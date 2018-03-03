Brisbane Broncos 2018 season preview

The Broncos performed well under Wayne Bennett since his return but failed to get over the past couple of hurdles in the finals.
Will this year be any different – or will they miss the finals altogether?
Last season
Third (beaten in preliminary final) 597 points scored, 433 points against
Last five seasons (2013-2017) 12th, eighth, second (beaten in GF), fifth (beaten Week 2 of finals), third (Beaten preliminary final)
Gains
Jack Bird (Sharks – 2021), Patrick Mago (Cowboys – 2019), Andre Savelio (Warrington – 2019), Sam Tagataese (Sharks – 2018)
Losses
Jai Arrow (Titans), Adam Blair (Warriors), Herman Ese’ese (Knights), Ben Hunt (Dragons), Matiu Love-Henry (Warriors), Benji Marshall (Wests Tigers), Tautau Moga (Knights), Jai Whitbread (Titans), Joe Boyce, Mitchell Dodds, Travis Waddell (released)
To me, the losses outweigh the gains for the Broncos who, despite making Week 3 of the finals, realistically were a mile off the Melbourne Storm who went on to win the competition.
While Jack Bird is a good player from Cronulla, it will be interesting to see how he settles into life in Brisbane, especially considering he is currently injured and may not be fit to start the season.
In Blair, Hunt and Moga they have lost three players who are quality and experienced first graders, that played starting roles for the large majority of last season. Benji Marshall, while not as impactful, provided useful depth in the halves coming off the bench and starting a few games around Origin time.
2017 review
I thought the Broncos had a really good year in 2017, finishing third in the regular season, despite being blown out 30-0 in the preliminary final by the Melbourne Storm. In typical Broncos’ fashion, they started the season fast, winning five of their first six games, and maintained their spot in the top four throughout the season.
The Broncos were actually one of the better sides to watch last year, playing some unstructured and entertaining brand of football in many games.
Coach – Wayne Bennett
The Broncos had been in a real rut before Bennett returned, so despite not winning a title, he has retuned this club to being a consistent winner, making the top five and at least Week 2 of the finals in each of his three seasons.
In a year when not many people had them as title contenders, Bennett managed to get the best out of his roster, steering them to within one game of the grand final. Bennett was also without key players in his spine for large portions of the season, with Darius Boyd, Ben Hunt and Andrew McCullough all missing chunks of football.
Most important player – Anthony Milford
Really it’s all on Milford this year, with the Broncos having lost both Ben Hunt and Benji Marshall in the off-season. While Milford had his moments of brilliance last season, his form fluctuated, and the Broncos really need to assert himself as a more dominant and consistent playmaker this year.
Milford doesn’t have the biggest pack in the world, so how he plays when the side is under pressure and not getting that big roll on down the middle will be important.
Side
1. Darius Boyd, 2. Jordan Kahu, 3. James Roberts, 4. Jack Bird, 5. Corey Oates, 6. Anthony Milford, 7. Kodi Nikorima, 8. Matt Lodge, 9. Andrew McCullough, 10. Korbin Sims, 11. Alex Glenn, 12. Matt Gillett, 13. Josh McGuire. Bench – 14. Sam Thaiday, 15. Payne Haas, 16. Joe Ofahengaue, 17. Tevita Pangai Jnr
Verdict – seventh
I am backing against the Broncos again this year even though I think they can sneak into the top eight They have a good grip on the fixture list so have a heap of advantages there over other clubs, but I just see their list as missing one or two really good marquee players.
While the Broncos’ roster still looks reasonably strong, I’m surprised they have not been able to land a real big gun over the past couple of years.
This is a side that has a lot of leg ups, including having a whole city to cherry pick the best talent, lots of third party sponsorship, and good control of the fixtures; so the Broncos ought to be challenging for titles every season.
I think their forwards are a little bit light on in terms of real intimidation and size, so a wild card like Matt Lodge could be a key player if he can get his head straight.
The bottom line is, I don’t think their halves are good enough this season to beat the better sides, and I don’t think they have done enough in the off-season to address the side’s weaknesses.
Eddie’s ladder
Seventh: Brisbane Broncos
Eighth: Penrith PanthersNinth: Parramatta EelsTenth: North Queensland Cowboys11th: Newcastle Knights
12th: South Sydney Rabbitohs
13th: Gold Coast Titans
14th: Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs
15th: Wests Tigers
16th: New Zealand Warriors
March 3rd 2018 @ 10:18am
March 3rd 2018 @ 10:18am

