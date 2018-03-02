South Africa vs Australia: International cricket first Test – Day 2, live scores, blog

The first Test between South Africa and Australia is evenly poised after a day of play, but whoever takes control of the next phase will see themselves well on the way to victory. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7pm (AEDT).
There was little doubt the conditions presented in Durban were completely different than the ones the tourists would have been prepared for leading into the tour.
A slow pitch which took turn almost from the word go saw Keshav Maharaj brought into the play throughout the first day after Australia won the toss and elected to bat, handing the visitors a huge advantage in the match.
When stumps were called early due to bad light, Australia had reached 5 for 225 with Maharaj the pick of the bowlers, ending with 2 for 69 from 24 overs.
While the score seems roughly on track to be something approaching par, the tourists could have been in a much tougher spot. At one point they were 2 for 39 and then 3 for 95 when David Warner departed with a half-century.
Captain Steve Smight managed to see things off until he was brought undone by Maharaj for 56, with Shaun Marsh also grabbing a composed, patient 40.
Tim Paine and Mitchell Marsh managed to see things through to stumps for the Aussies, the pair on 21 and 32 respectively, but with a new ball four overs away and the South African quicks also bowling well, they will need to bat for plenty of time on Day 2.
Working the score above 300 seems to be the way for Australia to surge forward in the match, but that’s going to be easier said than done. One more wicket exposes the tail and Maharaj, with a harder, newer ball could have a field day once the innings gets to that point.
The Proteas’ quicks as well were all solid with Day 1 living up to expectations. Kagiso Rabada had the batsmen in all sorts at times, while the accuracy of Vernon Philander was solid as has always been the case throughout his career.
No matter what score Australia get, the hosts need a substantial first innings lead given they have to bat last on the Durban track, which could well deteriorate from its current position.
When Australia get into the field during Day 2, Nathan Lyon will be the key, but it should be a fascinating battle between bat and ball as the South African middle order – Hashim Amla, AB De Villiers, Faf Du Plessis and Quinton De Kock look to keep him at bay.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of Day 2 from 7pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
9:08pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:08pm | ! Report
I’ll be back in about half an hour for the second session. Join me then.
9:08pm
jamesb said | 9:08pm | ! Report
Such a shame that Starc is gone at the stroke of lunch. As for M.Marsh, maybe, just maybe he is finally settling in at number six.
After lunch, he should go the tonk and try to get to a hundred. Anyway, Australia has 300. It’s runs on the board for the bowlers to bowl at.
9:08pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:08pm | ! Report
SOUTH AFRICA BOWLING SCORECARD
9:07pm
Damo said | 9:07pm | ! Report
Great contest so far. I think any runs above 300 will be hugely valuable. Expecting Marsh to take the long handle after lunch.
9:07pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:07pm | ! Report
AUSTRALIA BATTING SCORECARD
9:05pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:05pm | ! Report
Scorecards in a moment.
9:05pm
Geoff from Bruce Stadium said | 9:05pm | ! Report
Jeez – we didn’t need that – wonderful piece of bowling. And a brilliant contest here. I know they are not getting big crowds here in SA but whoever said Test cricket was dead or dying is clueless.
9:04pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:04pm | ! Report
LUNCH ON DAY 2
So then, neither team able to push ahead in that session of play. South Africa looked to be moving ahead in the match when they had taken 2 for 28 from the first 17 overs of the day and got rid of both Tim Paine and Pat Cummins, but Mitchell Marsh was still there.
Marsh has made it to lunch, anchoring things on 60, while Mitchell Starc came to the crease and got things going in the right direction again. A few sixes and a strike rate of well over 100 saw Australia get to 300, but his wicket on the stroke of lunch leaves Australia right around a par score with a few wickets in hand.
Over: 101.4
Australia: 8/300
9:03pm
Ronan O'Connell said | 9:03pm | ! Report
Wonderfully patient knock by MMarsh, he’s looked every inch the Test batsman since returning at the WACA.
And Starc again with some greatly valuable runs – SA erred by keeping Maharaj on when everyone knows Starc is way, way more effective batting against spin than pace.
9:03pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:03pm | ! Report
WICKET! Mitchell Starc, Bowled Keshav Maharaj 35 (25)
Starc has done his job nicely getting Australia to 300, but this is a great ball to get rid of him. Maharaj back over the wicket, putting it into the footmarks and the ball has spun straight past a defensive push. Starc almost played for too much turn there and he has been bowled.
Australia have got to the 300 mark by lunch, but whether they get much further is anyone’s guess. Maharaj is looking dangerous.
Over: 101.4
Australia: 8/300
9:01pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:01pm | ! Report
Marsh now grabs a single to cover to bring up the 300 for Australia.
Over: 101.3
Australia: 7/300