 2nd 2018 @ 2:59pm
        Train Without A Station said | March 2nd 2018 @ 2:59pm | ! Report

        You’re such a hard man Jock. You must have been so tough when you played 4ths back in the 50s…

        Reply

      • March 2nd 2018 @ 4:38pm
        ClarkeG said | March 2nd 2018 @ 4:38pm | ! Report

        dish it out? – when have you ever seen Jones dish out that sort of behaviour.

        Reply

    • March 2nd 2018 @ 11:07am
      Fathom said | March 2nd 2018 @ 11:07am | ! Report

      These mob mentality Scots are just cowards.

      Reply
      • Roar Rookie

        March 2nd 2018 @ 5:31pm
        piru said | March 2nd 2018 @ 5:31pm | ! Report

        Bit of a massive generalisation don’t you think?

        Reply
    • Roar Rookie

      March 2nd 2018 @ 1:37pm
      piru said | March 2nd 2018 @ 1:37pm | ! Report

      Sorry but unless there’s footage I haven’t seen this doesn’t qualify as abuse.

      Eddie talks a lot of smack and he just got a wee bit back, it actually seemed pretty good natured to me, I doubt he felt threatened at any point.

      Apologies if I’ve missed something, but what I’ve seen was barely worth commenting on

      Reply
      • Roar Guru

        March 2nd 2018 @ 2:46pm
        John R said | March 2nd 2018 @ 2:46pm | ! Report

        It’s a strange sitcho to have complete strangers surrounding you and jeering at you.

        Reply
      • Roar Guru

        March 2nd 2018 @ 2:48pm
        John R said | March 2nd 2018 @ 2:48pm | ! Report

        Calling him a balding c— and opening the door to his car to serve more, after copping it fair natured is a bit OTT in my opinion as well.

        Reply
        • Roar Guru

          March 2nd 2018 @ 2:58pm
          Train Without A Station said | March 2nd 2018 @ 2:58pm | ! Report

          In fairness it’s a fair accusation. He is both of those things.

          Dud banter after the bloke was more than happy to stop for a pic and a chat though.

          Reply

        • March 2nd 2018 @ 3:16pm
          rebel said | March 2nd 2018 @ 3:16pm | ! Report

          Agree, totally out of line.

          Reply
          • Roar Rookie

            March 2nd 2018 @ 3:31pm
            piru said | March 2nd 2018 @ 3:31pm | ! Report

            Maybe, I just think it was a few drunk Scots,

            I’ve seen worse at xmas from my nana tbh

            Reply
            • Roar Guru

              March 2nd 2018 @ 3:33pm
              John R said | March 2nd 2018 @ 3:33pm | ! Report

              Your nana calls strangers balding c—?

              Man she is hardcore!

              Reply
              • Roar Rookie

                March 2nd 2018 @ 3:46pm
                piru said | March 2nd 2018 @ 3:46pm | ! Report

                Not anymore god rest her soul

                It’s just how Scots say hi

              • Roar Guru

                March 2nd 2018 @ 3:49pm
                John R said | March 2nd 2018 @ 3:49pm | ! Report

                Well I guess Eddie should be happy they didn’t give him an Glasgow kiss!

            • March 2nd 2018 @ 3:55pm
              Nope said | March 2nd 2018 @ 3:55pm | ! Report

              I bet if were some drunk Aussies doing that to Steve Hansen you’d be singing a different tune bud.

              Reply
              • Roar Rookie

                March 2nd 2018 @ 5:02pm
                piru said | March 2nd 2018 @ 5:02pm | ! Report

                you’d lose that bet

            • March 2nd 2018 @ 4:27pm
              rebel said | March 2nd 2018 @ 4:27pm | ! Report

              Selfy and a bit of banter was fine, the abuse and opening of the car door went too far.

              We may see another story tomorrow after Drongo goes to boo Brad Thorn tonight, I just have a feeling Brad may react a bit differently to Eddie.

              Reply
              • Roar Guru

                March 2nd 2018 @ 4:36pm
                PeterK said | March 2nd 2018 @ 4:36pm | ! Report

                Implies thorn would commit violence on someone just for booing him.

                Matches the discipline of the reds I suppose.

              • Roar Rookie

                March 2nd 2018 @ 4:52pm
                piru said | March 2nd 2018 @ 4:52pm | ! Report

                I’m not saying I condone it, just that the hysteria about it made me think it was a lot worse. Then I saw the video and was like.. ? That’s it?

                Seriously how many of you can honestly say in Eddie’s position you would have been worried?

              • March 2nd 2018 @ 4:52pm
                rebel said | March 2nd 2018 @ 4:52pm | ! Report

                Implies I was having a joke, but don’t you miss the opportunity.
                I don’t know how Brad would react, but Drongo has stated eactly what he intends to do and we all know how bad booing is.

              • March 2nd 2018 @ 4:56pm
                rebel said | March 2nd 2018 @ 4:56pm | ! Report

                Agree Piru, I thought it was worse, but I think the rection of condemning these guys is fine.

              • Roar Rookie

                March 2nd 2018 @ 5:01pm
                piru said | March 2nd 2018 @ 5:01pm | ! Report

                rebel, yeah I have no problem with them being condemned, but there’s no way Eddie felt threatened.

                If he did he would have locked his door you’d think!

              • March 2nd 2018 @ 5:18pm
                rebel said | March 2nd 2018 @ 5:18pm | ! Report

                To an extent yes, but then again he probably wasn’t expecting them to open the door.

                Whole situation is probably a good reminder that this is just a game of rugby, some just take the banter a bit too far.

      • Roar Guru

        March 2nd 2018 @ 4:26pm
        PeterK said | March 2nd 2018 @ 4:26pm | ! Report

        Piru if it was a women being jeered and accosted the same way , the door being opened etc would that qualify as abuse or harrassment?

        Reply
        • Roar Rookie

          March 2nd 2018 @ 4:59pm
          piru said | March 2nd 2018 @ 4:59pm | ! Report

          If she were the coach of England and the context was the same, no

          I can see you’ve all decided to be offended so I’m not going to bother arguing, just reiterate that I don’t condone it but the hysteria is over the top

          – just watched it again to ensure I hadn’t missed something, nope.

          Couple of drunk Scots being silly, wouldn’t have been newsworthy if someone hadn’t filmed it

          Reply

    • March 2nd 2018 @ 2:04pm
      Objective said | March 2nd 2018 @ 2:04pm | ! Report

      This does not belong in Rugby.
      Shame it only gets coverage because it’s a high profile coach. Similar incidents are frequently experienced by refs but there’s not the same outcry.
      It’s inexcusable regardless of who it is.

      Reply

      • March 2nd 2018 @ 4:45pm
        ClarkeG said | March 2nd 2018 @ 4:45pm | ! Report

        not only does it no belong in rugby it does not belong anywhere.

        Reply

    • March 2nd 2018 @ 3:39pm
      Alice Shana said | March 2nd 2018 @ 3:39pm | ! Report

      Oh look this is wrong and i could only imagine how terrified jones must have been. Im glad there is condemnation for this sort of thing from the scotland board and others.

      Reply
