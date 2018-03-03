 

Brisbane Lions vs Sydney Swans: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

Sarah Wildy Roar Rookie

By , 3 Mar 2018 Sarah Wildy is a Roar Rookie

    Brisbane Lions vs. Sydney Swans
    Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex
    JLT Community Series March 3, 2018
    Brisbane Lions 40, Sydney Swans 95
    Brisbane Lions Sydney Swans
     SG B Pts SG B Pts
    Q102517   0 3119
    Q202517   0 6642
    Q302820   0 9761
    Q4051040   0 141195

    Match result:

    The Sydney Swans took a 55-point win over the Brisbane Lions in humid conditions at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex.

    Final score
    Brisbane 5.10 (40)
    Sydney 14.11 (95)

    Match preview:

    The Brisbane Lions and Sydney Swans will have their first hit out of the JLT Community Series at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4:35pm (AEDT).

    Brisbane, with a number of changes again in the off-season, want to continue building a winning culture at the club this year.

    As for the Swans, after a slow start to their 2017 campaign, they’ll be keen to be up and about early this year and looked impressive in a practice match against crosstown rivals Greater Western Sydney last Friday.

    Brisbane will unveil 2017 number one draft pick, Cameron Rayner, for his first match. Supporters can expect to see Rayner play up forward as part of a fairly small line-up, with Eric Hipwood the only tall forward.

    Fans will also be intrigued to see Charlie Cameron in his first game as a Lion. The ex-Adelaide player has been named in the centre, which has lost experience with Tom Rockliff’s departure to Port Adelaide.

    Brisbane will be without Dayne Beams, Dayne Zorko and Luke Hodge, with defender Harris Andrews leading the side as skipper.

    Meanwhile, Sydney have selected a very strong team.

    Headlined by Lance Franklin at full-forward, the team includes five of the club’s seven-man leadership group – Josh Kennedy, Luke Parker, Dane Rampe, Nick Smith and Kieren Jack.

    The only pre-season recruit named is running defender Ryley Stoddart, who was taken at pick 53 in last year’s draft. Dan Hannebery, Heath Grundy, Jarrad McVeigh and Zak Jones will not play due to injury concerns.

    Brisbane’s kids may be improving and will start to challenge teams this year, but in this pre-season game more interest will surround how threatening the Swans are for the 2018 season.

    Prediction
    Sydney has named a side far too strong for Brisbane to compete with. The Swans will take a comfortable victory here.

    Swans by 34.

    Join The Roar for all the action from 4:35pm (AEDT).

    Live Score Updates

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Events
    Quarter 1
    2' GOAL - Lance Franklin (Sydney Swans)
    4' BEHIND - Rhys Mathieson (Brisbane Lions)
    6' BEHIND - Lewis Taylor (Brisbane Lions)
    11' GOAL - Allen Christensen (Brisbane Lions)
    17' BEHIND - Cameron Rayner (Brisbane Lions)
    18' BEHIND - Rushed (Brisbane Lions)
    19' BEHIND - Darcy Cameron (Sydney Swans)
    22' GOAL - Tom Papley (Sydney Swans)
    23' BEHIND - Ben Keays (Brisbane Lions)
    24' GOAL - Eric Hipwood (Brisbane Lions)
    26' GOAL - Sam Reid (Sydney Swans)
    Quarter 2
    2' BEHIND - Rushed (Sydney Swans)
    4' BEHIND - Sam Reid (Sydney Swans)
    5' GOAL - Lance Franklin (Sydney Swans)
    9' BEHIND - Lance Franklin (Sydney Swans)
    13' GOAL - Lance Franklin (Sydney Swans)
    14' BEHIND - Ryley Stoddart (Sydney Swans)
    15' BEHIND - Rushed (Sydney Swans)
    19' GOAL - James Rose (Sydney Swans)
    Quarter 3
    2' BEHIND - Stefan Martin (Brisbane Lions)
    11' GOAL - Tom Papley (Sydney Swans)
    12' BEHIND - Rushed (Brisbane Lions)
    14' BEHIND - Rushed (Brisbane Lions)
    16' BEHIND - Gary Rohan (Sydney Swans)
    16' GOAL - Tom Papley (Sydney Swans)
    18' GOAL - Lance Franklin (Sydney Swans)
    Quarter 4
    1' BEHIND - Lewis Taylor (Brisbane Lions)
    5' GOAL - Sam Reid (Sydney Swans)
    7' GOAL - James Rose (Sydney Swans)
    8' BEHIND - Rushed (Brisbane Lions)
    10' GOAL - George Hewett (Sydney Swans)
    13' BEHIND - Darcy Cameron (Sydney Swans)
    14' GOAL - James Rose (Sydney Swans)
    18' GOAL - Ben Keays (Brisbane Lions)
    21' BEHIND - Luke Parker (Sydney Swans)
    22' BEHIND - Rushed (Sydney Swans)
    22' GOAL - Luke Parker (Sydney Swans)
    24' GOAL - Ben Keays (Brisbane Lions)
    26' GOAL - Eric Hipwood (Brisbane Lions)
    27' BEHIND - Josh P. Kennedy (Sydney Swans)

    • Roar Rookie

      8:38pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 8:38pm | ! Report

      Thanks for tuning in!