Nat said
Reasonably fair assessment Eddie. Other scribes have offered similar pieces then had them missing the 8.
I agree that the real question will be on the halves and who takes control. I believe it will be on Kodi to play the structures while Milford runs the attacking raids. Keep in mind they will also be supported by Boyd and McCollough. Spoiler alert guys, Macca is the main positional kicker, a fact no one has picked up yet. As I understand it their bench won’t have Haas but Sam Scarlett, another half as utility. Haas and Fifita will get their taste but most likely around Origin time. These guys, along with Joey O, TPJ, Lodge and Sims are the next gen to Thaiday, Glenn, Gillett and McGuire. (There is also another 3 big young fellas, Fai, Su’a and Funaki behind them again plus Troy Dargan at half). It has taken a while for the Broncos to get some depth but the bones are there now. It is a stretch to say they are stronger than Roosters, Cowboys or Storm but they will be competitive.
March 3rd 2018 @ 1:03pm
March 3rd 2018 @ 1:03pm

Eddie Otto said
Nat I originally had them out of my Top 8. However I backed them to run 10th last year and they really surprised me. So I’m not backing against Wayne Bennett 2 years in a row. I agree it’s a pretty average looking side for the Broncos. However they will win enough at home i reckon to win just more then they lose. Not a title threat for me. I wouldn’t be surprised if those scribes are right and they miss the finals altogether. Anyway, 13 wins for me and 7th.
March 3rd 2018 @ 5:14pm
March 3rd 2018 @ 5:14pm

Nat said
Where did I say it was an average looking side? There are 12 players who have rep’d for the respective countries in that side. The others: Bird – NSW, Roberts – maybe the quickest in the league and Dally M centre, McCollough is Qld hooker in waiting behind Smith and Haas – regarded as the best young forward coming through. You have Canberra and Manly above them? But you did have Cowboys in 10th, is 2/3 GFs not enough proof there either?
March 3rd 2018 @ 11:20am
March 3rd 2018 @ 11:20am

Joe said
Its a pretty strong attacking backline the Broncos have this year. I don’t have as much doubt over the halves as I think they have enough experience to go well….maybe a question mark over Kodis defense and he will be targeted close to the line. The question marks are with the forwards, there’s a reliance on Lodge who hasn’t played first grade consistently or at a level sufficient to say he’ll be a leader in this pack. I think Tagatese is a good buy to come off the bench and there are questions over how the young forwards handle a full season. I think they’re a 5-10th placed team.
March 3rd 2018 @ 11:56am
March 3rd 2018 @ 11:56am

Geoff from Bruce Stadium said
Fair assessment Eddie. I was one who doubted whether the Broncos could be a force this year with the loss of Hunt, Moga, Blair, Marshall and a couple of young forwards. But McCullough will be fit and they have recruited Bird. Their backline looks pretty potent and they will rely on forwards like Maguire and Gillette to give them momentum and hope that Milford can steer the ship. I’m like Joe – I can’t see them in the top tier but can see them finishing 5-10th along with a host of other teams.
March 3rd 2018 @ 1:55pm
March 3rd 2018 @ 1:55pm

