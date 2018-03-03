Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United: A-League live scores, blog

The Brisbane Roar and Adelaide United meet in a match with vital points at stake and finals positions up for grabs. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm (AEDT).

Preview:

These teams would have to be the most unlucky of all A-League combatants, after numerous decisions have gone against both throughout the year, with frustration and anger from the managers providing headlines.

Lately, things have probably got worse, if that was possible, with the Reds seeing red and the Roar still battling to convince assistant referees to keep their flags down in order to make better use of the VAR.

When all is said and done, none of that matters here, as Brisbane seek a vital three points to keep their finals dream alive. Adelaide will be looking to reclaim a spot in the top four, depending on the result from Melbourne on Friday night.

With pressure building on John Aloisi to prove he is the man for the job and Marco Kurz allowing his own frustrations to infiltrate some of his players’ actions on the pitch, let’s hope every decision made in this one is spot on.

More importantly, let’s hope Brisbane throw the kitchen sink at Adelaide in an attempt to keep the complex finals picture well and truly alive.

Prediction:

Brisbane will win. Desperation will reign and Adelaide will continue to struggle to convert chances, a problem that has plagued them all season.

Catch all the action on The Roar from 7:50pm (AEDT).