Scott Hastings condemns Jones abuse

Scotland great Scott Hastings has branded fans who directed verbal and physical abuse at England rugby coach Eddie Jones as “scum of the earth” who should be named and shamed.
Ex-Wallaby mentor Jones revealed on Wednesday he feared for his safety while catching a train from Edinburgh to Manchester on the morning after England’s Calcutta Cup defeat at Murrayfield.
The Australian travelled alone via standard class to be a guest of Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, before receiving similar treatment at the hands of football fans on the final leg of his journey from Manchester to London.
Video footage shot in Manchester and obtained by the BBC’s Dan Roan shows Jones posing for selfies with Scotland supporters, who then turn on him. One calls him a “baldy ****” as he is ushered into a car.
Following a separate incident, British Transport Police are investigating a report of verbal abuse against Jones after officers were sent to meet his train as it arrived into London Euston on Sunday evening.
“It’s terrible, absolutely ridiculous,” Hastings told BBC Radio 5 Live. “I think a lot of Scotland rugby fans and former internationals just can’t believe this thing happens in this day and age.”
Speaking on Wednesday, Jones cited comments made by Hastings’ brother, Gavin, who said in the build-up to the game that “you just want to rub (Jones’) face in the dirt” as a possible reason behind the abuse.
“I’m not aware of what Gavin said, but these gentlemen, if you can even call them gentlemen, they should be named and shamed,” Scott Hastings added.
“It is very unfair on Eddie Jones. He had a few boos after the game but I understand when they went to the after-match function they were very magnanimous and respectful. Unfortunately there are some unruly people who are scum of the earth.
“I have to get my point across. These people should be named, shamed and brought to the attention of the police.”
Scottish Rugby offered strong condemnation upon seeing the footage which has been widely circulated on social media, while former British and Irish Lion John Beattie has apologised to Jones, tweeting “so sorry”.
“Scottish Rugby is appalled by the verbal abuse suffered by Eddie Jones,” a statement read
“The disgusting behaviour of those involved does not represent the values of our sport or its fans.
“The dignity Eddie and the England team showed on Saturday is in stark contrast to this ugly incident.”
Jones has resolved not to use public transport again following the experience and is frustrated given his willingness to engage with supporters.
“I’m a human being. I don’t consider myself any different from anyone else, so for me to travel on public transport I thought was OK. But I’ll make sure I won’t in future. It’s as simple as that,” Jones said on Wednesday.
March 2nd 2018 @ 10:00am
John R said | March 2nd 2018 @ 10:00am | ! Report
Yeah s— banter. Real s—.
March 2nd 2018 @ 11:00am
Fionn said | March 2nd 2018 @ 11:00am | ! Report
How did I know Malo would approve, John 😛 ?
March 2nd 2018 @ 11:00am
John R said | March 2nd 2018 @ 11:00am | ! Report
He’d be right at home in amongst that lot.
March 2nd 2018 @ 2:59pm
Train Without A Station said | March 2nd 2018 @ 2:59pm | ! Report
Probably because he’s a miserable old Scot.
March 2nd 2018 @ 10:54am
Malo said | March 2nd 2018 @ 10:54am | ! Report
If you dish it out prepare to cop it as well. Eddie the sook
March 2nd 2018 @ 11:17am
Crash Ball2 said | March 2nd 2018 @ 11:17am | ! Report
Surely you have some pensioners to taunt or kittens to drown, elsewhere?
March 2nd 2018 @ 12:30pm
Crash Ball2 said | March 2nd 2018 @ 12:30pm | ! Report
Eddie giving no respect to Scotland pre-match:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=za7NyIXh-qQ
Eddie blaming everyone but himself post-match:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fBhifPmIEfY
March 2nd 2018 @ 12:42pm
Nope said | March 2nd 2018 @ 12:42pm | ! Report
So he deserves to be verbally abused and physically assaulted eh bud?
tosser
March 2nd 2018 @ 7:08pm
Malo said | March 2nd 2018 @ 7:08pm | ! Report
How was he abused, now chanting a song is abuse.
March 2nd 2018 @ 2:59pm
Train Without A Station said | March 2nd 2018 @ 2:59pm | ! Report
You’re such a hard man Jock. You must have been so tough when you played 4ths back in the 50s…
March 2nd 2018 @ 4:38pm
ClarkeG said | March 2nd 2018 @ 4:38pm | ! Report
dish it out? – when have you ever seen Jones dish out that sort of behaviour.
March 2nd 2018 @ 11:07am
Fathom said | March 2nd 2018 @ 11:07am | ! Report
These mob mentality Scots are just cowards.
March 2nd 2018 @ 5:31pm
piru said | March 2nd 2018 @ 5:31pm | ! Report
Bit of a massive generalisation don’t you think?
March 2nd 2018 @ 1:37pm
piru said | March 2nd 2018 @ 1:37pm | ! Report
Sorry but unless there’s footage I haven’t seen this doesn’t qualify as abuse.
Eddie talks a lot of smack and he just got a wee bit back, it actually seemed pretty good natured to me, I doubt he felt threatened at any point.