jayden said
Okay you have the cowboys finishing 10th so you clearly dont know what you’re talking about lol and they have the best forward back in the nrl. The broncos seem to be written off by every news article. We easily have the best backline if not one of the best in the nrl. so points wont be an issue especially after adding jack bird. All those losses of players you talk about arent that important tbh…. the only losses I’d say is ben hunt and essese, blair is useless and he made over 100 metres on only 3 occasions last season so broncos fans are glad he is gone. Add in matt lodge who is 10 times better and was toying with guys is qcup last season finishing runner up as the best qcup player of the year. Our bench statiscally was the best in the NRL last season add corey oates to that who is the 2nd fastest over 40 at the bronx and we will definately have the best bench again this year with sammy thaiday, oates, pangai and ofahengaue. We finished 1st for metres gained per game, 2nd for points scored and 4th for points conceded all that while have injuries in key positions. You keep talking about milf and kodi but we won more games with them only lost two compared when hunt was there and now we get mccollough and boyd back but you think we will finish 7th ok lol we gone see by the end of the season.
March 3rd 2018 @ 5:26pm
March 3rd 2018 @ 5:26pm

Greg said
“points wont be an issue especially after adding jack bird”. Do you realise Bird only scored 3 tries last year? Moga scored 9. Bird also made 1.6 errors per game which made him the most error prone player in the NRL last year, he’s a gun defender but attack is not his strength. It will be interesting to see how Roberts reacts when he clearly out plays his centre partner who is on a million per year.
March 3rd 2018 @ 6:56pm
March 3rd 2018 @ 6:56pm

Emcie said
I think you need to recheck your reasoning mate. Bird made the same amount of errors per game as Pearce, Trbojevic, Thurston and Oates and less then Milford (who actually topped the stat with 1.7 per game). You also failed to mention that Moga was one of the most penalised players in the comp and the second most penalised back in the comp.
And you really need to stop believing the papers guesses around salaries- they keep going up month by month
March 3rd 2018 @ 7:43pm
March 3rd 2018 @ 7:43pm

Greg said
Where are you geting your stats from Emcie?
This is a direct quote from Cronulla about their offer to Bird – “its highest ever financial offer to secure a current player”. The Sharks resigned Holmes for around $850-$900K in Feb before they made the offer to Bird, meaning their offer to Bird was above that. Bird’s family is in Sydney, his friends are in Sydney, he had just won a premeirship with the Sharks and been selected to play Origin. Seems highly unusual that he would leave all that behind to move to QLD and take a pay cut don’t you think? Would you move interstate to take a pay cut for doing the same job?
March 3rd 2018 @ 7:52pm
March 3rd 2018 @ 7:52pm

Geoff from Bruce Stadium said
TPAs?
March 3rd 2018 @ 7:56pm
March 3rd 2018 @ 7:56pm

Geoff from Bruce Stadium said
Wow – Holmes on $850 to $900K – is he worth that?
March 3rd 2018 @ 8:09pm
March 3rd 2018 @ 8:09pm

Emcie said
It’s over two years, so really its probably less risky then a slightly lower long term deal
March 3rd 2018 @ 8:07pm
March 3rd 2018 @ 8:07pm

Emcie said
https://www.foxsports.com.au/nrl/nrl-premiership/stats/players?sortBy=errors
Pretty sure the deal was reported to be around $3 mil over four years. The Sharks offer for Holmes was technically an extension and not a new deal, but even if they did count that Holmes’s deal was for 2 years while Birds was for 3-4 meaning that the total money offered to him could easily have been more then the offer to Holmes. A lot of technicalities floating around a pretty simple statement can lead to a bit of confusion
March 3rd 2018 @ 7:42pm
March 3rd 2018 @ 7:42pm

Gray-Hand said
Moga butchered a hell of a lot more than 9 tries over the course of the season. The Broncos are well rid of him.
March 3rd 2018 @ 7:44pm
March 3rd 2018 @ 7:44pm

Greg said
Bird butchered a lot more than the 3 he scored as well – refer to the comment about his errors per game.
March 3rd 2018 @ 8:35pm
March 3rd 2018 @ 8:35pm

Gray-Hand said
Are you therefore suggesting that Moga is a better player than Bird?
March 3rd 2018 @ 7:53pm
March 3rd 2018 @ 7:53pm

