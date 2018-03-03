Brisbane Lions vs Sydney Swans: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

Match result:

The Sydney Swans took a 55-point win over the Brisbane Lions in humid conditions at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex.

Final score

Brisbane 5.10 (40)

Sydney 14.11 (95)

Match preview:

The Brisbane Lions and Sydney Swans will have their first hit out of the JLT Community Series at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4:35pm (AEDT).

Brisbane, with a number of changes again in the off-season, want to continue building a winning culture at the club this year.

As for the Swans, after a slow start to their 2017 campaign, they’ll be keen to be up and about early this year and looked impressive in a practice match against crosstown rivals Greater Western Sydney last Friday.

Brisbane will unveil 2017 number one draft pick, Cameron Rayner, for his first match. Supporters can expect to see Rayner play up forward as part of a fairly small line-up, with Eric Hipwood the only tall forward.

Fans will also be intrigued to see Charlie Cameron in his first game as a Lion. The ex-Adelaide player has been named in the centre, which has lost experience with Tom Rockliff’s departure to Port Adelaide.

Brisbane will be without Dayne Beams, Dayne Zorko and Luke Hodge, with defender Harris Andrews leading the side as skipper.

Meanwhile, Sydney have selected a very strong team.

Headlined by Lance Franklin at full-forward, the team includes five of the club’s seven-man leadership group – Josh Kennedy, Luke Parker, Dane Rampe, Nick Smith and Kieren Jack.

The only pre-season recruit named is running defender Ryley Stoddart, who was taken at pick 53 in last year’s draft. Dan Hannebery, Heath Grundy, Jarrad McVeigh and Zak Jones will not play due to injury concerns.

Brisbane’s kids may be improving and will start to challenge teams this year, but in this pre-season game more interest will surround how threatening the Swans are for the 2018 season.

Prediction

Sydney has named a side far too strong for Brisbane to compete with. The Swans will take a comfortable victory here.

Swans by 34.

Join The Roar for all the action from 4:35pm (AEDT).