Apologies if I’ve missed something, but what I’ve seen was barely worth commenting on
March 2nd 2018 @ 2:46pm
John R said | March 2nd 2018 @ 2:46pm | ! Report
It’s a strange sitcho to have complete strangers surrounding you and jeering at you.
March 2nd 2018 @ 2:48pm
John R said | March 2nd 2018 @ 2:48pm | ! Report
Calling him a balding c— and opening the door to his car to serve more, after copping it fair natured is a bit OTT in my opinion as well.
March 2nd 2018 @ 2:58pm
Train Without A Station said | March 2nd 2018 @ 2:58pm | ! Report
In fairness it’s a fair accusation. He is both of those things.
Dud banter after the bloke was more than happy to stop for a pic and a chat though.
March 2nd 2018 @ 3:16pm
rebel said | March 2nd 2018 @ 3:16pm | ! Report
Agree, totally out of line.
March 2nd 2018 @ 3:31pm
piru said | March 2nd 2018 @ 3:31pm | ! Report
Maybe, I just think it was a few drunk Scots,
I’ve seen worse at xmas from my nana tbh
March 2nd 2018 @ 3:33pm
John R said | March 2nd 2018 @ 3:33pm | ! Report
Your nana calls strangers balding c—?
Man she is hardcore!
March 2nd 2018 @ 3:46pm
piru said | March 2nd 2018 @ 3:46pm | ! Report
Not anymore god rest her soul
It’s just how Scots say hi
March 2nd 2018 @ 3:49pm
John R said | March 2nd 2018 @ 3:49pm | ! Report
Well I guess Eddie should be happy they didn’t give him an Glasgow kiss!
March 2nd 2018 @ 3:55pm
Nope said | March 2nd 2018 @ 3:55pm | ! Report
I bet if were some drunk Aussies doing that to Steve Hansen you’d be singing a different tune bud.
March 2nd 2018 @ 5:02pm
piru said | March 2nd 2018 @ 5:02pm | ! Report
you’d lose that bet
March 2nd 2018 @ 4:27pm
rebel said | March 2nd 2018 @ 4:27pm | ! Report
Selfy and a bit of banter was fine, the abuse and opening of the car door went too far.
We may see another story tomorrow after Drongo goes to boo Brad Thorn tonight, I just have a feeling Brad may react a bit differently to Eddie.
March 2nd 2018 @ 4:36pm
PeterK said | March 2nd 2018 @ 4:36pm | ! Report
Implies thorn would commit violence on someone just for booing him.
Matches the discipline of the reds I suppose.
March 2nd 2018 @ 4:52pm
piru said | March 2nd 2018 @ 4:52pm | ! Report
I’m not saying I condone it, just that the hysteria about it made me think it was a lot worse. Then I saw the video and was like.. ? That’s it?
Seriously how many of you can honestly say in Eddie’s position you would have been worried?
March 2nd 2018 @ 4:52pm
rebel said | March 2nd 2018 @ 4:52pm | ! Report
Implies I was having a joke, but don’t you miss the opportunity.
I don’t know how Brad would react, but Drongo has stated eactly what he intends to do and we all know how bad booing is.
March 2nd 2018 @ 4:56pm
rebel said | March 2nd 2018 @ 4:56pm | ! Report
Agree Piru, I thought it was worse, but I think the rection of condemning these guys is fine.
March 2nd 2018 @ 5:01pm
piru said | March 2nd 2018 @ 5:01pm | ! Report
rebel, yeah I have no problem with them being condemned, but there’s no way Eddie felt threatened.
If he did he would have locked his door you’d think!
March 2nd 2018 @ 5:18pm
rebel said | March 2nd 2018 @ 5:18pm | ! Report
To an extent yes, but then again he probably wasn’t expecting them to open the door.
Whole situation is probably a good reminder that this is just a game of rugby, some just take the banter a bit too far.
March 2nd 2018 @ 4:26pm
PeterK said | March 2nd 2018 @ 4:26pm | ! Report
Piru if it was a women being jeered and accosted the same way , the door being opened etc would that qualify as abuse or harrassment?
March 2nd 2018 @ 4:59pm
piru said | March 2nd 2018 @ 4:59pm | ! Report
If she were the coach of England and the context was the same, no
I can see you’ve all decided to be offended so I’m not going to bother arguing, just reiterate that I don’t condone it but the hysteria is over the top
– just watched it again to ensure I hadn’t missed something, nope.
Couple of drunk Scots being silly, wouldn’t have been newsworthy if someone hadn’t filmed it
March 2nd 2018 @ 2:04pm
Objective said | March 2nd 2018 @ 2:04pm | ! Report
This does not belong in Rugby.
Shame it only gets coverage because it’s a high profile coach. Similar incidents are frequently experienced by refs but there’s not the same outcry.
It’s inexcusable regardless of who it is.
March 2nd 2018 @ 4:45pm
ClarkeG said | March 2nd 2018 @ 4:45pm | ! Report
not only does it no belong in rugby it does not belong anywhere.
March 2nd 2018 @ 3:39pm
Alice Shana said | March 2nd 2018 @ 3:39pm | ! Report
Oh look this is wrong and i could only imagine how terrified jones must have been. Im glad there is condemnation for this sort of thing from the scotland board and others.