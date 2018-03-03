Behind the barriers: Five bets for Randwick and Flemington

There are a couple of cracking meetings at Randwick and Flemington this Saturday, where we will see three Group l events across the afternoon. Here are my five suggested plays across the two programs.

Win – Randwick Race 5, number three: Care To Think

A freakishly good horse for Matty Dunn that I think is a Group l winner in waiting. He kicks off his Doncaster prep here and looks ready to go off the back of an outstanding trial last week at Rosehill. Yes, the gate is a worry, but it does mean that Jeff Lloyd has any option he wants, and he overcame the wide gate to bolt in last time.

Each-way – Randwick Race 7, number four: Frolic

Alizee is on top, but I couldn’t touch her at the price. She’s well found. I would much rather have something on Frolic each way. The price gap between her and Alizee is far too great. She was first up for ten months when resuming in the Light Fingers and I thought her effort from the back was outstanding, closing off with real purpose late when beaten by Alizee by 1.9 lengths. There is stacks more upside with Frolic, and she’ll eat up 1400 metres, like most engaged here will. I can’t figure out the gap between the pair.

Each-way – Flemington Race 5, number 11: Seattle Park

Overall this looks a thin race, and I think this bloke has the upside to beat the rest. He was given a 12/10 by Ethan Brown last time out over 1950 metres at Yarra Valley, sitting back in a fast run race before picking his way through the field and getting clear air at the right time to finish best in what was a dominant win. Flemington 2000 metres looks ideal and has upside.

Win – Flemington Race 6, number four: Poetic Dream

If the blinkers were on, it’d be a good thing. Despite being off, I’m quite keen on his chances. He’s a former German galloper making his Australian debut for the Hayes/Dabernig team, and he comes to Australia as a four-year-old. He looks to have settled in beautifully if a recent Werribee jump-out win is any guide. The blinkers were on that day. They’re off on Saturday, but he looks very promising, and the noise out of the stable is quite positive.

Each-way – Flemington Race 7, number 15: Aloisia

She has to improve on the Vanity run, but I believe she can. She had too much to do from the back in that race, but she still clocked some good late splits behind Rimraam. The rise to 1600 metres suits, keeping in mind second up she scored one of the more dominant Thousand Guineas wins in recent history. I’m happy to be with her each way.

