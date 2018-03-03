Adelaide Crows vs Carlton Blues: AFLW live scores, blog

Match result:

The Adelaide Crows have taken a comprehensive win over the Carlton Blues, whose season is dead and buried (if it wasn’t already) after a series of poor results.

Final score

Adelaide Crows 8.7 (55)

Carlton Blues 2.8 (20)

Match preview:

The Adelaide Crows host the Carlton Blues at Norwood Oval in Round 5 of the AFLW. Join The Roar for all the action from 7:10pm (AEDT).

The Crows are in a tough spot, with a win against Carlton necessary for the defending premiers to make the final four.

The Blues are in a slightly better spot, with the same four wins as Melbourne and Fremantle.

A jump into third place is mathematically possible for Adelaide with a huge win, but they need Greater Western Sydney to beat Fremantle, as well as Brisbane to win over Melbourne away from home.

Carlton however, in the event of a GWS win, will be leapfrogged, and will drop into seventh spot, meaning the best they can do is third for this round.

The Blues have five changes, with Katie Loynes, Danielle Hardman, Georgia Gee, Lauren Brazelle and Tayla Harris coming in, while Kate Shierlaw, Sarah Last, Jess Hosking, Natalie Plane and Madeline Keryk drop out.

Adelaide make have Abbey Holmes, Jess Allan, Georgia Bevan and Rachel Killian out, replaced by Anne Hatchard, Sophie Armitstead, Rheanne Lugg and Dayna Cox.

Adelaide are having an okay time of it at home this year, winning one and losing one. However, the Blues have an equal win-loss ratio, the highlight being a win over GWS in flooded conditions.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:10pm (AEDT).