Brisbane Lions vs Sydney Swans: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

The Sydney Swans took a 55-point win over the Brisbane Lions in humid conditions at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex.
Brisbane 5.10 (40)
Sydney 14.11 (95)
The Brisbane Lions and Sydney Swans will have their first hit out of the JLT Community Series at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4:35pm (AEDT).
Brisbane, with a number of changes again in the off-season, want to continue building a winning culture at the club this year.
As for the Swans, after a slow start to their 2017 campaign, they’ll be keen to be up and about early this year and looked impressive in a practice match against crosstown rivals Greater Western Sydney last Friday.
Brisbane will unveil 2017 number one draft pick, Cameron Rayner, for his first match. Supporters can expect to see Rayner play up forward as part of a fairly small line-up, with Eric Hipwood the only tall forward.
Fans will also be intrigued to see Charlie Cameron in his first game as a Lion. The ex-Adelaide player has been named in the centre, which has lost experience with Tom Rockliff’s departure to Port Adelaide.
Brisbane will be without Dayne Beams, Dayne Zorko and Luke Hodge, with defender Harris Andrews leading the side as skipper.
Meanwhile, Sydney have selected a very strong team.
Headlined by Lance Franklin at full-forward, the team includes five of the club’s seven-man leadership group – Josh Kennedy, Luke Parker, Dane Rampe, Nick Smith and Kieren Jack.
The only pre-season recruit named is running defender Ryley Stoddart, who was taken at pick 53 in last year’s draft. Dan Hannebery, Heath Grundy, Jarrad McVeigh and Zak Jones will not play due to injury concerns.
Brisbane’s kids may be improving and will start to challenge teams this year, but in this pre-season game more interest will surround how threatening the Swans are for the 2018 season.
Sydney has named a side far too strong for Brisbane to compete with. The Swans will take a comfortable victory here.
Swans by 34.
8:38pm
Thanks for tuning in!
Thanks for tuning in!
8:38pm
Match Review
Match Review
The Sydney Swans have defeated the Brisbane Lions by 55 points in humid conditions at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex.
Lance Franklin kicked four goals in a full match effort, while Jake Lloyd (26 disposals), Josh Kennedy (25 disposals, 3 tackles) and Robbie Fox (24 disposals, 2 tackles) were also impressive.
It could have been a 70+ point victory if not for three last term goals by Brisbane. Ben Keays kicked two and Eric Hipwood one, in a final quarter attempt to make the score line look a little kinder.
After scoring no goals in the second or third terms it was good to see Brisbane get some faster and more fluid ball movement.
Sydney, on the other hand, scored regularly and through several options. Lance Franklin (4 goals) showed why he is the reigning Coleman medallist. Tom Papley and James Rose – with three goals each – also made valuable contributions to the scoreboard.
The young Lions outfit were in trouble when they allowed Sydney to have far too much of the ball. After an even first quarter, Brisbane had very poor disposal efficiency and coughed the footy up too easily, whereas Sydney protected it.
The teams were almost equal in contested possession, but the difference came in uncontested possessions, where Sydney had almost 100 more. The Swans were quite happy to chip the ball and take the time to find targets up forward.
Another positive for the Lions was their forward pressure, but unfortunately this fluctuated too much across the day. The heat may have impeded the young players’ ability to pressure relentlessly, but if they want to play contested footy this needs to improve.
Stefan Martin was impressive for Brisbane (21 disposals, 26 hit outs, 7 clearances), but the team could not capitalise.
The Swans do have some injury concerns, defender Aliir Aliir and ruckman Callum Sinclair came off with ankle injuries in the first and third quarters, respectively.
The endeavour was there for Brisbane but Sydney proved they are on target for a ninth straight finals appearance, when the season gets underway later this month.
In their second JLT Community Series games’, Brisbane will play the Gold Coast Suns in Southport at Fankhauser Reserver next Sunday, while Sydney will head home to Blacktown International Sportspark on Friday night for a match with the GWS Giants.
7:02pm
Full Time
Full Time
The Sydney Swans take a 55 point win over the Brisbane Lions in humid conditions at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex.
A couple of injury concerns with Aliir Aliir and Callum Sinclair.
Overall, a strong performance by Sydney all day. Brisbane worked hard in the first quarter but went missing in the second and third terms. With the Swans easing off in the last quarter, Keays (2) and Hipwood (1) kicked goals to bring Brisbane’s total to a slightly more respectable 40 points.
Goals
Brisbane: Keays 2, Hipwood 2, Christensen
Sydney: Franklin 4, Papley 3, Rose 3, Reid 2, Parker, Hewett
Disposals
Brisbane: Martin 21, Taylor 19, Bell 17
Sydney: Lloyd 26, Kennedy 25, Fox 24
Final Score
Brisbane: 5.10 (40)
Sydney: 14.11 (95)
Stay tuned for a full match review.
6:55pm
BEHIND SYDNEY
BEHIND SYDNEY
Kennedy sends it through for a behind.
Alex Witherden takes his time with the next kick in and hits a target – this definitely needs some more work before round one! Really can’t be gifting it to the opposition inside their forward 50.
Brisbane: 5.10 (40)
Sydney: 14.11 (95)
6:53pm
GOAL BRISBANE
GOAL BRISBANE
Hipwood takes a contested mark and kicks from well outside 50. Great long range goal.
Brisbane: 5.10 (40)
Sydney: 14.10 (94)
6:51pm
GOAL BRISBANE
GOAL BRISBANE
Keays gets his second after some good ball movement by the Lions. They moved the ball from half back quickly and get the reward.
Brisbane: 4.10 (34)
Sydney: 14.10 (94)
6:50pm
GOAL SYDNEY
GOAL SYDNEY
Luke Parker punishes another very poor kick in.
Brisbane: 3.10 (28)
Sydney: 14.10 (94)
6:48pm
BEHIND SYDNEY
BEHIND SYDNEY
Rushed.
Brisbane: 3.10 (28)
Sydney: 13.9 (88)