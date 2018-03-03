Insipid Magpies need some quick fixes

The Collingwood Magpies did an extensive review at the end of last season, but it appears as if they need another one.

on Thursday night the Magpies appeared insipid and disjointed in their JLT game against the Greater West Sydney Giants. The margin – the Giants won by an even ten goals – merely substantiates that there was a lack of effort, but it wasn’t only the scoreboard that was depressing. The coaching staff didn’t appear to have a plan. The hunger from the players wasn’t there when they attacked the footy.

The Magpies had a disjointed structure with many players in unnatural positions. I understand that it was a preseason match and experimentation can occur with regard to the positioning of players, but certain players feel comfortable only in their set position.

I saw defenders like Brayden Maynard and Josh Smith drift forwards and on one occasion I saw Will Hoskin-Elliot mark the ball in the back 50. Hoskin-Elliot should stay on the wing or across the half-forward flank. It was one of the more disheartening games I have ever watched in any sport.

Smith and Maynard should be in the defensive back six – they have shown that they are capable of playing good footy in the back half when they have been given the opportunity to play there. Something needs to change with regard to the 22 players on the magnet board. Nathan Buckley continues to use Tyson Goldsack as a forward when he’s best used as a defender.

It felt like the Magpies were devoid of a system, and they had their mediocre skills exposed, giving the ball to the opposition even when they weren’t under pressure. Is it the game plan implemented by the coaching staff os is it the recruiting, the football department or the Magpies board at fault?

Something has to change, but what?