      Reply
    • Roar Rookie

      8:38pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 8:38pm | ! Report

      Match Review

      The Sydney Swans have defeated the Brisbane Lions by 55 points in humid conditions at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex.

      Lance Franklin kicked four goals in a full match effort, while Jake Lloyd (26 disposals), Josh Kennedy (25 disposals, 3 tackles) and Robbie Fox (24 disposals, 2 tackles) were also impressive.

      It could have been a 70+ point victory if not for three last term goals by Brisbane. Ben Keays kicked two and Eric Hipwood one, in a final quarter attempt to make the score line look a little kinder.

      After scoring no goals in the second or third terms it was good to see Brisbane get some faster and more fluid ball movement.

      Sydney, on the other hand, scored regularly and through several options. Lance Franklin (4 goals) showed why he is the reigning Coleman medallist. Tom Papley and James Rose – with three goals each – also made valuable contributions to the scoreboard.

      The young Lions outfit were in trouble when they allowed Sydney to have far too much of the ball. After an even first quarter, Brisbane had very poor disposal efficiency and coughed the footy up too easily, whereas Sydney protected it.

      The teams were almost equal in contested possession, but the difference came in uncontested possessions, where Sydney had almost 100 more. The Swans were quite happy to chip the ball and take the time to find targets up forward.

      Another positive for the Lions was their forward pressure, but unfortunately this fluctuated too much across the day. The heat may have impeded the young players’ ability to pressure relentlessly, but if they want to play contested footy this needs to improve.

      Stefan Martin was impressive for Brisbane (21 disposals, 26 hit outs, 7 clearances), but the team could not capitalise.

      The Swans do have some injury concerns, defender Aliir Aliir and ruckman Callum Sinclair came off with ankle injuries in the first and third quarters, respectively.

      The endeavour was there for Brisbane but Sydney proved they are on target for a ninth straight finals appearance, when the season gets underway later this month.

      In their second JLT Community Series games’, Brisbane will play the Gold Coast Suns in Southport at Fankhauser Reserver next Sunday, while Sydney will head home to Blacktown International Sportspark on Friday night for a match with the GWS Giants.

      Reply
    • Roar Rookie

      7:02pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 7:02pm | ! Report

      Full Time

      The Sydney Swans take a 55 point win over the Brisbane Lions in humid conditions at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex.

      A couple of injury concerns with Aliir Aliir and Callum Sinclair.

      Overall, a strong performance by Sydney all day. Brisbane worked hard in the first quarter but went missing in the second and third terms. With the Swans easing off in the last quarter, Keays (2) and Hipwood (1) kicked goals to bring Brisbane’s total to a slightly more respectable 40 points.

      Goals
      Brisbane: Keays 2, Hipwood 2, Christensen
      Sydney: Franklin 4, Papley 3, Rose 3, Reid 2, Parker, Hewett

      Disposals
      Brisbane: Martin 21, Taylor 19, Bell 17
      Sydney: Lloyd 26, Kennedy 25, Fox 24

      Final Score
      Brisbane: 5.10 (40)
      Sydney: 14.11 (95)

      Stay tuned for a full match review.

      Reply
    • Roar Rookie

      6:55pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 6:55pm | ! Report

      BEHIND SYDNEY

      Kennedy sends it through for a behind.

      Alex Witherden takes his time with the next kick in and hits a target – this definitely needs some more work before round one! Really can’t be gifting it to the opposition inside their forward 50.

      Brisbane: 5.10 (40)
      Sydney: 14.11 (95)

      Reply
    • Roar Rookie

      6:53pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 6:53pm | ! Report

      GOAL BRISBANE

      Hipwood takes a contested mark and kicks from well outside 50. Great long range goal.

      Brisbane: 5.10 (40)
      Sydney: 14.10 (94)

      Reply
    • Roar Rookie

      6:51pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 6:51pm | ! Report

      GOAL BRISBANE

      Keays gets his second after some good ball movement by the Lions. They moved the ball from half back quickly and get the reward.

      Brisbane: 4.10 (34)
      Sydney: 14.10 (94)

      Reply
    • Roar Rookie

      6:50pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 6:50pm | ! Report

      GOAL SYDNEY

      Luke Parker punishes another very poor kick in.

      Brisbane: 3.10 (28)
      Sydney: 14.10 (94)

      Reply
    • Roar Rookie

      6:48pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 6:48pm | ! Report

      BEHIND SYDNEY

      Rushed.

      Brisbane: 3.10 (28)
      Sydney: 13.9 (88)

      Reply
