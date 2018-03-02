Suli’s sacking a wake-up call for all players

On Wednesday, talented young outside back Moses Suli was released by the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, the second club to release him in the space of a month.
Both the Bulldogs and his other club, the Wests Tigers, had the same reasons to let him go: laziness.
Suli burst onto the scene as an 18-year-old at Wests Tigers in 2017, signing a contract that was reportedly the largest for a player yet to make his first-grade debut.
He went on to debut for Tonga in the mid-year Pacific Test, before an ankle injury brought his rookie season to an end. In his time out of the game, Suli piled on a stack of weight, with reports in January revealing he had gained 15 kilograms over the off-season.
He was also renowned for showing up late to training, leaving early and even sleeping in his car before arriving. This was enough for the Tigers to release him in early February.
He was quickly snapped up by the Bulldogs, but his problems followed him out to Belmore. The Bulldogs did everything they could to help him, moving him to closer to their training base at Belmore Sports Ground and having senior players, namely former Tigers captain Aaron Woods, mentor him.
This still didn’t help Suli and within three weeks Canterbury were ready to terminate his contract. He begged for one last chance and received it, but showed up late to training once again and was released on Wednesday.
Suli’s story is one that has been heard before. A young player brimming with talent, but lacking in motivation and effort.
Many players have missed out on NRL careers because they were lazy, believing natural talent would be enough for them to make it as a first-grader.
Some of these players have been able to turn it around, such as Latrell Mitchell who was dropped for a month due to a poor attitude in 2017.
He was able to turn it around and get back into the team playing a key role in the Sydney Roosters top two finish.
Some have taken several years to get it right. However, there are plenty of others that have not made it back, disappearing from the NRL forever.
Moses Suli’s double sacking must be a warning for all players, current and future, that they can’t just sit back and rely on talent to make it in the NRL.
The greatest players in the game are also the greatest trainers.
Cameron Smith, Paul Gallen, Billy Slater, Johnathan Thurston, Cooper Cronk all put in the hard yards on and off field and have been rewarded with 15+ year careers and massive contracts.
Young players have to follow their example, they have to put the effort in, otherwise they will be nothing more than a footnote in the game’s statistics.
The Barry said | March 2nd 2018 @ 8:36am | ! Report
Yes he lacked motivation but it’s a sad story in a lot of ways.
Apparently he’s painfully shy, found it difficult to mix with older players that he didn’t know and just wanted to play with his mates.
I don’t think the massive contracts did him any favours. Reading between the lines it seems like it’s sent an immature young man hurtling down a pathway he just wasn’t ready for.
No doubt there are the “suck it up princess” brigade “you’re only earning 300k a year”. And that’s ok to a point.
It’s hard for clubs under pressure to lock up the precocious talent but in this case it seems getting to know the person may have lead to a more suitable strategy.
Really the person best suited to protect his interest – his manager – is the person least likely to do so.
“Add another zero and we’ve got a deal ! What’s my cut !”
Hopefully Suli can get his head together and work out what’s important to him. If that’s rugby league – great. But either way good luck to him.
March 2nd 2018 @ 8:55am
Emcie said | March 2nd 2018 @ 8:55am | ! Report
I have concerns that the signing of players as a young age has the potential to become a big issue for the NRL down the track. Much like concussions, we’re only one impact study away from people deciding/realising that this is a much biggger issue then it appears. The current system doesn’t have much in the way protections for young players and is a recipe for a bad news story
March 2nd 2018 @ 9:02am
peeko said | March 2nd 2018 @ 9:02am | ! Report
agree with you Barry, this is an over simplistic article viewing Suli as just being lazy. even the sensationalistic telegraph gives a deeper insight into the life of Suli today and suggests reason for what has happened