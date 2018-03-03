Behind the barriers: Five bets for Doomben and Morphettville

Eleven races will be run and won at Doomben on Saturday, while at Morphettville, an important lead up to the Adelaide Cup, the Lord Reims is the feature.

Here are my five suggested plays across the two programs.

Each-way – Doomben Race 1, number one: Slow Pace

I’m very surprised this horse has eased in betting, because without doubt this is the easiest race he has contested throughout his career. Two runs back have been poor, but they have been in the Summer Cup and Gosford Cup. He looks thrown in after the claim, and anywhere near right, he wins.

Win – Doomben Race 6, number four: Capetown Hussey

I’m pretty confident this girl can get the job done second up. Steve O’Dea trains this mare, who resumed over 1350 metres here three weeks back and made up really good ground late behind dominant winner Old North. Up to the mile she looks ideal, she has a stack of upside and the give in the track is certainly no disadvantage for her.

Each-way – Morphettville Race 1, number seven: Octuplets

She’s gone easy in the market, which seems strange given she has the Victorian form and more often than not they measure up here. This mare has had two runs back, both over unsuitable trips, and each time she has worked home with real purpose and has been an eye-catcher. Down in the weights, she has plenty of upside – there’s not much depth here and up to 2000 metres she gets a big tick.

Win – Morphettville Race 4, number three: Black Champagne

This is a good little race for the babies, but I’ll side with this Tony McEvoy-trained filly. She debuted at Murray Bridge over 900 metres. What she beat, I’m not sure, but she won by an ever-widening six lengths and could have won by more had Holder really asked. She looks an exciting prospect and I’ll be shocked if she didn’t measure up.

Each-way – Morphettville Race 7, number seven: Majestic Moment

He’s $26-plus to win this Saturday and I reckon he is worth a peanut each way at $101 all-in for the Adelaide Cup. He had his first run for the grant Young team over 2400 metres on the Parks track a couple of Wednesdays back, where he was absolutely slapped in betting, but if you were on, it was a hard watch. He got badly held up behind runners while stablemate and eventual winner Casiraghi had all the momentum and proved too good. I’m confident he can measure up provided he has clear air.

