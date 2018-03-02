South Africa vs Australia: International cricket first Test – Day 2, live scores, blog

The first Test between South Africa and Australia is evenly poised after a day of play, but whoever takes control of the next phase will see themselves well on the way to victory. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7pm (AEDT).

There was little doubt the conditions presented in Durban were completely different than the ones the tourists would have been prepared for leading into the tour.

A slow pitch which took turn almost from the word go saw Keshav Maharaj brought into the play throughout the first day after Australia won the toss and elected to bat, handing the visitors a huge advantage in the match.

When stumps were called early due to bad light, Australia had reached 5 for 225 with Maharaj the pick of the bowlers, ending with 2 for 69 from 24 overs.

While the score seems roughly on track to be something approaching par, the tourists could have been in a much tougher spot. At one point they were 2 for 39 and then 3 for 95 when David Warner departed with a half-century.

Captain Steve Smight managed to see things off until he was brought undone by Maharaj for 56, with Shaun Marsh also grabbing a composed, patient 40.

Tim Paine and Mitchell Marsh managed to see things through to stumps for the Aussies, the pair on 21 and 32 respectively, but with a new ball four overs away and the South African quicks also bowling well, they will need to bat for plenty of time on Day 2.

Working the score above 300 seems to be the way for Australia to surge forward in the match, but that’s going to be easier said than done. One more wicket exposes the tail and Maharaj, with a harder, newer ball could have a field day once the innings gets to that point.

The Proteas’ quicks as well were all solid with Day 1 living up to expectations. Kagiso Rabada had the batsmen in all sorts at times, while the accuracy of Vernon Philander was solid as has always been the case throughout his career.

No matter what score Australia get, the hosts need a substantial first innings lead given they have to bat last on the Durban track, which could well deteriorate from its current position.

When Australia get into the field during Day 2, Nathan Lyon will be the key, but it should be a fascinating battle between bat and ball as the South African middle order – Hashim Amla, AB De Villiers, Faf Du Plessis and Quinton De Kock look to keep him at bay.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of Day 2 from 7pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.