 

Adelaide Crows vs Carlton Blues: AFLW live scores, blog

    Match result:

    The Adelaide Crows have taken a comprehensive win over the Carlton Blues, whose season is dead and buried (if it wasn’t already) after a series of poor results.

    Final score
    Adelaide Crows 8.7 (55)
    Carlton Blues 2.8 (20)

    Match preview:

    The Adelaide Crows host the Carlton Blues at Norwood Oval in Round 5 of the AFLW. Join The Roar for all the action from 7:10pm (AEDT).

    The Crows are in a tough spot, with a win against Carlton necessary for the defending premiers to make the final four.

    The Blues are in a slightly better spot, with the same four wins as Melbourne and Fremantle.

    A jump into third place is mathematically possible for Adelaide with a huge win, but they need Greater Western Sydney to beat Fremantle, as well as Brisbane to win over Melbourne away from home.

    Carlton however, in the event of a GWS win, will be leapfrogged, and will drop into seventh spot, meaning the best they can do is third for this round.

    The Blues have five changes, with Katie Loynes, Danielle Hardman, Georgia Gee, Lauren Brazelle and Tayla Harris coming in, while Kate Shierlaw, Sarah Last, Jess Hosking, Natalie Plane and Madeline Keryk drop out.

    Adelaide make have Abbey Holmes, Jess Allan, Georgia Bevan and Rachel Killian out, replaced by Anne Hatchard, Sophie Armitstead, Rheanne Lugg and Dayna Cox.

    Adelaide are having an okay time of it at home this year, winning one and losing one. However, the Blues have an equal win-loss ratio, the highlight being a win over GWS in flooded conditions.

    Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:10pm (AEDT).

    The Crowd Says (39)

    • 8:56pm
      Thomas English said | 8:56pm | ! Report

      Full Time
      0 – Fulltime, and the Adelaide Crows have won comprehensively over the Carlton Blues, thanks to a strong 3rd quarter.
      A 25 point win is probably pretty accurate of the game itself.

      Thanks for joining me as the Crows keep their season alive from Norwood Oval.

      Adelaide Crows: 8.7 (55)
      Carlton Blues: 2.8 (20)

    • 8:52pm
      Thomas English said | 8:52pm | ! Report

      Goal
      0’10 – GOAL to Jess Sudenary!
      That brings up 50 for the Crows- a real achievement in this competition, while fulltime approaches.

      Adelaide Crows: 8.6 (54)
      Carlton Blues: 2.8 (20)

    • 8:49pm
      Thomas English said | 8:49pm | ! Report

      Goal
      2’11 – And the clock winds down, Crows could bring up 50.

      Adelaide Crows: 6.6 (42)
      Carlton Blues: 2.8 (20)

    • 8:42pm
      Thomas English said | 8:42pm | ! Report

      If they hadn’t already, Adelaide’ve won this

    • 8:41pm
      Thomas English said | 8:41pm | ! Report

      Goal
      8’50 – Ruth Wallace in open play goes for goal, and KICKS IT!

      Adelaide Crows: 7.3 (45)
      Carlton Blues: 2.8 (20)

    • 8:39pm
      Thomas English said | 8:39pm | ! Report

      10’04
      Adelaide Crows: 6.3 (39)
      Carlton Blues: 2.8 (20)

    • 8:38pm
      Thomas English said | 8:38pm | ! Report

      11’43 – They try hard Carlton, but can’t avoid conceding free kicks.

      Adelaide Crows: 6.3 (39)
      Carlton Blues: 2.7 (19)

    • 8:37pm
      Thomas English said | 8:37pm | ! Report

      Heres a shot for Carlton!
      Nup, missed again.
      19 points still seperate the teams.

    • 8:36pm
      Thomas English said | 8:36pm | ! Report

      14’21 – Ball up coming in the right forward pcket for the Blues.

      Adelaide Crows: 6.3 (39)
      Carlton Blues: 2.7 (19)

