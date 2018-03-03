History says South Africa are in serious trouble

The retirement of AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis would certainly leave a big hole in the South African Test team, exacerbated by the announced loss of Morne Morkel at the end of the series.

These four could also be followed before too long by the masterful Dale Steyn, 34 years old and increasingly troubled by injury. Then there are the rumours about the longevity of the splendid Vernon Philander.

All this comes at a time when the game in South Africa is challenged by the impact of quotas and player movement to England under the Kolpak regime, and Test cricket more generally is confronted by the rise of the T20 juggernaut.

But what does Australia’s experience of clusters of retirements tell us about the capacity for national cricketing regeneration? The lessons from our most significant clusters over the past 100 years are not encouraging.

Greg Chappell, Dennis Lillee and Rodney Marsh’s departure, at the SCG in January 1984, ushered in a prolonged era of defeat, humiliation and even pathos for Australian cricket, after what was no more than an acrimonious and divided half decade following World Series Cricket, marked by patchy performances.

After the three retirements, a Test series was not won for another four seasons, even then only against New Zealand, with the task of regeneration not helped by the defection of a large group of players to the ‘rebel’ South African tours in the mid-1980s.

Series were lost both home and away to England, New Zealand and the West Indies and Australia’s ICC ranking slumped to an all-time low of No.6 in 1988.

The gallant efforts of Allan Border and a select few standard bearers could not arrest this slide. Worst of all, England managed to win the 1986-87 series in Australia without a dominant fast bowler for the first time in nearly 60 years (excluding their win over the Australian ‘second XI’ during World Series Cricket in 1978-79).

There is no doubt that the parlous state of Australian cricket contributed to the dismal national mood in the 1980s, as Australia descended to the fringes of the ‘banana republic’.

Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and Justin Langer similarly departed from the SCG, in January 2007. This was a red-letter day for Australia if ever there was one, as England were obliterated 5-0 for the first time in an Ashes series for 86 years.

Those who were at the ground on the morning of January 5, 2007, will never forget it. This was indeed the end of a glorious era, including an unmatched eight consecutive Ashes series wins, record sequences of Test victories against all comers and magnificent individual performances by truly great players.

Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden followed into retirement a year later and the win-loss ratio drifted down until 2010-11, when England chalked up three innings victories in an Ashes series in Australia for the very first time.

The nadir then double dipped in 2013 through India’s 4-0 whitewash, amid the farcical ‘homeworkgate’ scandal and the disciplining of the ‘Mohali Four’.

One might also suggest that a triple-dip was recorded six months ago, when Australia was within one Test loss of slumping to sixth in the ICC Test rankings, which would have equalled the low of 29 years prior.

The contrast between the atmosphere at the SCG on the final day of the Tests in January 2007 and January 2011 could not have been starker, with the deliriously euphoric massed ranks of the Barmy Army appearing to comprise about 99 per cent of the substantial crowd on the latter occasion, as the last rites were administered to the inept Australian tail.

The 2010-11 debacle led to the ill-conceived and ill-fated Argus Report and other Cricket Australia management follies. These self-inflicted wounds have only served to defer regeneration and prolong the agony of the long-suffering cricket public, whose real nationalistic joy has been largely confined to successive thrashings of deficient England touring teams.

We should not forget that in this period, England have completed four consecutive Ashes series wins over Australia in the Old Dart for the first time since the 19th century.

A third cluster of retirements is found back in the 1960s, when those fine players Alan Davidson, Neil Harvey and Ken ‘Slasher’ Mackay went out in one hit in February 1963, also after an SCG Test against England.

But there was none of the spectacular emotion that marked the retirements discussed above. Not only was this a more austere age, but this Test was an execrable match and brought to an end an execrable Ashes series, dominated above all not by great batting, bowling or fielding, but by great slow-hand clapping.

The players’ wonderful careers were suitably praised, but the celebratory mood was overshadowed by concerns about the demise of cricket as a game of challenge, as this series was situated in the middle of two decades of cricket dominated by pad play, ‘planned’ over rates, negative captaincy and Bill ‘The Corpse With Pads’ Lawry.

This marked the effective end of the triumphant Richie Benaud era – he retired early the next season – and defeats in the ensuing years were added to the prevailing torpor until the long-awaited revival in both method and outcome under Ian Chappell nearly a decade later.

During the mid-1960s, the West Indies beat Australia in a series for the first time, at their fifth attempt (1965), and South Africa triumphed over Australia at their 11th attempt (1966-67). The humiliating 4-0 whitewash in the Republic followed in 1969-70.

There would be few left holding first-hand memories of the other substantial cluster of Australian Test retirements, in 1926. Warren Bardsley, Charlie Macartney, Tommy Andrews, Herbie Collins, Arthur Richardson and Arthur Mailey finished up at the Oval on that Ashes tour.

These players, the youngest of whom was 35 and three of whom were in their 40s, had enjoyed a stupendous ascendancy over England, never previously achieved, in the years following the First World War. The aggregate win-loss match record over the three series in these years was 12-1.

The Ashes were lost at the Oval, and a nation obsessed with cricket fretted over how long the rebuilding would take, especially the batting, as five of the first seven in the order had moved on.

But, of course, the boy from Bowral emerged in the next series against England and made a nonsense of these concerns.

Outside the direct scope of this article but nevertheless worthy of mention were the departures in 2015 – not so much in a cluster in one match, but in stages through the year – of Ryan Harris, Shane Watson, Brad Haddin, Michael Clarke, Chris Rogers and Mitchell Johnson.

Some left involuntarily, unceremoniously pushed out the back door, while for others there was no blaze of glory or fanfare, as for earlier clusters of retirements. Certainly there was no sense of the end of an era.

So the portents for South African cricket are not good, if David Lord’s ‘mail’ is correct and this group of distinguished players call it a day after the Johannesburg Test in early April.

Of the four clusters of Australian retirements reviewed above, all bar the first in 1926 were followed by prolonged periods of vulnerability and struggle. Only Bradman managed to break the mould, as he so often did.

The history of cluster retirements emphasises that cricket, a complex and difficult game, moves in cycles. Though modern coaches may claim they can accelerate player development in professionalised environments, there is no substitute for Test match experience including, above all, the experience of losing.