Geoff from Bruce Stadium said
Are you serious? I rated Moga in the second half of last season. The Knights would have been very pleased to pick him up.
March 3rd 2018 @ 8:06pm
March 3rd 2018 @ 8:06pm

Gray-Hand said
Very ineffective player.
March 3rd 2018 @ 8:12pm
March 3rd 2018 @ 8:12pm

Emcie said
A lot of Broncos fans aren’t complaining that hes signed elsewhere. That being said, I think he’ll do the Knights a lot more good then he did the Broncos
March 3rd 2018 @ 8:33pm
March 3rd 2018 @ 8:33pm

Geoff from Bruce Stadium said
OK – I just thought he was starting to impose himself in the second half of last season. Started to make a few line breaks and try assists. An average of 13 hit ups and 145 running metres per game are pretty fair stats for a centre.
March 3rd 2018 @ 8:43pm
March 3rd 2018 @ 8:43pm

Emcie said
He certainly had a great highlights reel by the end of the season, and was getting talked up by a lot of experts. But he had a tendency to take the selffish option, bombed a lot of tries, was a penalty magnet and Oates really suffered outside him (only really getting quality ball from Milf’s cutt out passes) which was very frustrating to watch, esecially when he was getting constant praise by commentators
March 3rd 2018 @ 8:54pm
March 3rd 2018 @ 8:54pm

Geoff from Bruce Stadium said
Fair enough – interesting to hear what supporters think about their own players – I guess you get to see all their matches whereas I might watch half of them.
March 3rd 2018 @ 9:04pm
March 3rd 2018 @ 9:04pm

Emcie said
I imagine he’s not the only player that gets a completely different reaction from supporters then from the wider fan base
March 3rd 2018 @ 8:01pm
March 3rd 2018 @ 8:01pm

Gray-Hand said
You are severely underrating Blair. Blair was never selected as a ball running prop. He was a specialist defender, and probably one of the top 3 in the game.
Big bullocking runs might look great on a highlights real, but quick effective and efficient tackles that slow down opposition ball and nullify their playmakers is what wins games.
Having said all that, Lodge will make a big difference to the Broncos. They have been missing a powerful ball runner for years, so Lodge will add an extra dimension to their attack.
But they will miss Blair.
March 3rd 2018 @ 8:52pm
March 3rd 2018 @ 8:52pm

Geoff from Bruce Stadium said
Blair played a lot better for the Broncos than he did for the Tigers. I agree that the Broncos will miss his aggression and energy. You still have Maguire who I regard as a bit of a grub but he also has plenty of energy and made plenty of metres for the Broncos, Qld and the Kangaroos. I was a bit surprised that Es’esse and Arrow moved to other clubs but maybe they were offered a lot more cash.
March 3rd 2018 @ 9:16pm
March 3rd 2018 @ 9:16pm

Emcie said
Brisbane have a few good young props comming through, so I can’t imagine Bennett going out of his way to keep those two if they were offered more. It seems to be cheaper these days to recruit an average middle aged player from another club than it is to resign an average young player as well, young players seem to generate bidding wars that masively overinflate their value
March 3rd 2018 @ 4:48pm
March 3rd 2018 @ 4:48pm

Bob said
Have a day off, Eddie. After your Cowboys prediction, you’ve clearly got no idea.
March 3rd 2018 @ 8:22pm
March 3rd 2018 @ 8:22pm

Alan said
The “loss” of Moga is probably the best contract decision the broncos made for 2018. I am sure he’s the reason I’ll be grey and/or bald 10 years earlier than expected.
He should find a shop and start selling some of the best steaks and cutlets in Newcastle, because he was one of the best butchers I’ve seen.
He would have a -1 try tally per game he played, at least. If it wasn’t a complete defensive blunder it was butchering a certain try.
As much as I didn’t like Blair the grub, our front row stocks look thin and our bench weak (esse esse gone too). Plenty of speed in our back line and this halves combo won 7 in a row last year didn’t they?
We will be in the 8, maybe the 4 at a stretch. But unless some young props have a real breakout season it’s hard to see us right at the pointy end in late September.